Abreu and Price-Miller Earn Front Row Starting Spots for 360 Nationals Finale

By T.J. Buffenbarger
KNOXVILLE, IA (August 1, 2025) — After two nights of racing Rico Abreu earned the pole position for the Saturday night feature event during the 35th Xtream powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank
Abreu held the tiebreaker over Parker-Price Miller to earn the pole, as both competed in Friday’s preliminary program, making up the front row for the event finale.
Friday’s fast qualifier Carson McCarl, Kyle Larson, and Ryan Timms rounded out the top five.
Tanner Holmes earned the 20th and final lock in position to Saturday’s main event while Daison Pursley, the top rookie competitor in the 360 Knoxville Nationals, will start on the pole in Saturday’s B-Main event.
35th Xtream powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank
Knoxville Raceway
Knoxville, Iowa
Event Points After Friday, August 1, 2025
1. 24R-Rico Abreu, 485
2. 71P-Parker Price-Miller, 485
3. 27-Carson McCarl, 483
4. 57-Kyle Larson, 478
5. 10-Ryan Timms, 478
6. 26-Justin Peck, 477
7. 44-Chris Martin, 476
8. 87-Justin Sanders, 473
9. 21T-James McFadden, 472
10. 40G-Clint Garner, 472
11. 88-Austin McCarl, 471
12. 4-Cameron Martin, 466
13. 9R-Chase Randall, 465
14. 63-J.J. Hickle, 465
15. 24-Terry McCarl, 464
16. 21-Brian Brown, 461
17. 7BC-Giovanni Scelzi, 459
18. 3P-Sawyer Phillips, 454
19. 40-Ryan Leavitt, 453
20. 18T-Tanner Holmes, 451
21. 13-Daison Pursley (R), 449
22. 55-Kerry Madsen, 445
23. 2M-Ryan Giles, 445
24. 2JR-Kelly Miller, 443
25. 27B-Jake Bubak, 440
26. 6-Dustin Selvage, 440
27. 36-Jason Martin, 436
28. 1TZ-Tasker Phillips, 434
29. 99-Tony Rost, 434
30. 24H-Kade Higday, 434
31. 22-Riley Goodno, 434
32. 9-Matt Juhl, 430
33. 1-Colby Copeland, 427
34. 3-Jack Dover, 426
35. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 426
36. 9-Kasey Kahne, 421
37. 25-Tim Kaeding, 421
38. 4W-Jamie Ball, 416
39. 14T-Brooke Tatnell, 413
40. 3F-Derek Hagar, 411
41. 52-Blake Hahn, 411
42. 35-Skylar Prochaska, 409
43. 86-Timothy Smith, 409
44. 7-Tyler Lee, 408
45. 3-Daryn Pittman, 407
46. 95-Matt Covington, 406
47. 157-Cam Sorrels (R), 404
48. 23-Chase Dietz, 402
49. 55B-Chase Brown, 398
50. 13M-Brett Moffitt (R), 398
51. 5-Brenham Crouch, 398
52. 17A-Jack Anderson (R), 396
53. 17-Tyler Groenendyk, 391
54. 77X-Alex Hill, 391
55. 45X-Kyler Johnson, 388
56. 71-Brady Baker (R), 384
57. 5A-Alex Vande Voort, 382
58. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek, 377
59. 11X-Hank Davis Sand, 370
60. 10L-Landon Britt, 365
61. 3R-Russell Potter, 350
62. 17B-Ryan Bickett, 347
63. 38-Logan Alexander, 346
64. 88R-Ryder Laplante (R), 345
65. 7B-Ben Brown, 344
66. 23W-Scott Winters, 344
67. 16G-Austyn Gossel, 338
68. 39JR-Brayden Mount (R), 337
69. 2J-Zach Blurton, 335
70. 83-Kurt Mueller, 335
71. 33-Alan Zoutte, 335
72. 4C-Tuesday Calderwood, 331
73. 88T-Terry Easum, 330
74. 1A-John Anderson, 330
75. 91-Preston Lattomus (R), 327
76. 29-Emilio Hoover, 324
77. 7C-Chris Morgan, 322
78. 11B-Kaylee Bryson (R), 316
79. 13V-Seth Brahmer, 316
80. 31-McCain Richards (R), 316
81. 7W-Justin Zimmerman, 315
82. T4-Tyler Graves, 315
83. 14-Aidan Zoutte, 307
84. 2N-Shad Petersen, 304
85. 49-Brad Sweet, 298
86. 1M-Sean McClelland, 294