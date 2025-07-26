Starting Time Moved To 6:30 For Saturday Williams Grove Summer Nationals

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Rain forced cancellation of the first night of C & D Rigging Summer Nationals action for World of Outlaws sprint cars at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday night.

The rainout sets up a one-day shootout for $20,000 to win in C & D Rigging Summer Nationals action on Saturday, slated to get underway at 6:30 pm.

Officials have moved the starting time for the Saturday finale up one hour, to 6:30, in an effort to make sure the event gets completed.

General admission gates will open at 4 pm.

A total of 38 World of Outlaws and Pennsylvania Posse sprint cars were signed in for action on Friday night before the rains hit.

An effort to reclaim the track was made by maintenance crews but to no avail thanks to the amount of rain that fell and the high humidity.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website at www.williamsgrove.com or by visiting the oval on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

RacingJunk.com is the Official Classifieds for Williams Grove Speedway.