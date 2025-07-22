Schlotfeldt Dominates SCCT/WST Speedweek Round 3 at Douglas County

From Gary Thomas

ROSBURG, OR (July 21, 2025) – Arlington, Washington’s Jesse Schlotfeldt turned in a dominating performance on night three of SCCT WST Speedweek at The Douglas County Dirt Track, grabbing his first career Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour victory.

The driver of the Grinders Automotive & Marine/ Shark Racing Engines No. 21s started from the outside of the front row and never looked back in the 35-lap Shop Kyle Larson main event.

“That main event could not have gone better for us,” Schlotfeldt commented after the race. “This car was phenomenal, and I could put it anywhere on the track. I tried to be as wise as possible through traffic and luckily, we got through it pretty well. I want to thank everybody that supports us and makes this possible.”

The initial start saw a red flag occur for Kelly Miller, who flipped onto his side in between turns one and two. He emerged okay but was done for the night. On the next attempt Schlotfeldt shot out front and quickly distanced himself from the rest of the pack.

Schlotfeldt placed five lapped cars between himself and the rest of the field multiple times during the contest. He sat out front by a wide margin for much of it and although Burlington, Washington’s Levi Hillier did cut the gap down, there was nothing stopping Schlotfeldt on this night.

He went on to take the checkered flag for his sixth overall win of the season and initial SCCT score. Hillier looked impressive in the feature as well, making multiple strong moves to record a runner up finish in his Sprint Car Challenge Tour debut.

Fresno’s Dominic Scelzi rebounded nicely in the feature, carving his way from 13th to third by the finish. The two-time NARC champ was fun to watch moving through the pack.

Redding’s Max Mittry put together a solid night, winning the High Sierra Industries Dash, before running second for more than half the feature. He eventually crossed the stripe in fourth, followed by Cottage Grove, Oregon’s Kinzer Cox.

Completing the top 10 were Modesto’s Tony Gomes, El Cajon’s Braden Chiaramonte, Pit Stop USA Hard Charger Award winner Cole Schroeder from Bozeman, Montana who drove from 20th to eighth, Yuba City’s Seth Standley and 19th starter Tyler Thompson’s from Harrisburg, Oregon.

A total of 29 cars competed on round three of Speedweek. Jesse Schlotfeldt began the evening by earning the Sierra Foothills Wine Services Fast Time Award with a lap of 12.602, which was good enough to set a new all-time 360 track record at The Douglas County Dirt Track.

SCCT Western Sprint Tour Speedweek continues Tuesday night at the Coos Bay Speedway in Coos Bay, Oregon. Kinzer Cox goes into the event leading Braden Chiaramonte by five points at the top of the standings.

Austin Wood has also taken over the top spot in the season long championship points going into Tuesday.

