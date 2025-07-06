O’Connor Scores Sixth Career SBS Feature Win at Oswego

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (July 6, 2025) – The Pathfinder Bank SBS division continued its streak of action-packed races Saturday night at Oswego Speedway, as veteran Greg O’Connor held off a field of hungry challengers to collect his sixth career feature win in the Independence Weekend 30 presented by Burke’s Do It Best Home Center.

Darrick Hilton and AJ Larkin brought the 30-lap field to green, with Hilton jumping out to the early lead. Third-starting O’Connor quickly slipped underneath Larkin for second, bringing DJ Shuman and Matt Magner – who started fifth and seventh – along for third and fourth.

A lap 8 caution for a Tony Pisa spin set up a double-file restart, where O’Connor powered around Hilton on the outside to take the lead. Magner followed with a move to the top side as well, driving around both Shuman and Hilton for second. Moments later, contact between Hilton and Shuman in turn 3 sent Hilton spinning, collecting Larkin, Cameron Rowe, and Tony DeStevens.

Once the field reset single file, the top three of O’Connor, Shuman, and Magner separated themselves from the rest of the pack. With second and third still chasing their first career wins, the pressure stayed on O’Connor as Shuman and Magner tried everything to mount a challenge. Alex Hoag, Carter Gates, Brad Haynes, Noah Ratcliff, Drew Pascuzzi, Matt Matteson, and CJ Crawford filled out the tight battle behind the leaders at the halfway point.

With just five laps to go, the caution flew for Haynes, who bounced off the foam in turn 3 after a parts failure. On the final restart, Magner made an exciting swing to the outside of Shuman for second, but couldn’t quite complete the pass. As the duo battled side-by-side behind him, O’Connor broke away and cruised to a comfortable victory in the G.O. Racing No. 90 – his second of the 2025 season.

The top five were O’Connor, Shuman, Magner, Hoag, and Pascuzzi, with Gates, Ratcliff, and Pisa completing the top eight.

“After last week, the car was on rails, but I made a mistake – so this win is for the guys after me screwing up. Then they got us moving on this week,” said O’Connor. “I can’t thank everyone enough for their help – Munski Auto, Dana Lawn Care, Ultimate QM, Modified, Arts Parts & More, Bad Boy Mowers, and all my guys.”

The Novelis Supermodifieds will be off next Saturday, July 12, as teams and fans travel to Michigan for the ISMA/MSS Great Lakes Classic at Berlin Raceway. Oswego Speedway will still be in action, however, with a full program of Pathfinder Bank SBS and Oswego County Tourism 350 Supermodified racing presented by Barlow’s Concessions and Rupert’s Party Rentals.

RESULTS

Burke’s Do It Best Home Centers of Oswego & Fulton

Pathfinder Bank SBS 30

Saturday, July 5, 2025

Oswego Speedway

Oswego, NY

Feature (30-laps): 1. 90 – GREG O’CONNOR, 2. 62 – DJ Shuman, 3. 31 – Matt Magner, 4. 41 – Alex Hoag, 5. 72 – Drew Pascuzzi, 6. 55 – Carter Gates, 7. 73 – Noah Ratcliff, 8. 89 – Tony Pisa, 9. 88 – Brad Haynes, 10. 3J ® – CJ Crawford, 11. 7 – Cameron Rowe Jr, 12. 35 – AJ Larkin, 13. 77 – Cameron Rowe, 14. 47 – Matt Matteson, 15. 29 ® – Mackenzie Coleman, 16. 66 – Darrick Hilton, 17. 24 – Tony DeStevens, 18. 20 – Tessa Crawford

Heat 1 (10-laps): 1. 31 – Matt Magner, 2. 55 – Carter Gates, 3. 72 – Drew Pascuzzi, 4. 24 – Tony DeStevens, 5. 47 – Matt Matteson, 6. 89 – Tony Pisa, 7. 29 ® – Mackenzie Coleman

Heat 2 (10-laps): 1. 88 – Brad Haynes, 2. 73 – Noah Ratcliff, 3. 62 – DJ Shuman, 4. 35 – AJ Larkin, 5. 3J ® – CJ Crawford, 6. 7 – Cameron Rowe Jr

Heat 3 (10-laps): 1. 66 – Darrick Hilton, 2. 41 – Alex Hoag, 3. 77 – Cameron Rowe, 4. 90 – Greg O’Connor, 5. 20 – Tessa Crawford, DNS – 10 – Bryan Haynes

JP Jewelers Halfway Leader ($100 bonus to the leader of lap 15): #90 Greg O’Connor

Lighthouse Lanes Up & Comer ($50 bonus to the highest finishing driver who has never won a feature at Oswego Speedway): #62 DJ Shuman

4th Place Finisher in Memory of Tony White ($50 Gift Certificate to Jake’s Automotive): #41 Alex Hoag

D&S Landscaping Hard Charger ($25 bonus to the driver advancing the most positions): #89 Tony Pisa