Knoxville Nationals Event Schedule: Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Tuesday, August 5, 2025
6:00 P.M: Outlaw Dirt Kart Nationals at English Creek Speedway
6:00 P.M: Knoxville Nationals Queen Contest in Dyer Hudson Hall
5:00 P.M: NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals Kick-Off Party at the Knoxville Downtown Square. Beer Garden, Cars on display
5:00 P.M: The 50th Knoxville Nationals Queen’s Contest in Dyer Hudson Hall
6:00 P.M: NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals Kick-Off Party at the Knoxville Downtown Square – Steve McLain & The Jefferson County Garage Band
9:00 P.M: NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals Kick-Off Party at the Knoxville Downtown Square – Kelsey Karte & The Heroins on the NOS Energy Drink Stage