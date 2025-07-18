Stambaugh Wins GLSS Feature at Lima

From Gerald Keysor

LIMA, Ohio (July 18, 2025) — Max Stambaugh scored the feature victory with the Great Lakes Super Sprints Ohio CAT Sprint Car Series Friday night at Limaland Motorsports Park.

Devon Dobie and Jac Nickles would make up the front row as the field came to the green flag, with the caution flag coming out nearly immediately for theof Noah Dunlap bicycling and nearly getting upside down before coming to a stop against the outside wall in turn two, while =Gregg Dalman, and Mason Hannagan spun in the middle of the track after making contact. As the field got lined back up for a complete restart, Dobie charged to the lead with Nickles and Stambaugh battling for second until lap 3, when Stambaugh set his sights on the race lead. The leaders got into lapped traffic on lap six, and Stambaugh was able to pick his way through the traffic and grab the lead on lap nine and setting sail. No 85 Dustin Daggett got by Dobie on lap 12, but Dobie battled back and the two double D’s raced wheel to wheel for the runner up spot from lap 16 to lap 20 until Daggett was able to get by for good. By then Stambaugh was long gone and would pick up the win over Daggett, Dobie, Nickles, and Jared Horstman.

Great Lakes Super Sprints Ohio CAT Sprint Car Series

Limaland Motorsports Park

Lima, Ohio

Friday, July 18, 2025

Ti22 Performance Qualifying (99 Laps)

1. X-Mike Keegan, 11.206[4]

2. 20I-Kelsey Ivy, 11.332[1]

3. 71H-Max Stambaugh, 11.401[13]

4. 23-Devon Dobie, 11.436[6]

5. 17-Jared Horstman, 11.483[10]

6. 31-Jac Nickles, 11.484[3]

7. 66-Chase Dunham, 11.527[9]

8. 83-Adam Cruea, 11.533[2]

9. 29-Zeth Sabo, 11.541[17]

10. 7C-Phil Gressman, 11.575[8]

11. 85-Dustin Daggett, 11.597[19]

12. 37-Noah Dunlap, 11.599[7]

13. 49T-Gregg Dalman, 11.666[5]

14. 11H-Caleb Harmon, 11.720[16]

15. 11G-Luke Griffith, 11.793[14]

16. 17X-Mason Hannagan, 12.146[20]

17. 63-Randy Ruble, 12.193[11]

18. 27K-Zac Broughman, 12.228[18]

19. 88N-Frank Neill, 12.285[12]

20. 5N-Levi Nickles, 14.002[21]

DNS: 24-Kobe Allison, 99.999

Engler Machine Tool Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 23-Devon Dobie[2]

2. X-Mike Keegan[1]

3. 7C-Phil Gressman[4]

4. 49T-Gregg Dalman[5]

5. 17X-Mason Hannagan[6]

6. 66-Chase Dunham[3]

7. 88N-Frank Neill[7]

Howard Johnson Of Lima Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[1]

2. 85-Dustin Daggett[4]

3. 17-Jared Horstman[2]

4. 83-Adam Cruea[3]

5. 11H-Caleb Harmon[5]

6. 63-Randy Ruble[6]

7. 5N-Levi Nickles[7]

Miami Paint Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 71H-Max Stambaugh[1]

2. 31-Jac Nickles[2]

3. 11G-Luke Griffith[4]

4. 37-Noah Dunlap[3]

5. 27K-Zac Broughman[5]

DNS: 24-Kobe Allison

DNS: 29-Zeth Sabo

Ohio CAT A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 71H-Max Stambaugh[3]

2. 85-Dustin Daggett[6]

3. 23-Devon Dobie[1]

4. 31-Jac Nickles[2]

5. 17-Jared Horstman[8]

6. X-Mike Keegan[4]

7. 7C-Phil Gressman[7]

8. 66-Chase Dunham[16]

9. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[5]

10. 11G-Luke Griffith[9]

11. 11H-Caleb Harmon[14]

12. 88N-Frank Neill[19]

13. 49T-Gregg Dalman[10]

14. 83-Adam Cruea[11]

15. 17X-Mason Hannagan[13]

16. 63-Randy Ruble[17]

17. 5N-Levi Nickles[20]

18. 37-Noah Dunlap[12]

19. 27K-Zac Broughman[15]

DNS: 24-Kobe Allison

DNS: 29-Zeth Sabo