Taylor Scores Second Plymouth Dirt Track And Fifth Wisconsin WingLESS Feature Win

By Mike Babicz

(Plymouth, Wis., Saturday, July 26, 2025)–Adam Taylor of Wheatfield, IN captured his second AutoMeter powered by Gandrud Performance Wisconsin WingLESS 20-lap feature of the season in as many starts at Plymouth Dirt Track on the Sheboygan County Fairgrounds on Saturday, July 26, 2025.

“I appreciate Zach (Raidart) running me hard but clean,” said Taylor in victory lane following his fifth series main event win in a dozen starts this season. “I almost lost it in turn four in the closing laps. I stuck to my line and Zach kept trying but couldn’t quite make it stick. It was fun.”

“I appreciate these great fans here at Plymouth, and my family, crew, sponsors, all of the support,” Taylor said, noting he ran the night before at Beaver Dam Raceway in a Badger midget finishing second and would be running the same car at Angell Park Speedway in Sun Prairie on Sunday, July 27. “Three different types of tracks in as many nights. It’s making for a long weekend but fun. I’m looking forward to coming back to Plymouth(Saturdays September 20 and 27.) I’m beginning to like this place.”

Taylor powered into the lead from his outside front row starting spot. Tyler Kuxhouse of Antioch, IL stayed within striking distance as some green flag laps were strung together. Zach Raidart of Gurnee, IL who started third battled Kuxhouse side by side for a couple circuits until working his way into second as the front three began to close in on the tail of the field.

The only caution appeared on lap 9 when Greg Alt of Delavan suddenly lost power down the backstretch resulting in Dennis Spitz of Lewisburg, KY spinning sideways and Hartland’s Seth Johnson getting airborn going over Spitz rearend. None of the drivers were injured but all three were out for the night.

On the restart, the front trio of Taylor Raidart and Kuxhouse pulled away, getting nearly three wide as each tried a different line.

During the closing laps, Raidart tried diving to the inside to pull a slide job on Taylor each time narrowly missing touching wheels. With two laps to go, Taylor jumped the cushion coming out of turn four, nearly spinning before gathering the car back up maintaining the lead with Raidart coming along side.

One final shot on the white flag lap saw Taylor able to take the checkered with Raidart runner-up by 6 tenths of a second. Kuxhouse nearly caught Raidart as he came across by less than a car length finishing third.

Watertown’s Jordan Miklas moved through the field from mid-pack following the caution to take fourth after starting eighth.

Rusty Egan of Round Lake Heights, IL finished fifth.

Behling Race Equipment Hard Charger went to Genesee’s Eric Wilke improving six spots to sixth after starting 12th.

Kuxhouse won the Fox Lake Harbor presents All Star Performance 1st Heat.

Spitz captured the Game Day Men’s Health presents Behling Race Equipment 2nd Heat.

New Berlin’s Austin Hansen won his first ever wingless race taking top honors in the BR Motorsports presents King Race Products 3rd Heat.

Kenosha’s Bryce Andrews posted Body Craft fast qualifying honors with a lap of :13.569 seconds.

Next up for the Wisconsin WingLESS Sprints is a return to their original home track Wilmot Raceway on the Kenosha County Fairgrounds Saturday, August 2 joining the Wilmot Winged 604 crates, Street Stocks and Bandit 4-Cylinder Stock Cars. For tickets and information check wilmotraceway.com or Wilmot’s social media pages

The 11-75 Sports Complex & Eatery IRA Lightning Sprints join the MSA 360 Sprints, Grand Nationals and B-Mods on Saturday, August 2 at Plymouth Dirt Track. For information and tickets plymouthdirttrack.com or the track’s social media pages.