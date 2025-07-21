Varin Tops ESS Field at Fonda

By Curtis Berleue

(Fonda, NY) | For the ninth time in the last ten visits to the Fonda Speedway for the Empire Super Sprints, it was Danny Varin in victory lane. The nearly unbeatable driver from just down the road added yet another victory to his win tally on Saturday night, picking up another Earl Halaquist Memorial at the ‘Track of Champions’ worth $2,000.

Pinnacle Pole Award recipient Paulie Colagiovanni led the field to green alongside of Jordan Thomas for the 25 lap event. Colagiovanni looked to have the lead as the field entered turn one, but by the time they hit the backstretch it was Danny Varin in command of the field, coming from his third starting spot.

Varin opened his lead up to almost a half-straight almost immediately, with Colagiovanni, Jordan Poirier, Davie Franek and Thomas in tow. By lap 8, Varin caught the back of the field and had just begun to work lap traffic when the caution flew for a spinning Mike Kiser in turn two.

When the green flag flew again, Varin again began building his lead over the rest of the field. Behind the top three, it was Shawn Donath who was putting on a show, having passed multiple cars using the extreme high side of the speedway and working his way up to fourth. His success was short lived, as he ultimately ventured just a little too high off of turn two, catching the wall and flipping with just 7 laps remaining.

As action resumed, Varin again paced the field over Colagiovanni and Poirier. Dylan Swiernik was making a late-race charge, and with just four laps to go he got by both Poirier and Colagiovanni using the same line Donath had been working just laps earlier.

Making a late charge, Swiernik got within three car lengths of Varin on the last lap, but Varin was able to hang on to capture his second Empire Super Sprints win of 2025.

“I didn’t think that this was going to happen tonight,” said Varin. “We weren’t very good in the heat race, didn’t really feel like we could roll around people. You had to just hit your marks perfect and not make mistakes.”

After starting eighth, Dylan Swiernik made a late race charge but came up one spot short of victory lane.

“We started off a little too tight, had too much fuel and didn’t have the balance we wanted,” said Swiernik. “When that red came out, I was able to kinda reset in my mind and pull the wing forward, tell myself I knew what I needed to do on the top side.”

Jordan Poirier rounded out the Ashley Lynn Winery podium, finishing third and marking his second podium finish in as many nights.

The field was split into two timed hot lap groups, with Danny Varin and Jordan Poirier earning Rifenburg Contracting fast time awards. Elab Smokers Boutique heat wins went to Paulie Colagiovanni and Jordan Poirier, while Joe Trenca picked up the win in the One Zee Tees dash.

The next scheduled event for the Empire Super Sprints is this coming Friday July 25th at the Outlaw Speedway in Dundee, NY for the Outlaw Summer Nationals paying $4,000 to win. For the latest news, information, and schedule updates regarding the Empire Super Sprints be sure to check the series website (www.EmpireSuperSprints.com) and follow along on Facebook (Empire Super Sprints), X (@ESSprints) and Instagram (@empiresupersprints).

The Empire Super Sprints would like to thank the following series sponsors for their continued support: Rifenburg Contracting Corp, Hoosier Racing Tire, Cobra Coaches, E&V Energy, A-Verdi Storage Containers, Elab Smokers Boutique, Pinnacle Investments, LLC, Lacaillade Masonry, Inc., Wilwood Disc Brakes, FX Caprara, Lanes Yamaha, Ashley Lynn Winery, Slade Precision Shocks, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Bicknell Racing Products, and DirtTrackDigest.com.

The ESS Road Ahead:

Friday, July 25 – Outlaw Speedway – Dundee, NY ($4,000 to Win Outlaw Summer Nationals)

Saturday, July 26 – Woodhull Raceway – Woodhull, NY ($2,000 to Win)

Friday, August 1 – Can-Am Speedway – LaFargeville, NY ($2,000 to Win)

Full Results:

A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 01-Danny Varin[3]; 2. 7C-Dylan Swiernik[8]; 3. 28-Jordan Poirier[4]; 4. 3C-Paulie Colagiovanni[1]; 5. 28F-Davie Franek[5]; 6. 87-Jason Barney[7]; 7. 98-Joe Trenca[9]; 8. 79-Jordan Thomas[2]; 9. 3A-Jeff Trombley[13]; 10. 41-Dalton Rombough[10]; 11. 17S-Kyle Smith[15]; 12. #99K-Mike Kiser[16]; 13. 36-Logan Crisafulli[12]; 14. 33-Lacey Hanson[14]; 15. 53-Shawn Donath[6]; 16. 4P-Chase Moran[11]

One Zee Tees Dash (4 Laps): 1. 98-Joe Trenca[1]; 2. 41-Dalton Rombough[2]; 3. 4P-Chase Moran[4]; 4. 36-Logan Crisafulli[3]

Elab Smokers Boutique Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 3C-Paulie Colagiovanni[1]; 2. 87-Jason Barney[2]; 3. 53-Shawn Donath[3]; 4. 01-Danny Varin[4]; 5. 98-Joe Trenca[7]; 6. 36-Logan Crisafulli[6]; 7. 3A-Jeff Trombley[8]; 8. 17S-Kyle Smith[5]

Elab Smokers Boutique Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 28-Jordan Poirier[1]; 2. 7C-Dylan Swiernik[3]; 3. 79-Jordan Thomas[2]; 4. 28F-Davie Franek[4]; 5. 41-Dalton Rombough[5]; 6. 4P-Chase Moran[7]; 7. 33-Lacey Hanson[6]; 8. #99K-Mike Kiser[8]

Awards & Contingencies:

Rifenburg Contracting Fast Time ($25 each): #01-Danny Varin; #28-Jordan Poirier

Elab Smokers Boutique Heat Winners ($25 each): #3C-Paulie Colagiovanni; #28-Jordan Poirier

Cobra Coaches / One Zee Tees Dash Winner ($125): #98-Joe Trenca

Pinnacle Pole Draw Award ($25): #3C-Paulie Colagiovanni

Keizer Wheels 5th Place Finisher ($50 Certificate): #87-Jason Barney

King Motorsports 10th Place Finisher ($25 Certificate): #41-Chase Moran

Pinnacle Investments 11th Place Finisher (5 Gal Fuel): #17S-Kyle Smith

Wilwood Disc Brakes 13th Place Finisher ($50 Certificate): #36-Logan Crisafulli

All-Star Performance 15th Place Finisher ($50 Certificate): #53-Shawn Donath

A-Verdi Storage Containers Hard Charger Award ($50): #7C-Dylan Swiernik (+6)

Pinnacle Investments Last Car Running ($30): #33-Lacey Hanson

Ashley Lynn Winery Podium Finish (bottle of wine): #01-Danny Varin; #7C-Dylan Swiernik; #28-Jordan Poirier

Hoosier Tire Award (RR Hoosier tire): #36-Logan Crisafulli

Slade Shock Tech ($50 Certificate): #4P-Chase Moran