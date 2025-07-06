Sokolic Scores First Career Supermodified Win

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (July 6, 2025) – Fulton’s Josh Sokolic made Oswego Speedway history Saturday night, collecting his first career Novelis Supermodified feature win in just his third regular season start behind the wheel of the Jason Simmons Racing No. 6. Sokolic led all 40 laps of the first Twin 40 feature after starting on the front row alongside Lou LeVea Jr., maintaining control throughout despite heavy lapped traffic and pulling away from Otto Sitterly and Jeff Abold in the closing stages.

Joining Mike Bruce, the win makes Sokolic just the second driver in Oswego history to earn feature victories in all three of the track’s current divisions, having previously won four Pathfinder Bank SBS mains and eight in the Oswego County Tourism 350 Supers, as well as last year’s track championship.

Sokolic wasted no time jumping out to the early lead at the drop of the green, leaving LeVea Jr. to battle with Dave Danzer for second. Michael Barnes, who started sixth, charged to the outside to work past Dan Connors Jr. and Joe Gosek and slot into fourth, with Connors settling into fifth.

An early side-by-side battle developed between Danzer and Barnes for third on lap 9, with Danzer holding on until lap 18 when both Barnes and a hard charging Sitterly slipped underneath him to take over third and fourth. Just one lap later, Sitterly dove under Barnes to take third, coming all the way up from 10th.

By halfway, Sokolic had built a commanding lead in lapped traffic over LeVea Jr., Sitterly, Barnes, Danzer, Connors, Tyler Thompson, Abold, Gosek, and Dave Shullick Jr. The No. 7 of Sitterly continued his charge, driving around the outside of LeVea Jr. for second on lap 21, but the race leader was long gone.

Sokolic maneuvered through traffic in the second half, extending his lead even further. Meanwhile, the “Burgundy Bullet” Jeff Abold came alive in the closing stages, slicing from eighth into a podium position late, getting by LeVea Jr., Barnes, Danzer, Connors, and Thompson to finish third behind Sokolic and Sitterly.

Sokolic had lapped up to 10th-place Gosek by the time he crossed the line for the checkered flag, capping off an emotional drive to his first Supermodified victory. Following the race, Sokolic dedicated the win to his mother, Tina, who passed away earlier this year following a courageous battle with cancer.

“It feels amazing,” Sokolic said. “I really couldn’t have done it without these guys. They’ve been telling me all week they thought this was the week – just go out and do what you’ve got to do and we’ll make sure you’ve got a car under you, and they did. We went through some struggles early in the season and battled back. These guys put countless hours in and it really paid off.”

“We made some adjustments after the heat race to get the car where we wanted for the feature. They’ve given me nothing but a good car here this year and I can’t thank them enough. We lost my mom this year, and I know she wouldn’t want me doing anything else besides racing here. I really wish she was here for this, but I know she’s up there watching.”

Sokolic also thanked All Weather Power Equipment, FX Caprara, Universal Windows, Lakeland Auto, Logos, Dana’s Lawn Care, Ashley Lynn Winery, Jason Simmons Racing, his sister Olivia, his dad John, Jason Simmons and his family, David, Dom, Dub, Mike, Devon, Jude, his girlfriend, and everyone who contributes to the team’s efforts.

The final top 10 was Sokolic, Sitterly, Abold, Barnes, LeVea Jr., Danzer, Connors, Thompson, Shullick Jr., and Gosek.

The Novelis Supermodifieds will be off this Saturday, July 12, to support the ISMA/MSS Great Lakes Classic at Berlin Raceway in Michigan. Oswego Speedway will still be in action with a full card of Pathfinder Bank SBS and Oswego County Tourism 350 Supermodified racing presented by Barlow’s Concessions and Rupert’s Party Rentals.

RESULTS

Burke’s Do It Best Home Centers of Oswego & Fulton

Novelis Supermodified Twin 40’s

Saturday, July 5, 2025

Oswego Speedway

Oswego, NY

Twin #1 (40-laps): 1. 6 – JOSH SOKOLIC, 2. 7 – Otto Sitterly, 3. O5 – Jeff Abold, 4. O8 – Michael Barnes, 5. 83 – Lou LeVea Jr, 6. 52 – Dave Danzer, 7. O1 – Dan Connors Jr, 8. 98 – Tyler Thompson, 9. 95 – Dave Shullick Jr, 10. OO – Joe Gosek, 11. 54 – Camden Proud, 12. 94 – Logan Rayvals, 13. 72JR – Junior Farrelly, 14. 66 – Lou LeVea Sr, 15. O2 – Brandon Bellinger, 16. 0 – Nick Snyder, 17. 68 – Mark Tychoniewicz

Twin #2 (40-laps): 1. 95 – DAVE SHULLICK JR, 2. 98 – Tyler Thompson, 3. O5 – Jeff Abold, 4. 7 – Otto Sitterly, 5. 54 – Camden Proud, 6. 6 – Josh Sokolic, 7. 52 – Dave Danzer, 8. O2 – Brandon Bellinger, 9. 66 – Lou LeVea Sr, 10. O1 – Dan Connors Jr, 11. 94 – Logan Rayvals, 12. OO – Joe Gosek, 13. 83 – Lou LeVea Jr, 14. O8 – Michael Barnes, 15. 72JR – Junior Farrelly, DNS – 68 – Mark Tychoniewicz, 0 – Nick Snyder

Heat 1 (12-laps): 1. 6 – Josh Sokolic, 2. 52 – Dave Danzer, 3. O5 – Jeff Abold, 4. 7 – Otto Sitterly, 5. 98 – Tyler Thompson, 6. O2 – Brandon Bellinger, 7. 94 – Logan Rayvals, 8. 66 – Lou LeVea Sr, 9. O8 – Mark Tychoniewicz

Heat 2 (12-laps): 1. O1 – Dan Connors Jr, 2. 95 – Dave Shullick Jr, 3. 68 – Michael Barnes, 4. 83 – Lou LeVea Jr, 5. OO – Joe Gosek, 6. 0 – Nick Snyder, 7. 72JR – Junior Farrelly, 8. 54 – Camden Proud, DNS – O9 – Robert Bogwicz

JP Jewelers Halfway Leader Twin #1 ($100 bonus to the leader of lap 20): #6 Josh Sokolic

Lighthouse Lanes Up & Comer Twin #1 ($50 bonus to the highest finishing driver who has never won a feature at Oswego Speedway): #6 Josh Sokolic

D&S Landscaping Hard Charger Twin #1 ($25 to the driver advancing the most positions): #7 Otto Sitterly

—

JP Jewelers Halfway Leader Twin #2 ($100 bonus to the leader of lap 20): #95 Dave Shullick Jr.

Lighthouse Lanes Up & Comer Twin #2 ($50 bonus to the highest finishing driver who has never won a feature at Oswego Speedway): #66 Lou LeVea Sr.

D&S Landscaping Hard Charger Twin #2 ($25 to the driver advancing the most positions): #7 Otto Sitterly