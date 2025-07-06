PARROW BEATS THE HEAT TO WIN JASON QUIGLEY MEMORIAL

By Marty Czekala

CANANDAIGUA. N.Y. – At Land of Legends Raceway, Bobby Parrow has turned the track into his personal playground, with the rest of the field trying to keep up.

The defending DisBatch Brewing Company Challenge champion and track champion started second and led all 25 laps to score $1750 in the inaugural Jason Quigley Memorial.

“It means a lot,” said Parrow, who scored his second win of the series in 2025. “First annual for the Quigley family, it’s huge. What they did for this, raising all the money, giving all the lap money, every got it up and through the pack, it’s very generous.”

Parrow started second alongside second-year 305 driver Lance Dusett for 25 laps. Parrow immediately took the lead over Dusett and points leader Zach Sobotka.

While the top three ran away, Jeff Trombley, Alysha Bay, and Darryl Ruggles would go to battle for fourth.

By lap nine, Parrow caught the backmarkers and kept increasing the lead of up to 4.4 seconds on Dusett. That lead evaporated with nine to go for the race’s lone yellow for Ethan Gray spinning on turn two.

Parrow held serve on the restart, but the action happened behind as Dillon Paddock found the top up on his “Paddock Lane” to make a three-for-one move to take third.

In the end, Parrow was gone. Parrow’s No. 80 found its way to victory lane for the fourth time in his career.

“It was actually getting better on the long run, it was stuck on the bottom,” Parrow said. “I did go on the outside a couple of times, but I wasn’t as comfortable.”

Last Thursday, Lance Dusett recorded his first top 10 in CRSA action with a sixth-place finish. Dusett improved on it with a second-place podium finish with the CRSA Sprints.

“We had a good piece and went back to old school,” said Dusett. “What we did last year and things were working. We need to keep up what we’re doing and keep moving forward.”

Dillon Paddock finished third for his third straight podium. Considered the leading driver in the Independence Day Triple Play, Paddock has had a car all season known for improving late in the going, similar to how he won at Woodhull. He took advantage of it on the final restart.

“Everyone spaced out on that long green flag run,” said Paddock. “Didn’t really make any passes anywhere. Luckily, we got that restart and I put my foot to the wood and passed a few cars.”

Paddock also won his second Elab Smokers Boutique Scramble Dash of 2025, picking up an extra $100.

The Ruggles World of Autobody & Graphics Hard Luck award went to Tyler Graves after breaking in his heat. Graves tried to repair his No. 25 but was unable to start the B-Main.

Timmy Lotz scored the Powdertech Powdercoating Hard Charger award, up 10 spots to finish ninth.

31 drivers checked into the inaugural Jason Quigley Memorial.

Thanks to iFreeze, Todd’s Towing, Quigley Concrete, B&N Disposal, Scott’s Services, Eldredge & Sons Scrap Recycling and Legion Auto Service & Repair, $5000 in extra purse money awarded, plus $2355 in lap sponsors to drivers in the top 10 and specialty awards.

A big shoutout to Adam and Stacy DePuy for organizing this successful event.

The “Future Stars of Sprint Cars” now head South of the border to Penn Can Speedway in Susquehanna, Pennsylvania, next Friday for the Joe’s Garage Southern Tier Series. Action can be seen live on Race Report TV and Dirt Track Digest TV.

Jason Quigley Memorial A Main (25 Laps): 1. 80-Bobby Parrow[2]; 2. 14X-Lance Dusett[1]; 3. 8-Dillon Paddock[9]; 4. 38-Zach Sobotka[3]; 5. 48A-Alysha Bay[8]; 6. 3A-Jeff Trombley[6]; 7. 48JR-Darryl Ruggles[4]; 8. 33-Scott Landers[7]; 9. 18-Timmy Lotz[19]; 10. X-Dan Bennett[20]; 11. 15B-Spencer Burley[5]; 12. 17E-Ethan Gray[14]; 13. 66-Jordan Hutton[11]; 14. 22-Tomy Moreau[12]; 15. 23-John Smith[16]; 16. 29-Dalton Herrick[23]; 17. 99-Adam Depuy[10]; 18. Z28-Tucker Donath[17]; 19. 410-Jerry Sehn Jr[21]; 20. 18C-Dan Craun[24]; 21. 10VC-Vince Chicklets[15]; 22. 121-Steve Glover[22]; 23. 21B-Blake Warner[13]; 24. 81K-Dalton Martin[18]

B Main (10 Laps): 1. 29-Dalton Herrick[4]; 2. 81K-Dalton Martin[1]; 3. 18C-Dan Craun[6]; 4. 410-Jerry Sehn Jr[2]; 5. 77-Matt Rotz[10]; 6. 25-Cameron Moss[3]; 7. 3-Bailey Boyd[7]; 8. 55-Michael Hart[8]; 9. 28-Ron Greek[5]; 10. (DNS) 25G-Tyler Graves

Elab Smokers Boutique Dash (4 Laps): 1. 8-Dillon Paddock[1]; 2. 99-Adam Depuy[2]; 3. 66-Jordan Hutton[4]; 4. 22-Tomy Moreau[5]; 5. 21B-Blake Warner[6]; 6. 17E-Ethan Gray[3]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 3A-Jeff Trombley[2]; 2. 48JR-Darryl Ruggles[7]; 3. 15B-Spencer Burley[6]; 4. 23-John Smith[3]; 5. 18-Timmy Lotz[4]; 6. 81K-Dalton Martin[8]; 7. (DNF) 25G-Tyler Graves[1]; 8. (DNF) 77-Matt Rotz[5]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 33-Scott Landers[1]; 2. 99-Adam Depuy[2]; 3. 17E-Ethan Gray[4]; 4. 66-Jordan Hutton[6]; 5. 21B-Blake Warner[7]; 6. 29-Dalton Herrick[5]; 7. 18C-Dan Craun[3]; 8. 3-Bailey Boyd[8]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 80-Bobby Parrow[2]; 2. 38-Zach Sobotka[5]; 3. 22-Tomy Moreau[3]; 4. 10VC-Vince Chicklets[4]; 5. 121-Steve Glover[1]; 6. 25-Cameron Moss[6]; 7. 28-Ron Greek[7]; 8. 55-Michael Hart[8]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 14X-Lance Dusett[1]; 2. 8-Dillon Paddock[3]; 3. 48A-Alysha Bay[6]; 4. Z28-Tucker Donath[2]; 5. X-Dan Bennett[4]; 6. 410-Jerry Sehn Jr[7]; 7. (DNF) 2-Randy Years[5]

