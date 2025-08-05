Knoxville Nationals Event Schedule: Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Tuesday, August 5, 2025

6:00 P.M: Outlaw Dirt Kart Nationals at English Creek Speedway

5:00 P.M: NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals Kick-Off Party at the Knoxville Downtown Square. Beer Garden, Cars on display

5:00 P.M: The 50th Knoxville Nationals Queen’s Contest in Dyer Hudson Hall

6:00 P.M: NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals Kick-Off Party at the Knoxville Downtown Square – Steve McLain & The Jefferson County Garage Band

9:00 P.M: NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals Kick-Off Party at the Knoxville Downtown Square – Kelsey Karte & The Heroins on the NOS Energy Drink Stage