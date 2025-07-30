I-55 Brings World of Outlaws to Missouri for Grueling Ironman 55

By Alex Nieten

PEVELY, MO (July 29, 2025) – The most demanding race on the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series calendar is upon us.

This week, The Greatest Show on Dirt is bound for I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park as the stage is set for the 17th running of the Federated Auto Parts Ironman 55. Two nights (Aug. 1-2) of action will culminate in Saturday’s 55-lap, $25,000-to-win finale.

It requires stamina. It requires talent. It requires mental fortitude. This is not a race anyone can luck into winning. When the checkered flag falls after 55 intense laps around the 3/8-mile dirt track, the driver who uses what energy is left to lift the dumbbell trophy above his head in Victory Lane will have earned it.

The spotlight isn’t only on the country’s best Sprint Car drivers at I-55 this weekend. Fans will also be treated to full programs of the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota both Friday and Saturday to create an open-wheel fan’s dream weekend.

Let’s look at the top storylines this week:

DOMINATION: Six years ago, the Ironman 55 was the site of one of the most dominant drives in World of Outlaws history.

Sheldon Haudenschild put on a complete and absolute clinic behind the wheel of the Stenhouse Jr.-Marshall Racing/NOS Energy Drink No. 17. He took the lead from Donny Schatz on Lap 11 and showed the entire field how it’s done. The Wooster, OH native ripped by traffic, lapping through the sixth-place running car. When the checkered flag flew, runner-up Schatz was more than 10 seconds behind Haudenschild.

That night marked the beginning of a magical run at the Pevely, MO bullring. It was the first of four victories in a nine-race stretch at I-55 for Haudenschild that concluded with his second Ironman title in 2021.

Haudenschild hasn’t been able to summon that same I-55 magic since, but he’s been close with four top fives, including a podium last year. This weekend offers him the chance to equal Craig Dollansky and Kyle Larson with the most Ironman 55 dumbbells.

I AM IRONMAN: Haudenschild won’t be the only former Ironman entered this weekend.

Logan Schuchart hoisted the coveted trophy in 2018 after leading 41 laps, including the most important one aboard the Shark Racing No. 1S. Since then, his consistency has been tremendous with 15 top fives in 22 appearances at I-55. It took him until this spring to return to Victory Lane at the 3/8 mile when he topped the Spring Classic finale, making him the most recent Series winner at I-55 entering the weekend.

The Hanover, PA native could use the boost of a strong weekend at one of his stronger tracks. He’s been as high as runner-up in the points this year, but has slipped to fourth. He’s more than 100 markers behind Carson Macedo for third, but there’s still plenty of season to go.

HEAVY LIFTING: The Ironman 55 is about the only missing piece in Donny Schatz’s sure-fire Hall of Fame career, but it hasn’t been from a lack of effort in the gym.

The 10-time World of Outlaws champion has come so close so many times to lifting the dumbbell. Five times he’s been an Ironman 55 runner-up. The first three came in consecutive fashion as Schatz settled for second in 2012, 2013, and 2014. Five years later brought the fourth in 2019, and then another five years delivered the latest as Schatz came home second again last season.

There’s no denying the Fargo, ND driver knows how to get the job done at I-55. Three of his 316 career World of Outlaws victories have occurred there. It’s simply a matter of the right timing for his next at the “Show-Me State” track. It hasn’t been the 2025 Schatz and the Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing team had hoped for, but there’s still time to turn things around.

PEVELY PROWESS: Schatz will be joined by several more current World of Outlaws competitors who have shown speed at I-55, looking for their first Ironman.

Carson Macedo is a three-time Pevely victor, and the entire trio has come since he joined Jason Johnson Racing. The Lemoore, CA native topped a pair in 2022 including the Night Before the Ironman, and then returned to Victory Lane this spring. He’s been on the podium in nine of his last 12 visits, and his best Ironman finish is a 2022 runner-up.

The Ironman 55 is one of the few major events missing from David Gravel’s résumé. The Watertown, CT native owns a pair of Pevely wins, including one last year with his current Big Game Motorsports team. The defending Series champion finished second in the 2018 running of the event.

Many other capable World of Outlaws drivers will be in search of their first triumph in the event, including Michael “Buddy” Kofoid, Bill Balog, and more.

NEW KID: Early silly season news rocked the Sprint Car world last week when Giovanni Scelzi and KCP Racing parted ways after five years together, but the KCP seat was quickly filled as the team intends to complete the 2025 World of Outlaws season.

Franklin, IN’s Emerson Axsom got the call from car owners Matt Barbara and Bret Nehring. The former United States Auto Club (USAC) ace has quickly gotten acquainted with Winged Sprint Cars over the past couple seasons, and now he’s earned an opportunity with one of the sport’s top teams.

Their debut together at BAPS Motor Speedway last week required a provisional for the Feature as they struggled out of the gate, but they quickly turned things around on Sunday. In his first appearance at Weedsport Speedway, Axsom took the No. 18 to an eighth-place finish.

Now the focus is I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park, where Axsom debuted in April this season.

KNOXVILLE UP NEXT: I-55 is directly ahead in the crosshairs, and then “The Granddaddy of ‘Em All” awaits on the horizon.

When the checkered flag drops on Saturday, teams will load up and head to Knoxville Raceway for the 64th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s, meaning I-55 serves as one of the final chances to build momentum ahead of the biggest race of the year.

Prior to 2023, no driver had been able to parlay an Ironman 55 title into Knoxville Nationals glory, but Kyle Larson changed that in a big way. “Yung Money” went back-to-back at the Ironman in 2023 and 2024 and did the same at Knoxville those years, a feat this weekend’s eventual winner will look to replicate.

THIS WEEKEND AT A GLANCE

WHEN AND WHERE

Friday-Saturday, August 1-2 at I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park in Pevely, MO

ON THE INTERNET

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

CURRENT CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS (44/77 Races):

1. David Gravel – Big Game Motorsports No. 2 (6004 PTS)

2. Michael Kofoid – Roth Motorsports No. 83 (-182 PTS)

3. Carson Macedo – Jason Johnson Racing No. 41 (-228 PTS)

4. Logan Schuchart – Shark Racing No. 1S (-338 PTS)

5. Sheldon Haudenschild – Stenhouse Jr.-Marshall Racing No. 17 (-394 PTS)

6. Donny Schatz – Tony Stewart/Curb Agajanian Racing No. 15 (-504 PTS)

7. Bill Balog – B2 Motorsports No. 17B (-726 PTS)

8. Chris Windom – Sides Motorsports No. 7S (-794 PTS)

9. Garet Williamson – Fischer Motorsports No. 23 (-800 PTS)

10. Giovanni Scelzi – KCP Racing No. 18 (-844 PTS)