SATURDAY’S KOKOMO USAC INDIANA SPRINT WEEK EVENT ﻿POSTPONED BY RAIN TO TUESDAY, JULY 29

By Richie Murray

Kokomo, Indiana (July 26, 2025)………Saturday’s USAC NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week Presented by Honest Abe Roofing event at Kokomo Speedway has been postponed to Tuesday, July 29.

Thunderstorms with substantial rainfall swept over the 1/4-mile dirt oval just prior to the scheduled hot lap time.

Fifty-four USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car drivers and cars were checked in for the event as were 24 USAC Midwest Thunder SpeeD2 Midgets.

Fans are advised to hold onto their wristbands for re-entry to Tuesday night’s event, a program that will consist of USAC National Sprint Cars only.

The pits and front gates will open at 3pm Eastern on Tuesday. The drivers meeting will take place at 6pm. Cars will hit the track at 6:30pm.

For all other ticket questions regarding this event, please contact Kokomo Speedway on their Facebook page or on their website at www.KokomoSpeedway.net.

USAC Indiana Sprint Week continues with its next event this Sunday, July 27, at Lawrenceburg Speedway.

DRIVERS & CARS IN ATTENDANCE: (54) Kyle Shipley (#0G Black Gold), Geoff Ensign (#0 Anderson), Nate Schank (#1 Schank), Kale Drake (#2B 2B Racing), Carson Garrett (#2E Epperson), Kyle Cummins (#3p Petty), Kevin Thomas Jr. (#3R Rock Steady), Justin Grant (#4 TOPP), Shawn Westerfeld (#4J Fischesser-Owen), Kayla Roell (#4K Roell), Braydon Cromwell (#4x Cromwell-Boyd), Gunnar Setser (#5G KO), Jake Swanson (#5T Daming Swanson), Logan Calderwood (#6 Ford), Travis Thompson (#7 Thompson), Bryan Brewer (#8 Robertson), Zack Pretorius (#9z Pretorius), Aaron Davis (#11 Davis), Robert Ballou (#12 Ballou), Steve Justis (#12J Justis), Nate Carle (#14c Carle), Harley Burns (#16 Britt), Colin Parker (#16K Knight), Hayden Reinbold (#19 Reinbold-Underwood), Mitchel Moles (#19AZ Reinbold-Underwood), Brady Bacon (#20 Dyson), C.J. Leary (#21AZ Team AZ-Curb-Agajanian), Beau Brandon (#21B Brandon), Kobe Simpson (#21K Simpson), Bryar Schroeter (#21s Schroeter), Max Adams (#23s Simon), Hunter Maddox (#24m Maddox), Tye Mihocko (#24p Paul), Brandon Mattox (#28 Mattox), Shane Cottle (#34 Olson), Briggs Danner (#39 Hogue), Matt Goodnight (#39G Goodnight), Ricky Lewis (#41 Lewis), Troy Carey (#45N Carey), Charles Davis Jr. (#47 Davis), Eli Wilhelmus (#55 Wilhelmus), Logan Seavey (#57 Abacus), Jack Hoyer (#57H Hazen), Cale Coons (#63 Dooling/Curb-Agajanian), Sam Hinds (#71H Hinds), Chelby Hinton (#71p Phillips), Trey McGranahan (#77s Sturgeon), Rob Caho Jr. (#78 Caho), Parker Frederickson (#84 Eisenzopf), Joey Amantea (#88J JPA), Chase Stockon (#92 Sertich), Travis Millar (#93AU Millar), Austin Nigh (#97 Nigh), Saban Bibent (#98 Wedgewood).

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Kyle Cummins-1709, 2-Justin Grant-1634, 3-Mitchel Moles-1507, 4-Logan Seavey-1450, 5-Briggs Danner-1428, 6-Robert Ballou-1388, 7-Kevin Thomas Jr.-1333, 8-Jake Swanson-1303, 9-Kale Drake-1234, 10-C.J. Leary-1231.

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK INDIANA SPRINT WEEK PRESENTED BY HONEST ABE ROOFING POINTS: 1-Robert Ballou-80, 2-Briggs Danner-77, 3-Brady Bacon-73, 4-Kevin Thomas Jr.-72, 5-Logan Seavey-66, 6-Chase Stockon-63, 7-Jake Swanson-59, 8-Mitchel Moles-56, 9-Gunnar Setser-52, 10-Justin Grant-47.

USAC PARALLAX GROUP NATIONAL PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Kale Drake-166, 2-Briggs Danner-99, 3-Gunnar Setser-87, 4-Kyle Cummins-86, 5-Justin Grant-83, 6-C.J. Leary-81, 7-Kevin Thomas Jr.-75, 8-Logan Seavey-68, 9-Robert Ballou-68, 10-Chase Stockon-64.

USAC INDIANA SPRINT WEEK PARALLAX GROUP PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Kale Drake-29, 2-C.J. Leary-15, 3-Chance Crum-14, 4-Jake Swanson-11, 5-Shane Cottle-11, 6-Harley Burns-11, 7-Justin Grant-10, 8-Brady Bacon-10, 9-Trey Osborne-10, 10-Robert Ballou-9.

NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: July 27, 2025 – Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, Indiana – 3/8-Mile Dirt Track – 38th Annual USAC NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week Presented by Honest Abe Roofing