Abreu and Price-Miller Earn Front Row Starting Spots for 360 Nationals Finale

By T.J. Buffenbarger

KNOXVILLE, IA (August 1, 2025) — After two nights of racing Rico Abreu earned the pole position for the Saturday night feature event during the 35th Xtream powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank

Abreu held the tiebreaker over Parker-Price Miller to earn the pole, as both competed in Friday’s preliminary program, making up the front row for the event finale.

Friday’s fast qualifier Carson McCarl, Kyle Larson, and Ryan Timms rounded out the top five.

Tanner Holmes earned the 20th and final lock in position to Saturday’s main event while Daison Pursley, the top rookie competitor in the 360 Knoxville Nationals, will start on the pole in Saturday’s B-Main event.

35th Xtream powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank

Knoxville Raceway

Knoxville, Iowa

Event Points After Friday, August 1, 2025

1. 24R-Rico Abreu, 485

2. 71P-Parker Price-Miller, 485

3. 27-Carson McCarl, 483

4. 57-Kyle Larson, 478

5. 10-Ryan Timms, 478

6. 26-Justin Peck, 477

7. 44-Chris Martin, 476

8. 87-Justin Sanders, 473

9. 21T-James McFadden, 472

10. 40G-Clint Garner, 472

11. 88-Austin McCarl, 471

12. 4-Cameron Martin, 466

13. 9R-Chase Randall, 465

14. 63-J.J. Hickle, 465

15. 24-Terry McCarl, 464

16. 21-Brian Brown, 461

17. 7BC-Giovanni Scelzi, 459

18. 3P-Sawyer Phillips, 454

19. 40-Ryan Leavitt, 453

20. 18T-Tanner Holmes, 451

21. 13-Daison Pursley (R), 449

22. 55-Kerry Madsen, 445

23. 2M-Ryan Giles, 445

24. 2JR-Kelly Miller, 443

25. 27B-Jake Bubak, 440

26. 6-Dustin Selvage, 440

27. 36-Jason Martin, 436

28. 1TZ-Tasker Phillips, 434

29. 99-Tony Rost, 434

30. 24H-Kade Higday, 434

31. 22-Riley Goodno, 434

32. 9-Matt Juhl, 430

33. 1-Colby Copeland, 427

34. 3-Jack Dover, 426

35. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 426

36. 9-Kasey Kahne, 421

37. 25-Tim Kaeding, 421

38. 4W-Jamie Ball, 416

39. 14T-Brooke Tatnell, 413

40. 3F-Derek Hagar, 411

41. 52-Blake Hahn, 411

42. 35-Skylar Prochaska, 409

43. 86-Timothy Smith, 409

44. 7-Tyler Lee, 408

45. 3-Daryn Pittman, 407

46. 95-Matt Covington, 406

47. 157-Cam Sorrels (R), 404

48. 23-Chase Dietz, 402

49. 55B-Chase Brown, 398

50. 13M-Brett Moffitt (R), 398

51. 5-Brenham Crouch, 398

52. 17A-Jack Anderson (R), 396

53. 17-Tyler Groenendyk, 391

54. 77X-Alex Hill, 391

55. 45X-Kyler Johnson, 388

56. 71-Brady Baker (R), 384

57. 5A-Alex Vande Voort, 382

58. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek, 377

59. 11X-Hank Davis Sand, 370

60. 10L-Landon Britt, 365

61. 3R-Russell Potter, 350

62. 17B-Ryan Bickett, 347

63. 38-Logan Alexander, 346

64. 88R-Ryder Laplante (R), 345

65. 7B-Ben Brown, 344

66. 23W-Scott Winters, 344

67. 16G-Austyn Gossel, 338

68. 39JR-Brayden Mount (R), 337

69. 2J-Zach Blurton, 335

70. 83-Kurt Mueller, 335

71. 33-Alan Zoutte, 335

72. 4C-Tuesday Calderwood, 331

73. 88T-Terry Easum, 330

74. 1A-John Anderson, 330

75. 91-Preston Lattomus (R), 327

76. 29-Emilio Hoover, 324

77. 7C-Chris Morgan, 322

78. 11B-Kaylee Bryson (R), 316

79. 13V-Seth Brahmer, 316

80. 31-McCain Richards (R), 316

81. 7W-Justin Zimmerman, 315

82. T4-Tyler Graves, 315

83. 14-Aidan Zoutte, 307

84. 2N-Shad Petersen, 304

85. 49-Brad Sweet, 298

86. 1M-Sean McClelland, 294