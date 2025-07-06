CARRICK COLLECTS FIRST ﻿USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET WIN AT PLACERVILLE

By Richie Murray

Placerville, California (July 5, 2025)………In his career, Tanner Carrick had picked up a couple of USAC National Midget victories. Yet, he had never won a USAC Avanti Windows & Doors Western States Midget feature.

That is until Saturday night at California’s Placerville Speedway where Carrick (Lincoln, California) tracked down his teammate and car owner, Caden Sarale, with six laps remaining to notch his first career series win.

Placerville’s 1/4-mile was actually the site of Carrick’s most recent USAC National Midget score back in 2022.

Sarale led the opening 19 circuits of the 25-lap feature from the pole. However, it was outside front row starter Carrick who gained the upper hand on lap 20 and raced to victory.

Sarale wound up second with fast qualifier Jake Andreotti third, Ryan Bernal fourth while Shane Golobic rounded out the top-five.

The team cars of Carrick and Sarale also swept the two heat races.

USAC AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS WESTERN STATES MIDGET RACE RESULTS: July 5, 2025 – Placerville Speedway – Placerville, California

QUALIFYING: 1. Jake Andreotti, 00, Davis-11.912; 2. Dane Culver, 50, Knuckles Up-12.025; 3. Ryan Bernal, 31B, Beilman-12.065; 4. Shane Golobic, 17w, Wood-12.069; 5. Tanner Carrick, 32T, Sarale-12.077; 6. Caden Sarale, 32, Sarale-12.107; 7. Braden Chiaramonte, 14, Streeter/Graunstadt-12.163; 8. T.J. Smith, 68, Six8-12.458; 9. Todd Hawse, 18, Hawse-12.479; 10. Randi Pankratz, 8, Pankratz-12.748; 11. Kyle Hawse, 20x, 12.978; 12. Ron Hazelton, 15, Hazelton-13.366; 13. Hailey Lambert, 55, Lambert-13.575; 14. Preston Norbury, 77, Norbury-NT; 15. Ben Covich, 65NZ, Covich-NT; 16. Jake Morgan, 45, Morgan-NT.

FIRST HEAT: (8 laps, starting positions in parentheses, all transfer to the feature) 1. Tanner Carrick (4), 2. Jake Andreotti (6), 3. Braden Chiaramonte (3), 4. Ryan Bernal (5), 5. Todd Hawse (2), 6. Ben Covich (8), 7. Hailey Lambert (7), 8. Kyle Hawse (1). NT

SECOND HEAT: (8 laps, starting positions in parentheses, all transfer to the feature) 1. Caden Sarale (4), 2. Shane Golobic (5), 3. Dane Culver (6), 4. T.J. Smith (3), 5. Randi Pankratz (2), 6. Preston Norbury (7), 7. Ron Hazelton (1), 8. Jake Morgan. NT

FEATURE: (25 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Tanner Carrick (2), 2. Caden Sarale (1), 3. Jake Andreotti (6), 4. Ryan Bernal (4), 5. Shane Golobic (3), 6. T.J. Smith (9), 7. Preston Norbury (14), 8. Dane Culver (5), 9. Braden Chiaramonte (7), 10. Kyle Hawse (11), 11. Ben Covich (16), 12. Hailey Lambert (13), 13. Ron Hazelton (12), 14. Randi Pankratz (8), 15. Jake Morgan (15), 16. Todd Hawse (10). NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-19 Caden Sarale, Laps 20-25 Tanner Carrick.

USAC AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS WESTERN STATES MIDGET POINTS: 1-Caden Sarale-388, 2-T.J. Smith-352, 3-Dane Culver-317, 4-Todd Hawse-250, 5-Kyle Hawse-215, 6-Randi Pankratz-201, 7-Connor Speir-195, 8-Jett Yantis-185, 9-Hailey Lambert-182, 10-Preston Norbury-166.

NEXT USAC AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS WESTERN STATES MIDGET RACE: August 9, 2025 – Santa Maria Speedway – Nipomo, California