Valuable USL points on the line at Enid Speedway Saturday

By John Rittenoure

GLENPOOL, Okla. (July 28, 2025) – With the points lead at stake, the Ortco, Inc. United Sprint League presented by Same Day Auto Repair travels west to the Garfield County Fairgrounds on Saturday for a first time visit to Enid Speedway.

Adapting quickly to the Enid Speedway 3/8’s mile oval will be important with the series points lead up for grabs. Tanner Conn picked up his first USL victory two weeks ago at Creek County Speedway to take a 3-point lead over two-time defending champion Johnny Kent, who climbed from 20th to finish 3rd behind Conn. Both Conn and Kent will be looking over their shoulder Saturday as Ty Hulsey, a winner at Lawton Speedway earlier this year, sits in third just 32 points behind Conn. Ryker Pace is 26 points back of Hulsey in fourth and just one point ahead of fifth place Tim Kent.

As usual the main event winner will earn $1,000 and drivers with perfect attendance will receive tow money. Heat winners will earn $100.

Pit gates open at 4 p.m., grandstands at 5. Hot laps are slated for 6:45 and racing begins at 7:30.

Support classes Saturday are Factory Stocks, Sport Mods / B-Mods and Hot Shots.

2025 Winners: 3/22 – Steven Shebester, Red Dirt Raceway; 4/11 – Johnny Kent, Tulsa Speedway; 4/12 – Johnny Kent, Creek County Speedway; 4/25 – Tyler Edwards, Creek County Speedway; 6/14 – Ty Hulsey, Lawton Speedway; 7/18 – Tanner Conn, Creek County Speedway.

2025 Top 10: 1. Tanner Conn 886; 2. Johnny Kent 883; 3. Ty Hulsey 851; 4. Ryker Pace 825; 5. Tim Kent 824 ; 6. Cameron Hagin 796; 7. Craig Carroll 774 ; 8. Brock Cottrell 753; 9. Cody Whitworth 746; 10. Brylee Kilmer 743.

About United Sprint League

Owned by Michael Tyre, the USL sanctions 360 two-barrel / 305 non-wing sprint car events throughout Oklahoma and surrounding states with goals of supporting sponsors and providing fans the the opportunity to enjoy the excitement of non-wing sprint car racing.

Website: https://www.UnitedSprintLeague.com.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UnitedSprintLeague.

About Ortco Inc.

Ortco Inc. manufactures qualify oilfield parts from American made bar and shaped steel on computerized CNC machinery. Products are then Heat Treated, coated for rust prevention, and warehoused for shipments across the globe. Ortco also utilizes high quality investment castings for safety clamps and various tongs.

Website: http://OrtcoInc.com.

United Sprint League Marketing Partners

Ortco, Inc., Same Day Auto Repair, Speed Stix Shocks, D&G Contracting, DFR Discount Tire, Morton Excavating, Kent Fireworks, H&R Auto Glass, Premier Self Storage, Risley’s Trash Service, Oklahomatidbits.