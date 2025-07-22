Emerson Axsom to Drive for KCP Racing

(July 22, 2025) — Emerson Axsom announced on Tuesday that he will drive the KCP Racing #18 car for the remainder of the 2025 season. Axsom, from Franklin, Indiana, had been driving the Klaasmeyer Petry Motorsports #27 car for the past two and a half seasons. Axsom has a victory at Eldora Speedway with the All Star Circuit of Champions on July 17th of this year.

After not being committed to any of the National touring series, Axsom will join KCP Racing on the World of Outlaws tour for the remainder of 2025. The opportunity opened up with KCP Racing after Giovanni Scelzi parted ways with the team following the Double Down Duels at Eldora Speedway last Thursday.

Axsom’s first drive in the KCP Racing entry is scheduled to take place Wednesday night at BAPS Motor Speedway.