The Great Lakes Super Sprints make an appearance at I-96 Speedway Friday night. Lima,Ohio native Max Stambaugh is leading the points followed by Cloverdale,Ohio driver Jared Horstman and Porland,Michigan resident, local fan favorite, Dustin Daggett.

Pits open at 4, Main gate at 5. Hot laps and qualifying at 6:30 with racing to follow.