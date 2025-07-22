Jackson Motorplex Preparing for Back-to-Back Sprint Car Shows This Week

Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (July 21, 2025) – A huge sprint car doubleheader is on tap at Jackson Motorplex this week.

The track hosts the Tweeter Memorial presented by Joel Pingeon Trucking on Thursday and the C & B Border Battle presented by New Fashion Pork and SW Broadband on Friday. The Cressman Sanitation Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410 Sprint Cars and the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Cars will be the featured divisions each night.

Friday’s event marks the opening round of the Border Battle No. 2 with additional 410 sprint car races on Saturday at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, and on Sunday at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, S.D.

The track has showcased a pair of nights of racing so far this season with Carson Macedo claiming a World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series win and Chris Ellingson a Late Model Street Stocks triumph on June 4. Ryan Timms (MSTS 410 Sprint Cars) and Brandon Bosma (Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Cars) were feature winners on July 11.

Jack Dover currently holds a 41-point lead over Mark Dobmeier and Koby Werkmeister in the MSTS 410 Sprint Cars championship standings.

The main gates open at 5 p.m. with hot laps at 7:30 p.m. both nights this week.

Tickets are available online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true.

Thursday for the Tweeter Memorial presented by Joel Pingeon Trucking and Friday for the C & B Border Battle presented by New Fashion Pork and SW Broadband featuring the Cressman Sanitation Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410 Sprint Cars and the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Cars

