Sprintweek USAC battle goes to Stockon at Terre Haute

Richie Murray
Terre Haute,In (July 31,2025)- After a race long lead swapping battle with Robert Ballou, Chase Stockon won the 31 lap USAC Amsoil Sprint Car Championship Thursday night at the Terre Haute Action Track. Following Stockon and Ballou was Kyle Cummins, C.J. Leary and Jake Swanson.
July 31, 2025
USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: July 31, 2025 – Terre Haute Action Track – Terre Haute, Indiana – 1/2-Mile Dirt Track – Don Smith Classic / 38th Annual USAC NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week Presented by Honest Abe Roofing
HONEST ABE ROOFING QUALIFYING: 1. Mitchel Moles, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-19.895; 2. Briggs Danner, 39, Hogue-19.908; 3. Kyle Cummins, 3p, Petty-20.167; 4. Kevin Thomas Jr., 3R, Rock Steady-20.199; 5. Robert Ballou, 12, Ballou-20.220; 6. Chase Stockon, 92, Sertich-20.388; 7. Logan Seavey, 57, Abacus-20.394; 8. Jake Swanson, 5T, Daming Swanson-20.451; 9. Saban Bibent, 98, Wedgewood-20.459; 10. Logan Calderwood, 6, Ford-20.472; 11. Nick Bilbee, 69, Bilbee/Hoffman-20.522; 12. C.J. Leary, 21AZ, Team AZ/Curb-Agajanian-20.528; 13. Gunnar Setser, 5G, KO-20.629; 14. Charles Davis Jr., 47, Davis-20.708; 15. Ricky Lewis, 41, Lewis-20.733; 16. Brandon Mattox, 28, Mattox-21.015; 17. Kyle Shipley, 0G, Black Gold-21.083; 18. Kale Drake, 2B, 2B Racing-21.107; 19. Travis Millar, 93AU, Millar-21.227; 20. Joey Amantea, 88J, JPA-21.281; 21. Hunter Maddox, 24m, Maddox-21.469; 22. Kayla Roell, 4K, Roell-21.563; 23. Kobe Simpson, 21K, Simpson-21.711; 24. Bill Rose, 6R, Rose-21.779; 25. Hayden Reinbold, 19, Reinbold/Underwood-21.806; 26. Nate Schank, 1, Schank-21.813; 27. Troy Carey, 45N, Carey-21.909; 28. Aric Gentry, 10, Gentry-21.955; 29. Sam Scott, 7s, Scott-22.196; 30. Nate Ervin, 11, Algieo-22.280; 31. Colin Parker, 16K, Knight-NT; 32. Travis Thompson, 7, Thompson-NT.
CAR IQ FIRST HEAT: (8 laps, top 5 transfer to the feature) 1. Robert Ballou, 2. Mitchel Moles, 3. Hunter Maddox, 4. Gunnar Setser, 5. Kyle Shipley, 6. Hayden Reinbold, 7. Sam Scott, 8. Saban Bibent. 2:49.369
K1 RACEGEAR SECOND HEAT: (8 laps, top 5 transfer to the feature) 1. Kale Drake, 2. Charles Davis Jr., 3. Chase Stockon, 4. Logan Calderwood, 5. Briggs Danner, 6. Kayla Roell, 7. Nate Schank, 8. Nate Ervin. NT
USAC GEAR THIRD HEAT: (8 laps, top 5 transfer to the feature) 1. Ricky Lewis, 2. Kyle Cummins, 3. Nick Bilbee, 4. Logan Seavey, 5. Travis Millar, 6. Kobe Simpson, 7. Troy Carey. 2:49.511
COOK OUT FOURTH HEAT: (8 laps, top 5 transfer to the feature) 1. C.J. Leary, 2. Jake Swanson, 3. Kevin Thomas Jr., 4. Joey Amantea, 5. Brandon Mattox, 6. Bill Rose, 7. Aric Gentry. 2:51.085
ELLIOTT’S CUSTOM TRAILERS & CARTS SEMI: (10 laps, top 4 transfer to the feature) 1. Kayla Roell, 2. Nate Schank, 3. Saban Bibent, 4. Hayden Reinbold, 5. Kobe Simpson, 6. Bill Rose, 7. Troy Carey, 8. Sam Scott, 9. Aric Gentry. NT
FEATURE: (31 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Chase Stockon (1), 2. Robert Ballou (2), 3. Kyle Cummins (4), 4. C.J. Leary (7), 5. Jake Swanson (11), 6. Logan Seavey (10), 7. Kevin Thomas Jr. (3), 8. Mitchel Moles (6), 9. Kale Drake (9), 10. Ricky Lewis (8), 11. Nick Bilbee (13), 12. Briggs Danner (5), 13. Gunnar Setser (14), 14. Kayla Roell (22), 15. Hayden Reinbold (23), 16. Travis Millar (19), 17. Brandon Mattox (17), 18. Hunter Maddox (21), 19. Joey Amantea (20), 20. Kyle Shipley (18), 21. Logan Calderwood (12), 22. Saban Bibent (16), 23. Nate Schank (24), 24. Charles Davis Jr. (15). NT
FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-11 Chase Stockon, Laps 12-23 Robert Ballou, Laps 24-26 Chase Stockon, Laps 27-28 Robert Ballou, Laps 29-31.
**Colin Parker flipped during qualifying. Charles Davis Jr. flipped on lap 1 of the feature.
USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Kyle Cummins-1957, 2-Mitchel Moles-1746, 3-Logan Seavey-1719, 4-Justin Grant-1693, 5-Briggs Danner-1682, 6-Robert Ballou-1614, 7-Kevin Thomas Jr.-1598, 8-Jake Swanson-1538, 9-C.J. Leary-1499, 10-Kale Drake-1428.
USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK INDIANA SPRINT WEEK PRESENTED BY HONEST ABE ROOFING POINTS: 1-Kevin Thomas Jr.-337, 2-Logan Seavey-335, 3-Briggs Danner-331, 4-Robert Ballou-306, 5-Mitchel Moles-295, 6-Jake Swanson-292, 7-Kyle Cummins-283, 8-C.J. Leary-278, 9-Gunnar Setser-254, 10-Chase Stockon-250.
USAC PARALLAX GROUP NATIONAL PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Kale Drake-174, 2-Briggs Danner-115, 3-Gunnar Setser-95, 4-Kevin Thomas Jr.-93, 5-C.J. Leary-88, 6-Kyle Cummins-87, 7-Justin Grant-83, 8-Logan Seavey-78, 9-Robert Ballou-69, 10-Chase Stockon-64.
USAC INDIANA SPRINT WEEK PARALLAX GROUP PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Kale Drake-40, 2-Kevin Thomas Jr.-37, 3-C.J. Leary-35, 4-Jake Swanson-35, 5-Kayla Roell-35, 6-Hayden Reinbold-34, 7-Briggs Danner-33, 8-Logan Seavey-31, 9-Shane Cottle-29, 10-Travis Millar-26.
NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: August 1, 2025 – Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, Indiana – 1/4-Mile Dirt Track – Sheldon Kinser Memorial / 38th Annual USAC NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week Presented by Honest Abe Roofing
CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:
Dirt Draft Hot Laps Fastest Driver: Briggs Danner (19.991)
Honest Abe Roofing Fast Qualifier: Mitchel Moles (19.895)
Car IQ First Heat Winner: Robert Ballou
K1 RaceGear Second Heat Winner: Kale Drake
USAC Gear Third Heat Winner: Ricky Lewis
Cook Out Fourth Heat Winner: C.J. Leary
Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Semi Winner: Kayla Roell
Rod End Supply Hard Charger: Kayla Roell (22nd to 14th)
Inferno Armor Fire Move of the Night: Chase Stockon
ProSource Hard Work: Nate Schank