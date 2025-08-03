Brubaker Back in Victory Lane at Fremont

From Brian Liskai

FREMONT, OH (August 2, 2025) — It’s been over a year since Stuart Brubaker last visited the Beaverdam Fleet Services Victory Lane at Fremont Speedway presented by Gill Construction. The Helena, Ohio driver threw that gorilla off his back Saturday, Aug. 2, claiming his 10th career victory at “The Track That Action Built” on Chamber of Commerce of Sandusky County/Sandusky County Visitors Bureau Night.

Brubaker, who started fourth in the 30-lap feature, took the lead from TJ Michael on lap four and picked his way through heavy lapped traffic to earn his first 410 sprint car win since July 6, 2024. Current Fremont point leader Cap Henry, Jamie Miller, Darin Naida and DJ Foos rounded out the top five.

“It’s been forever…and it’s not for lack of effort. These guys have been busting their asses. I think we’ve switched cars every two or three weeks. Actually I came to the shop Monday and they were putting this car together. We’ve been working on it…we’ve just been rolled up for the last year. This is an X1 and I’ve been talking to Ryan Linder on the phone…today for probably 45 minutes. I have to thank Ashton, Brad, Bill and Ron…if not for them we couldn’t be here,” said Brubaker beside his Pit Stop of Tiffin, Black Swamp Heating & Cooling, Story Equipment, Gary Holland Trucking, Seamless Gutters by Josh Kromer, Finish Line Fuel, Handy Grafix backed #35.

Shawn Valenti looked to be heading to victory lane for the 89th time of his career at Fremont in the non-wing American Sprint Car Tour, but a tangle with a lapped car with just six laps to go handed the lead to Mike Moore. Moore, from Fostoria, drove a perfect six laps to score his first career win at Fremont Speedway.

“Since they had this race on the calendar last year I marked it. I texted Rich (Farmer, track promoter) last year and told him thanks for bringing this series out here. This whole steel block deal is perfect for somebody like me. We don’t have deep pockets…try to run with the 305 guys but they are just so tough. To be able to pull this off is so awesome especially at my home track. I was just trying to be smart. I knew if we hugged the bottom we were good. I had nothing for Shawn but it all worked out for us,” said Mike Moore beside his Ridez Restored, Subway Restaurants, Bodnar Detailing backed #5M.

Fremont Speedway Presented by Gill Construction will be back in action Monday, Aug. 18 to kick off the Sandusky County Fair with the 305 sprints and the ladies powder puff truck race.

Fremont Speedway

Fremont, Ohio

Saturday, August 2, 2025

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Qualifying

1. 33W-Cap Henry, 12.801[5]

2. 15C-Chris Andrews, 12.898[4]

3. 29-Zeth Sabo, 12.988[14]

4. 19-TJ Michael, 13.183[8]

5. 7N-Darin Naida, 13.231[15]

6. 16-DJ Foos, 13.303[9]

7. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 13.386[3]

8. 26-Jamie Miller, 13.448[10]

9. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr, 13.545[6]

10. 14-Sean Rayhall, 13.614[16]

11. 7M-Brandon Moore, 13.843[17]

12. 2MD-Aiden Price, 13.860[11]

13. 4-Danny Smith, 13.875[7]

14. 5-Kody Brewer, 13.880[13]

15. X15-Kasey Ziebold, 14.253[2]

16. 75-Jerry Dahms, 14.728[1]

17. 12-Andrew (AJ) Lesiecki, 16.140[12]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 35-Stuart Brubaker[1]

2. 7N-Darin Naida[2]

3. 29-Zeth Sabo[3]

4. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[5]

5. 4-Danny Smith[7]

6. 7M-Brandon Moore[6]

7. X15-Kasey Ziebold[8]

8. 33W-Cap Henry[4]

9. 12-Andrew (AJ) Lesiecki[9]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 16-DJ Foos[2]

2. 26-Jamie Miller[1]

3. 15C-Chris Andrews[4]

4. 19-TJ Michael[3]

5. 14-Sean Rayhall[5]

6. 5-Kody Brewer[7]

7. 75-Jerry Dahms[8]

8. 2MD-Aiden Price[6]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 35-Stuart Brubaker[4]

2. 33W-Cap Henry[11]

3. 26-Jamie Miller[2]

4. 7N-Darin Naida[5]

5. 16-DJ Foos[6]

6. 19-TJ Michael[3]

7. 4-Danny Smith[10]

8. 2MD-Aiden Price[14]

9. 15C-Chris Andrews[8]

10. 5-Kody Brewer[13]

11. X15-Kasey Ziebold[15]

12. 7M-Brandon Moore[12]

13. 75-Jerry Dahms[16]

14. 12-Andrew (AJ) Lesiecki[17]

15. 29-Zeth Sabo[7]

16. 14-Sean Rayhall[9]

DNS: 21-Larry Kingseed Jr

American Sprint Car Tour

Qualifying

1. 28-Shawn Valenti, 17.091[13]

2. 8K-Zach Kramer, 17.138[3]

3. 4M-Jamie Miller, 17.176[2]

4. 5M-Mike Moore, 17.305[11]

5. 00-Joe Irwin, 17.353[5]

6. 59-Derek Crane, 17.411[6]

7. 34-Jud Dickerson, 17.421[1]

8. 46-Anthony Leohr, 17.532[9]

9. 77-Dave Peperak, 17.638[14]

10. 27-Steve Thomas, 17.887[4]

11. 72-Jarrett Thomas, 18.071[15]

12. 3G-John Gurley, 18.106[10]

13. 37-Dave Gross, 18.303[8]

14. 17-Greg Baer, 19.440[7]

15. 20-Aidan Salsibury, 36.239[12]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 28-Shawn Valenti[1]

2. 4M-Jamie Miller[2]

3. 00-Joe Irwin[3]

4. 77-Dave Peperak[5]

5. 34-Jud Dickerson[4]

6. 72-Jarrett Thomas[6]

7. 37-Dave Gross[7]

8. 20-Aidan Salsibury[8]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 59-Derek Crane[3]

2. 5M-Mike Moore[2]

3. 46-Anthony Leohr[4]

4. 3G-John Gurley[6]

5. 27-Steve Thomas[5]

6. 8K-Zach Kramer[1]

7. 17-Greg Baer[7]

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 5M-Mike Moore[4]

2. 59-Derek Crane[2]

3. 46-Anthony Leohr[6]

4. 00-Joe Irwin[5]

5. 3G-John Gurley[8]

6. 34-Jud Dickerson[9]

7. 27-Steve Thomas[10]

8. 77-Dave Peperak[7]

9. 37-Dave Gross[13]

10. 72-Jarrett Thomas[11]

11. 17-Greg Baer[14]

12. 28-Shawn Valenti[1]

13. 4M-Jamie Miller[3]

14. 8K-Zach Kramer[12]

15. 20-Aidan Salsibury[15]