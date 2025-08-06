2025 Knoxville Nationals Event Schedule for Wednesday

Wednesday, August 6, 2025 – Brandt Professional Agriculture Qualifying Night #1

8:00 AM-12:00 PM: All you can eat pancakes at the National Guard Armory

8:00 AM: Knoxville Raceway Ticket Office Opens

8:00 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Opens

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM: Bryan Clauson Suite Tower Tours at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and

Museum

10:00 AM: Trade Show in Skate Pit Building Opens

10:00 AM: Vendors Open in Fan Zone

10:00 AM: Knoxville Nationals Trophies on Display at Main Grandstand Entrance

10:00 A.M: Driven to Dirt film showing in the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum second floor theater (Encore presentation at 10:45 A.M.)

11:00 AM: Autograph Session at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Trostle Garage featuring drivers Carson Macedo, Cole Macedo, Kaleb Johnson, and Logan Julian

12:00 PM: Food Vendors and Slide Job Bar opens

12:00 PM: Music at the DIRTVision Stage

12:00 PM: “the High Limit Room” Fan Forum with Brian Walker and High Limit Drivers at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Second Floor Theater

1:00 PM: Knoxville Nights podcast on the DIRTVision Stage

1:00 PM: Autograph Session at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Trostle Garage featuring drivers Ed Lynch Jr, Sye Lynch, Xavier Doney, Sammy Swindell, Brian Schnee

1:30 P.M: “the Drivers Project Podcast” Fan Forum with host T.J. Buffenbarger featuring Daryl Turford, Sam Hafertepe Jr, J.J. Hickle, and other guests TBD on the second floor of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum

2:00 PM: Pit Gate Opens

2:00 PM: 50/50 Sales Begin

2:00 PM: Busch Light Tent Opens Near the DIRTVision Stage

3:00 PM: Iowa Beer Bus Opens Near the DIRTVision Stage

3:00 PM: Great Southern Bank Kid Zone in the Premier Chevy Dealers Fan Pavillion Opens

3:00 PM: Autograph Session at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Trostle Garage featuring drivers Joey Saldana, Buddy Kofoid, Logan Schuchart, Paul McMahan, and Ashton Torgerson

4:00 PM: Knoxville’s Got Talent with Wade Aunger and Kerry Madsen on the DIRTVision Stage

4:30 PM: Kyle Larson 2025 Champion Pole Unveiling at the Fan Walk near the main ticket office

5:00 PM: Grandstands Open

5:00 P.M: Live Track Side begins on 94.3/95.3 KNIA and streaming on kniakrls.com

5:00 PM: Casey’s Pizza Party at the Great Southern Bank Kid Zone in the Premier Chevy Dealers Fan

5:00 PM: Knoxville Nationals Live pre-race show hosted by Tony Bokhoven on the DIRTVision Stage with scheduled guests Logan Schuchart, Brian Brown, Buddy Kofoid, and Ryan Timms.

6:00 PM: DIRTVision Pre-Race show with Dave Rieff on the DIRTVision Stage

6:30 PM: DIRTvision broadcast begins

6:45 PM: Hot laps

7:00 PM: Live audio race coverage from 94.3/95.3 KNIA and streaming on kniakrls.com

8:00 PM: Opening Ceremonies with Kyle Larson raising the champion’s flag.

Post Race: Driver’s press conference in the Premier Chevy Dealers Fan Pavillion

Post Race: Weiner Wednesday Hot Dog Feed courtesy of the Marion County Fair Association near the DIRTVision Stage

Post Race: Live Music featuring “The Boys” on the DIRTVision Stage