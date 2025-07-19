Joe B Miller Wins Wild MOWA Feature at Spoon River

CANTON, IL (July 18, 2025) — Joe B Miller won the Midwest Open Wheel Association feature Friday night at Spoon River Speedway. Miller, who also won the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Car Series feature at Spoon River on the same night, charged from 12th starting position for the victory. Kameron Key, Ayrton Genneten from 14th, Brandon Wimmer from 21st, and Colton Fisher from 23rd rounded out the top five.
Midwest Open Wheel Association
Spoon River Speedway
Canton, Illinois
Friday, July 18, 2025
Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)
1. 22-Riley Goodno[1]
2. 31-Joey Moughan[2]
3. 16C-Max Guilford[6]
4. 29-Brayton Lynch[3]
5. 44-Cory Bruns[7]
6. 77U-Chris Urish[10]
7. 2A-Austin Archdale[4]
8. 9-Tyler Duff[5]
9. 99KW-Korey Weyant[8]
10. 3B-Shelby Bosie[9]
Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)
1. 66-Ryan Newton[1]
2. 97-Scotty Milan[3]
3. 3N-Jake Neuman[9]
4. 01-Justin Standridge[6]
5. 99W-Jarrett Weyant[2]
6. 52F-Logan Faucon[4]
7. 5H-Colton Fisher[7]
8. 1JR-Steven Russell[5]
9. 34-Sterling Cling[8]
Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)
1. 12X-Kameron Key[4]
2. B8-John Barnard[6]
3. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[9]
4. 85J-Logan Julien[2]
5. 49-Josh Schneiderman[5]
6. 9K-Kyle Schuett[7]
7. 10S-Jeremy Standridge[8]
8. 70-Eric Shelton[1]
9. 122-Lane Warner[3]
Heat Race #4 (10 Laps)
1. 37-Bryce Norris[3]
2. 51B-Joe B Miller[2]
3. 7A-Will Armitage[5]
4. 96-Jake Blackhurst[4]
5. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[8]
6. 6-Brandon Wimmer[7]
7. 31R-McCain Richards[9]
8. 10-Blake Fitzpatrick[6]
9. 99-Cody Wehrle[1]
B-Main (12 Laps)
1. 6-Brandon Wimmer[2]
2. 9K-Kyle Schuett[1]
3. 5H-Colton Fisher[7]
4. 99W-Jarrett Weyant[4]
5. 31R-McCain Richards[3]
6. 34-Sterling Cling[13]
7. 52F-Logan Faucon[6]
8. 10S-Jeremy Standridge[5]
9. 9-Tyler Duff[10]
10. 3B-Shelby Bosie[15]
11. 2A-Austin Archdale[8]
12. 99-Cody Wehrle[17]
13. 99KW-Korey Weyant[12]
14. 1JR-Steven Russell[11]
15. 122-Lane Warner[16]
16. 70-Eric Shelton[14]
DNS: 10-Blake Fitzpatrick
A-Main (25 Laps)
1. 51B-Joe B Miller[12]
2. 12X-Kameron Key[1]
3. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[14]
4. 6-Brandon Wimmer[21]
5. 5H-Colton Fisher[23]
6. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[3]
7. 37-Bryce Norris[4]
8. 3N-Jake Neuman[5]
9. B8-John Barnard[7]
10. 97-Scotty Milan[9]
11. 77U-Chris Urish[15]
12. 49-Josh Schneiderman[20]
13. 85J-Logan Julien[19]
14. 9K-Kyle Schuett[22]
15. 16C-Max Guilford[2]
16. 29-Brayton Lynch[18]
17. 22-Riley Goodno[6]
18. 01-Justin Standridge[13]
19. 66-Ryan Newton[8]
20. 44-Cory Bruns[16]
21. 99W-Jarrett Weyant[24]
22. 7A-Will Armitage[10]
23. 96-Jake Blackhurst[17]
24. 31-Joey Moughan[11]