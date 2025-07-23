Macri Wins World of Outlaws Feature at BAPS Motor Speedway

YORK HAVEN, PA (July 23, 2025) — Anthony Macri carried the momentum of winning the Kings Royal at Eldora Speedway into the World of Outlaws swing in his home state of Pennsylvania by winning the feature event Wednesday night at BAPS Motor Speedway. Macri took the lead from David Gravel of lap seven and held off Gravel through slower traffic for the victory.

Gravel finished second while Bill Balog rallied back from a tough week of racing at Eldora to round out the podium. Buddy Kofoid from 10th starting position and Brent Marks rounded out the top five.

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

BAPS Motor Speedway

York Haven, Pennsylvania

Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying Flight A

1. 12-Lance Dewease, 14.719[8]

2. 5-Tyler Ross, 14.851[1]

3. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 14.856[2]

4. 48-Danny Dietrich, 14.962[14]

5. 69K-Ryan Smith, 14.968[10]

6. 28M-Conner Morrell, 14.992[7]

7. 2C-Cole Macedo, 15.000[11]

8. 51-Freddie Rahmer, 15.017[5]

9. 45W-Cory Eliason, 15.019[15]

10. 18-Emerson Axsom, 15.062[9]

11. 41R-Logan Rumsey, 15.096[17]

12. 39M-Anthony Macri, 15.120[20]

13. 41-Carson Macedo, 15.151[13]

14. 19B-Aaron Bollinger, 15.183[3]

15. 6-Zach Hampton, 15.218[18]

16. 5W-Lucas Wolfe, 15.255[12]

17. 66-Ryan Newton, 15.268[22]

18. 99M-Kyle Moody, 15.332[19]

19. 33-Gerard McIntyre Jr, 15.343[21]

20. 11P-TJ Stutts, 15.411[16]

21. 19R-Tylar Rutherford, 15.453[4]

22. 53AU-Alex Attard, 15.527[6]

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying Flight B

1. 2-David Gravel, 14.749[16]

2. 17B-Bill Balog, 14.782[21]

3. 23D-Chase Dietz, 14.791[1]

4. 19-Brent Marks, 14.978[15]

5. 83-Michael Kofoid, 14.982[2]

6. 23-Garet Williamson, 15.037[14]

7. 27-Troy Wagaman Jr, 15.061[10]

8. 99-Skylar Gee, 15.091[9]

9. 7S-Chris Windom, 15.142[6]

10. 75-Cameron Smith, 15.149[7]

11. 95-Kody Hartlaub, 15.182[19]

12. 17N-Dylan Norris, 15.206[13]

13. 45-Jeff Halligan, 15.214[12]

14. 1A-Ashton Torgerson, 15.227[11]

15. 15-Donny Schatz, 15.237[17]

16. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 15.242[3]

17. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 15.334[20]

18. 22-Doug Hammaker, 15.425[4]

19. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 15.431[18]

20. 91-Preston Lattomus, 15.602[5]

21. 38-Brett Strickler, 15.775[8]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 12-Lance Dewease[1]

2. 69K-Ryan Smith[3]

3. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[2]

4. 45W-Cory Eliason[5]

5. 41-Carson Macedo[7]

6. 41R-Logan Rumsey[6]

7. 2C-Cole Macedo[4]

8. 33-Gerard McIntyre Jr[10]

9. 6-Zach Hampton[8]

10. 66-Ryan Newton[9]

11. 19R-Tylar Rutherford[11]

Real American Beer Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 51-Freddie Rahmer[4]

2. 39M-Anthony Macri[6]

3. 48-Danny Dietrich[2]

4. 28M-Conner Morrell[3]

5. 5-Tyler Ross[1]

6. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[8]

7. 19B-Aaron Bollinger[7]

8. 18-Emerson Axsom[5]

9. 99M-Kyle Moody[9]

10. 11P-TJ Stutts[10]

11. 53AU-Alex Attard[11]

WIX Filter Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 2-David Gravel[1]

2. 23D-Chase Dietz[2]

3. 83-Michael Kofoid[3]

4. 27-Troy Wagaman Jr[4]

5. 15-Donny Schatz[8]

6. 7S-Chris Windom[5]

7. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[9]

8. 1S-Logan Schuchart[10]

9. 95-Kody Hartlaub[6]

10. 45-Jeff Halligan[7]

11. 38-Brett Strickler[11]

The Greatest Store on Dirt Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 17B-Bill Balog[1]

2. 19-Brent Marks[2]

3. 23-Garet Williamson[3]

4. 75-Cameron Smith[5]

5. 99-Skylar Gee[4]

6. 1A-Ashton Torgerson[7]

7. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[8]

8. 17N-Dylan Norris[6]

9. 22-Doug Hammaker[9]

10. 91-Preston Lattomus[10]

C-Main (10 Laps)

1. 95-Kody Hartlaub[2]

2. 66-Ryan Newton[5]

3. 6-Zach Hampton[1]

4. 99M-Kyle Moody[3]

5. 38-Brett Strickler[10]

6. 11P-TJ Stutts[7]

7. 19R-Tylar Rutherford[9]

8. 45-Jeff Halligan[6]

9. 22-Doug Hammaker[4]

10. 91-Preston Lattomus[8]

11. 53AU-Alex Attard[11]

MicroLite Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps)

1. 2C-Cole Macedo[1]

2. 1A-Ashton Torgerson[4]

3. 7S-Chris Windom[2]

4. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[6]

5. 41R-Logan Rumsey[3]

6. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[8]

7. 1S-Logan Schuchart[10]

8. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[5]

9. 33-Gerard McIntyre Jr[9]

10. 18-Emerson Axsom[11]

11. 66-Ryan Newton[14]

12. 19B-Aaron Bollinger[7]

13. 17N-Dylan Norris[12]

14. 95-Kody Hartlaub[13]

Toyota Dash (6 Laps)

1. 2-David Gravel[2]

2. 39M-Anthony Macri[1]

3. 17B-Bill Balog[4]

4. 19-Brent Marks[3]

5. 51-Freddie Rahmer[6]

6. 69K-Ryan Smith[5]

7. 23D-Chase Dietz[7]

8. 12-Lance Dewease[8]

NOS Energy Drink Feature (30 Laps)

1. 39M-Anthony Macri[2]

2. 2-David Gravel[1]

3. 17B-Bill Balog[3]

4. 83-Michael Kofoid[10]

5. 19-Brent Marks[4]

6. 51-Freddie Rahmer[5]

7. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[9]

8. 23-Garet Williamson[12]

9. 27-Troy Wagaman Jr[14]

10. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[24]

11. 15-Donny Schatz[18]

12. 75-Cameron Smith[16]

13. 1A-Ashton Torgerson[22]

14. 41-Carson Macedo[17]

15. 12-Lance Dewease[8]

16. 1S-Logan Schuchart[25]

17. 45W-Cory Eliason[13]

18. 5-Tyler Ross[19]

19. 2C-Cole Macedo[21]

20. 18-Emerson Axsom[26]

21. 7S-Chris Windom[23]

22. 99-Skylar Gee[20]

23. 28M-Conner Morrell[15]

24. 6-Zach Hampton[27]

25. 23D-Chase Dietz[7]

26. 48-Danny Dietrich[11]

27. 69K-Ryan Smith[6]