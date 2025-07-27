KALEB MONTGOMERY WINS FIRST NARC FEATURE AT SANTA MARIA

By Andrew Kunas

(7/26/25 ) Santa Maria, CA … It was a long time coming for him, but Kaleb Montgomery is finally a NARC King of the West feature winner. Montgomery took the checkered flag in Saturday’s 30-lap NARC event at his home track, Santa Maria Speedway

Montgomery, who lives just up the road in Templeton, led the entire way, but multiple times had to deal with slower cars while also at times fending off a determined Ryan Bernal, who pursued him throughout. Montgomery also survived contact with the front stretch wall early in the race and contact also with a slower car but overcame it all to pick up his first winged 410 sprint car victory aboard the Luxon Real Estate-sponsored Montgomery Racing No. 3 Speedway-powered Maxim.

To a roar of approval from the capacity crowd on hand, Montgomery did several donuts on the track in Turn 4 and then climbed atop his car on the front stretch to celebrate, this coming a year after he ran second in NARC’s Santa Maria event.

“I’m just speechless,” said Montgomery in victory lane. “It’s been a long time coming. It feels good to get a win.”

Montgomery earned an extra $300 from METTEC Titanium for leading every lap also. Santa Maria Speedway was good to Montgomery this season, as he won a USAC/CRA feature at Santa Maria earlier for his first non-wing triumph with a 410 motor. Just months later, he got his first 410 win with the wings on.

Bernal ran second throughout the 30-lap race but also had to fight off Landon Brooks, who earlier set a new track record in qualifying. Bernal also caught up to Montgomery in traffic at times, but couldn’t make anything work and settled for a runner-up finish aboard the NOS Energy-sponsored Josh Ford Motorsports No. 73 1Way-powered Triple X. Brooks completed the podium aboard the Lipper Construction-sponsored Bates-Hamilton Racing No. 21L Kistler-powered Maxim.

Sean Becker, after starting seventh, ran in the Top 10 throughout and eventually finished fourth in the D&J Construction Rental-sponsored Bjork Construction No. 7b Shaver-powered Maxim. Caeden Steele ran fifth in the Tarlton & Son-sponsored BCCR No. 121 Kistler-powered Maxim.

Bud Kaeding earned the Williams Roofing Hard Charger Award, advancing ten positions to finish sixth, this coming after not finishing his heat race earlier in the evening. Tyler Thompson, Dominic Gorden, Gauge Garcia and Danny Faria Jr rounded out the Top 10.

Heat races earlier in the evening were won by Montgomery and Bernal. Brooks set the pace in Automotive Racing Products Qualifying with a time of 11.241 seconds, breaking the 21-year-old track record previously held by National Sprint Car Hall of Famer Brent Kaeding. Montgomery won the Beacon Wealth Strategies – Raymond James Trophy Dash over Bernal to secure the pole position for the feature.

Hoosier Racing Tires Feature (30 laps): 1. 3-Kaleb Montgomery[1]; 2. 73-Ryan Bernal[2]; 3. 21L-Landon Brooks[4]; 4. 7B-Sean Becker[7]; 5. 121-Caeden Steele[5]; 6. 29-Bud Kaeding[16]; 7. 35KM-Tyler Thompson[8]; 8. 10-Dominic Gorden[6]; 9. 2K-Gauge Garcia[9]; 10. 17V-Danny Faria Jr[12]; 11. 31-Kyle Beilman[14]; 12. 88SR-Koen Shaw[15]; 13. 88N-DJ Netto[3]; 14. 26-Billy Aton[10]; 15. 9-Dustin Freitas[11]; 16. 50-Bryce Eames[17]; 17. (DNS) 73X-Cole Wakim

METTEC Titanium Lap Leaders: Kaleb Montgomery 1-30

Williams Roofing Hard Charger: 29 Bud Kaeding, 16th to 6th (+10)

Automotive Racing Products Fast Qualifier (17 cars): 21L Landon Brooks, 11.241 seconds (New Track Record)

Brown & Miller Racing Solutions Heat 1 (8 laps): 1. 3 Kaleb Montgomery, 2. 10 Dominic Gorden, 3. 7b Sean Becker, 4. 2k Gauge Garcia, 5. 21L Landon Brooks, 6. 17v Danny Faria Jr, 7. 73x Cole Wakim, 8. 88sr Koen Shaw, 9. 29 Bud Kaeding.

Kimo’s Tropical Carwash Heat 2 (8 laps): 1. 73 Ryan Bernal, 2. 121 Caeden Steele, 3. 35km Tyler Thompson, 4. 26 Billy Aton, 5. 88n D.J. Netto, 6. 9 D.J. Freitas, 7. 31 Kyle Beilman, 8. 50 Bryce Eames.

Beacon Wealth Strategies – Raymond James Trophy Dash (6 laps): 1. 3 Kaleb Montgomery, 2. 73 Ryan Bernal, 3. 88n D.J. Netto, 4. 21L Landon Brooks.