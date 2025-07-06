MOSS DRIVES TO FIRST USCS WIN OF THE SEASON AT DEEP SOUTH

By Roby Helm

LOXLEY, AL – Lance Moss of Cherryville, NC drove to victory in the 30-lap Feature Race for the United Sprint Car Series Presented By Hoosier Racing Tire on Saturday night at Deep South Speedway. After a two hour rain delay, Moss came from the third starting spot to take the lead on lap 18 when early leader Terry Witherspoon of Jacksonville, FL had a mechanical failure.

USCS point leader Dale Howard of Byhalia, MS finished second and Friday night’s winner Jadan Bowling of Holden Beach, NC took the third spot. Chase Howard of Nesbit, MS was fourth and Michael Miller of Vancleve, MS finished fifth.

Trey Meredith of Dade City, FL came home in the sixth spot and seventh went to the defending 16-time USCS National Champion and National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Inductee Terry Gray of Bartlett, TN. Derek Hagaer came back from a spin on lap 17 to finish eighth and Ronny Howard of Nesbit, MS was ninth. Lane Whittington of Denham Springs, LA rounded out the top ten.

In preliminary action, the two eight-lap Heat Races were won by Moss in the Engler Machine & Tool First Heat and Witherspoon in the Butlerbuilt Second Heat. The six-lap Hoosier Racing Tire Speed Dash was cancelled due to rain delay, and the first six starting spots for the main event were determined by a drawing by the the top six in passing points awarded in the Heat Races.

Witherspoon took the lead at the start of the race from the pole-position followed by Whittington, Bowling, Moss, and Dale Howard. Moss passed Bowling for the third spot on lap six and Whittington spun out of the second spot in turn three on the eighth lap. That brought Merdith up into the top five for the restart.

Chase Howard passed Meredith for fifth position on lap 14 and Witherspoon slowed on the track and out of the lead on lap 18. That gave the lead to Moss. Miller moved up to the fifth spot. Dale Howard passed Bowling for second on lap 19.

The final 11 laps saw Moss, Dale Howard, Bowling, Chase Howard and Miller run in the top five to the checkered flag.

The next two events for the United Sprint Car Series Presented By Hoosier Racing Tire will be a Georgia Doubleheader on Friday night, July 11 at North Georgia Speedway in Chatsworth, GA and on Saturday night, July 12 at Sugar Creek Raceway in Blue Ridge, GA. For more information about USCS, visit their website at uscsracing.com and the series Facebook page, or call the USCS office at 770-865-6097.

United Sprint Car Series Marketing Partners are Engler Machine & Tool, Hoosier Racing Tire, Huggins Cams, Hero Graphics, DMI/Bulldog, AR Dyno Specialties, Racing Electronics, JE Pistons, DHR Suspension, Wilwood Disc Brakes, KSE Racing Products, PRO Shocks, Schoenfeld Headers, and Arizona Sport Shirts.

OFFICIAL RESULTS OF THE UNITED SPRINT CAR SERIES PRESENTED BY HOOSIER RACING TIRE EVENT AT DEEP SOUTH SPEEDWAY IN LOXLEY, AL ON 7/5/25:

FEATURE RACE – 30 Laps: 1. 23 Lance Moss, Cherryville, NC (3); 2. 47 Dale Howard, Byhalia, MS (6); 3. 01 Jadan Bowling, Holden Beach, NC (4); 4. Chase Howard, Nesbit, MS (8); 5. 4m Michael Miller, Vancleve, MS (9); 6. 11 Trey Meredith, Dade City, FL (5); 7. 10 Terry Gray, Bartlett, TN (11); 8. 3 Derek Hagar, Marion, AR (10) 9. 44 Ronny Howard, Nesbit, MS (12); 10. 9 Lane Whittington, Denham Springs, LA (2); 11. 28 Jeff Willingham, Ripley, MS (14); 12. 1 Paul Craddock, Mobile, AL (15); 13. 43 Terry Witherspoon, Jacksonville, FL (1); 14. G6 Brandon Grubaugh, Ocala, FL (7); 15. 61 Sean Wimpee, Mobile, AL (13).

HEAT RACES – 8 Laps:

ENGLER MACHINE & TOOL HEAT 1: 1. Moss; 2. Bowling; 3. Whittington; 4. Grubaugh; 5. C. Howard; 6. Gray; 7. Willingham; 8. Craddock.

BUTLERBUILT HEAT 2: 1. Witherspoon; 2. Merdith; 3. D. Howard; 4. Miller; 5. Hagar; 6. R. Howard; 7. Wimpee.