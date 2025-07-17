T.J.’s Takeaways from a Wild Wednesday at Eldora

That seemed to be happening until a pop-up rain shower completely changed the completion of Wednesday’s event.

Four spectacular heat races took place at Eldora before the rain delay the next four heat races were totally different with how dense the cushion was becoming, how far down I was on the race track, and the bravery level it took to hammer it in a sprint car.

Before the rain the track widened out and had some potential for both the top and bottom to be competitive with the surface slowing down yet holding enough moisture for competitive racing.

After the rain Eldora’s high wire act at the top of the speedway became the dominate line, but only for those who felt it was worth tracing the treacherous cushion that became choppy at times and required a tremendous amount of skill to tackle.

Eldora officials did a great job getting the track worked back in efficiently after the shower soaked the speedway. The racing action we witnessed before and after the rain was completely different, which was fascinating to watch from the sidelines.

Thankfully the rain hit before the fifth heat race took the green flag, otherwise how sudden the rain went from a couple of sprinkles to a downpour could have created an issue with the cars at speed on the race track. The other positive is the rain hit after the first group had completed their heat races and the second group was starting their heats, so each heat race group had consistent conditions for their side of the latter.

Both Reutzel and Day had very good cars throughout their feature while others high point driver Rico Abreu, Carson Macedo (21st to 5th in the second feature), Logan Schuchart, and Kyle Larson all had cars that got better throughout the race, capitalized on other people’s mistakes, and parlayed them into solid finishes to set themselves up well for the $100,000 to win Joker’s Jackpot on Thursday.

Both styles of racing we witnessed tonight at Eldora were entertaining to witness. The first four heat races had tremendous action with drivers coming through the field and a decent amount of side-by-side racing. After the rain we were able to witness the bravery of certain drivers as they traced the treacherous cushion with surgical precision at hammer down speeds during the feature events.