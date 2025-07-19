Andy Forsberg Wins the Tyler Wolf Memorial

CHICO, CA (July 18, 2025) — Andy Forsberg was victorious Friday night at Silver Dollar Speedway with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour during the Tyler Wolf Memorial. Forsberg took the lead with four laps to go for the victory over Kinser Cox, D.J. Freitas, Steel Powell, and Braden Chiaramonte.
Sprint Car Challenge Tour
Silver Dollar Speedway
Chico, California
Friday, July 18, 2025
Qualifying Flight A
1. 2A-Austin Wood, 11.895[16]
2. 75-Tony Gomes, 12.216[13]
3. X1-Chance Grasty, 12.279[10]
4. 40-Kinzer Cox, 12.291[1]
5. 19-Max Mittry, 12.333[4]
6. 11VS-John Michael Bunch, 12.378[14]
7. 9-DJ Freitas, 12.407[7]
8. 76-Jennifer Osborne, 12.499[9]
9. 57B-Bobby Butler, 12.514[8]
10. 7-Jett Barnes, 12.527[12]
11. 00-Steel Powell, 12.533[5]
12. 94X-Rowdy Gramps, 12.545[2]
13. 77-Levi Klatt, 12.586[17]
14. 94-Greg Decaires V, 12.720[15]
15. 7W-Dennis Scherer, 12.743[11]
16. 24M-Ian Myers, 12.753[3]
17. 2JR-Kelly Miller, 12.760[6]
Qualifying Flight B
1. 92-Andy Forsberg, 12.101[8]
2. 25-Seth Standley, 12.461[4]
3. 55D-Dawson Hammes, 12.496[3]
4. 61-Travis Labat, 12.528[1]
5. 8A-Aydan Saunders, 12.576[9]
6. 94TH-Braden Chiaramonte, 12.662[15]
7. 17-Anthony Snow, 12.667[14]
8. 9X-Adrianna DeMartini, 12.720[17]
9. 2S-Jayce Steinberg, 12.756[5]
10. 8-Casey Schmitz, 12.812[12]
11. 3-Cole Schroeder, 12.841[10]
12. 54-Carson Hall, 12.862[7]
13. 56C-Carson Hammes, 12.875[16]
14. 49-Peter Paulson, 12.905[2]
15. 44T-Austin Taborski, 13.112[11]
16. 56-Taylor Hall, 13.264[6]
17. 38-Tyler Cato, 13.939[13]
Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. 2A-Austin Wood[4]
2. X1-Chance Grasty[1]
3. 19-Max Mittry[2]
4. 57B-Bobby Butler[5]
5. 00-Steel Powell[6]
6. 77-Levi Klatt[7]
7. 2JR-Kelly Miller[9]
8. 7W-Dennis Scherer[8]
9. 9-DJ Freitas[3]
Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. 40-Kinzer Cox[1]
2. 76-Jennifer Osborne[3]
3. 11VS-John Michael Bunch[2]
4. 75-Tony Gomes[4]
5. 7-Jett Barnes[5]
6. 94-Greg Decaires V[7]
7. 24M-Ian Myers[8]
8. 94X-Rowdy Gramps[6]
Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)
1. 92-Andy Forsberg[4]
2. 8A-Aydan Saunders[2]
3. 55D-Dawson Hammes[1]
4. 56C-Carson Hammes[7]
5. 44T-Austin Taborski[8]
6. 3-Cole Schroeder[6]
7. 38-Tyler Cato[9]
8. 17-Anthony Snow[3]
DNS: 2S-Jayce Steinberg
Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)
1. 61-Travis Labat[1]
2. 94TH-Braden Chiaramonte[2]
3. 25-Seth Standley[4]
4. 9X-Adrianna DeMartini[3]
5. 8-Casey Schmitz[5]
6. 49-Peter Paulson[7]
7. 54-Carson Hall[6]
8. 56-Taylor Hall[8]
Dash (6 Laps)
1. 2A-Austin Wood[1]
2. 92-Andy Forsberg[2]
3. 8A-Aydan Saunders[7]
4. 40-Kinzer Cox[3]
5. 61-Travis Labat[8]
6. 75-Tony Gomes[6]
7. X1-Chance Grasty[4]
8. 25-Seth Standley[5]
B Main (12 Laps)
1. 9-DJ Freitas[1]
2. 77-Levi Klatt[3]
3. 3-Cole Schroeder[4]
4. 94-Greg Decaires V[5]
5. 2JR-Kelly Miller[7]
6. 54-Carson Hall[10]
7. 94X-Rowdy Gramps[13]
8. 24M-Ian Myers[9]
9. 38-Tyler Cato[8]
10. 56-Taylor Hall[12]
11. 49-Peter Paulson[6]
12. 17-Anthony Snow[2]
DNS: 7W-Dennis Scherer
DNS: 2S-Jayce Steinberg
A Main (35 Laps)
1. 92-Andy Forsberg[2]
2. 40-Kinzer Cox[4]
3. 9-DJ Freitas[20]
4. 00-Steel Powell[16]
5. 94TH-Braden Chiaramonte[10]
6. 76-Jennifer Osborne[9]
7. 8A-Aydan Saunders[3]
8. 19-Max Mittry[11]
9. 77-Levi Klatt[21]
10. 9X-Adrianna DeMartini[15]
11. 7-Jett Barnes[18]
12. 75-Tony Gomes[6]
13. X1-Chance Grasty[7]
14. 56C-Carson Hammes[13]
15. 61-Travis Labat[5]
16. 2A-Austin Wood[1]
17. 25-Seth Standley[8]
18. 94-Greg Decaires V[23]
19. 55D-Dawson Hammes[12]
20. 44T-Austin Taborski[17]
21. 57B-Bobby Butler[14]
22. 3-Cole Schroeder[22]
23. 8-Casey Schmitz[19]
24. 11VS-John Michael Bunch[24]