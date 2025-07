(July 21, 2025) — Clauson/Marshall Racing announced Monday that Cole Duncan will drive their entry Tuesday at Lernerville Speedway for the Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup while Giovanni Scelzi will drive the car for the remainder of the season.

Duncan and Sclezi are filling in for Tyler Courtney, who was injured after a crash during the Joker’s Jackpot at Eldora Speedway. Courtney underwent successful back surgery following the crash but will be out of the driver’s seat for an extended period.