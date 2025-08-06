2025 USAC INDIANA SPRINT WEEK REVIEW: ﻿KTJ IS A 3-TIME KING

By Richie Murray

Speedway, Indiana (August 5, 2025)………After eight races at eight different racetracks across a 10-night span, one single, solitary on track position is what decided the $25,000-to-win 2025 USAC NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week Presented by Honest Abe Roofing championship for Kevin Thomas Jr. and Rock Steady Racing.

In the finale at Haubstadt’s Tri-State Speedway, the Cullman, Alabama driver finished one position ahead of defending ISW titlist Logan Seavey as they crossed the stripe first and second in both the feature and the championship race.

The six point margin of Thomas over Seavey proved to be the closest finish in the final tally of Indiana Sprint Week since 16 years earlier in 2009.

Thomas’ third ISW championship continues the presidential-like pattern of once every four years, following previous crowns in 2017, 2021 and now 2025. Furthermore, KTJ also became just the fourth driver to win at least three career Indiana Sprint Week titles, joining four-time champs Kevin Thomas (no relation) and Levi Jones along with fellow three-timer Dave Darland.

Also in a rarity, Thomas pulled off the “walk off homer” by winning the final race of Indiana Sprint Week and the ISW championship in a single night, the first to do so since Bryan Clauson 12 years prior in 2013. After no finish worse than seventh throughout the week, Thomas finally notched his first win in the eighth and final race of the Hoosier state tour.

“We got to run all eight races, which rarely happens,” Thomas noted. “Usually, we get a rain out or two, but the weather threw us a couple curveballs. We just had a good enough week to get it done. Last time I won this, I didn’t win a race, and I didn’t want that to happen again.”

In doing so, Thomas also provided longtime USAC car owner Hank Byram and Rock Steady Racing its first Indiana Sprint Week title after a quarter century of trying to earn the coveted Bridgeport rocker annually awarded to the champion entrant of each Indiana Sprint Week.

“We have worked our asses off,” Byram exclaimed. “We got Tim Spindler back (on the crew) and that was a great deal for us. He’s the glue that keeps us together. We all know our jobs but Tim, he just keeps us glued together and focused, and this is what you get. It was 25 years coming but we got it.”

For Thomas, whose first half of the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship season had been a rollercoaster of results, it all came together during Indiana Sprint Week in what is his second full-time season with the team.

“Hank and (wife) Michelle (Byram) do so much,” Thomas praised. “They bring a lot of people to the racetrack, and they provide a great racecar. This one’s for them. He’s never won one of these, so this is pretty special. I know he’s about 75, so he’ll probably use (the rocking chair).

It’s a big team effort. Obviously, Hank, Michelle, Tim Spindler, Brian Karraker, Kyle, CD and Country, it’s just a big group effort. My wife gets me up and down the road. She’s working her butt off at the t-shirt trailer every single day. My dad’s here, my step mom, my aunt, who I don’t think has ever been to one of my races, and my mom back home who’s been texting me every day.”

Throughout the week, Thomas collected successive finishes of 4th, 3rd, 3rd, 6th, 3rd, 7th, 2nd and 1st for an average finish of 3.625. This is all coming after a 9th place average finish throughout the first 23 events of the USAC Sprint Car season in his Rock Steady Racing/Inferno Armor – Lucas Oil Center – Creative Finishing/Mach-1/Stanton Chevy.

“My team did a great job with the racecar,” Thomas beamed. “From IMS on, I don’t think we ran off the podium but maybe three times. We’ve been really working all year. We’ve struggled for the first half of the year but these guys, they just don’t quit. They keep trying and trying and trying, but we finally found something, and I spoke on it probably a month and a half ago. That just transformed into this week, and we got good at the right time.”

The 38th annual edition of Indiana Sprint Week in 2025 tied the record for the most different winners in a single ISW with seven. Seavey was the only two-time winner of the series at Lawrenceburg Speedway and Bloomington Speedway. Winners also included Justin Grant (The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway), Robert Ballou (Honest Abe Roofing Lincoln Park Speedway), Briggs Danner (Kokomo Speedway), C.J. Leary (Circle City Raceway), Chase Stockon (Terre Haute Action Track) and Kevin Thomas Jr. (Tri-State Speedway). The 2016 series also featured seven different victors.

Four different drivers led the 2025 ISW standings with Robert Ballou, Logan Seavey, Briggs Danner and Kevin Thomas Jr. each taking turns at the front.

Justin Grant continued his knack for winning at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway by capturing the debut of Indiana Sprint Week on the track, his fourth overall at IMS following three USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget wins during the BC39. In winning the 2025 ISW opener, Grant tied Brady Bacon on the all-time USAC National Sprint Car win list with his 61st.

Robert Ballou ended a 14-plus month absence from USAC victory lane during round two at Honest Abe Roofing Lincoln Park Speedway. One night after leading nearly the entire first half of the race before his engine went up in smoke, Ballou vaulted to the top of the ISW standings by grabbing his third career ISW win at Lincoln Park after previously doing so in 2014 and 2017. Meanwhile, Grant set a new USAC National Sprint Car record with his 325th consecutive series start dating back to 2017, surpassing the former mark of 324 held by Chase Stockon.

When it comes to Indiana Sprint Week, Lawrenceburg has proven to be Logan Seavey’s personal ATM. In round three of the series, he successfully defended his win at The Burg after leader Ballou tagged the wall and flipped midway through. Ballou’s misfortune was Seavey’s good fortune as he became the new race leader and eventual winner, while taking over the ISW point lead in the process. On a restart during the feature, a three-car flip involving Grant, Mitchel Moles and Kyle Cummins resulted in a broken left foot for Grant, essentially ending his Indiana Sprint Week.

From start to finish, round four of Indiana Sprint Week at Kokomo couldn’t have gone anymore perfectly for Briggs Danner. First, he turned the quickest time in Dirt Draft Hot Laps. He followed that up by posting quick time in Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying. In his heat race, he charged from sixth to the win. As a grand finale, he stormed from sixth to first once again to earn a dramatic feature victory. He also achieved the clean sweep by erasing a half straightaway deficit on the final lap-and-a-half before making the winning move around the outside of Ballou in the fourth and final turn on the last lap to win by a mere two car lengths, 0.196 seconds ahead. In turn, Danner became the new ISW point leader.

It’d seemingly been so long since C.J. Leary last won a USAC National Sprint Car feature, in his words, he had to plug in the GPS for the directions to find his way to victory lane. After 66 series events in a 17-month span without a win, Leary found his way back to the winner’s circle in round five at Circle City Raceway. Leary led all 30 laps but was forced to fend off Moles down the stretch to win by a single car length. Also in the feature, Shane Cottle made the biggest move of the week, passing 18 cars in his charge from a 22nd place start to finish fourth.

Many people have declared the sixth round of Indiana Sprint Week at Terre Haute to be among the best races they’d ever seen. Amid a racelong duel that saw Stockon and Ballou officially exchange the lead on four occasions at the stripe and countless more times unofficially, Stockon surged to the lead on the white flag lap, then survived a green-white-checkered restart to earn his first USAC victory in nearly five years and his first Indiana Sprint Week score in more than nine seasons. In the process, Stockon provided longtime car owners Tom and Laurie Sertich their first ever USAC National Sprint Car victory after fielding a team since 1994, 31 years ago. Stockon also won the race in his milestone 500th career series start (fourth all-time) and achieved it all with a broken left hand suffered in a crash at IMS just seven days earlier. Kevin Thomas Jr., meanwhile, overtook the ISW point lead.

One year ago, Bloomington Speedway proved to be the most burdensome of tracks Logan Seavey faced en route to the Indiana Sprint Week championship. This year, the very same red clay was kind to him in the seventh and penultimate round as he won the Sheldon Kinser Memorial, which ascended him to the top of the ISW standings. After getting upside down there in 2024, Seavey raced to the lead a third of the way through the feature after frontrunner Leary suffered a flat right rear tire. Seavey also leapfrogged Thomas to assume the ISW point lead by four entering the following night’s finale.

In the last race of the week at Tri-State, Thomas captured both the battle and the war by winning the race and becoming the ISW champion in one fell swoop. Gaining 83 out of the maximum 84 possible points available throughout the night, Thomas had to fend off the hard-charging Seavey in the closing laps. Running one-two on the final restart with two laps to go, Thomas had to hold off Seavey to win the ISW title. If Seavey had gotten by, Seavey would’ve won the race and the title. Instead, Thomas held Seavey in check by leading his only 21 laps of the week during the final 21 laps of the week. To add to the accolades, Thomas notched his 47th career USAC National Sprint Car victory, surpassing Jack Hewitt and moving himself into a tie with Tracy Hines for fifth place on the all-time win list.

Seavey didn’t walk away empty handed as he grabbed the Indiana Sprint Week Parallax Group Passing Master title after passing 52 cars throughout the eight race series.

All in all, 92 drivers participated in Indiana Sprint Week 2025 with drivers hailing from 16 different United States: Indiana (51), California (10), Arizona (6), Illinois (4), Ohio (3), Kentucky (2), Missouri (2), Oklahoma (2), Pennsylvania (2), Alabama (1), Colorado (1), Louisiana (1), Minnesota (1), Texas (1) and Washington (1), plus four more from Australia: Victoria (3) and New South Wales (1).

Of the 92 drivers participating, 55 started at least one feature event. Eight drivers started all eight feature events: Robert Ballou, Kyle Cummins, C.J. Leary, Mitchel Moles, Logan Seavey, Gunnar Setser, Jake Swanson and Kevin Thomas Jr.

A handful of drivers earned their best career USAC National Sprint Car finishes during Indiana Sprint Week: Kale Drake (2nd at IMS), Chance Crum (3rd at Bloomington), Logan Calderwood (7th at Tri-State), Trey Osborne (8th at IMS) and Kayla Roell (9th at Tri-State). For Roell, her night was historical as she became the first woman to win a USAC National Sprint Car heat race. She followed that up with the best feature finish by a woman in series history.

USAC Indiana Sprint Week 2025 paid $25,000 to the champion with an overall point fund of more than $50,000. In fact, the driver’s share of $25,000 exceeded the entire payout among the top eight for the 2024 series, which totaled $24,000. The top-eight breakdown in the point standings went as follows: 1. Kevin Thomas Jr. ($25,000), 2. Logan Seavey ($10,000), 3. Mitchel Moles ($5,000), 4. Kyle Cummins ($3,000), 5. Briggs Danner ($2,200), 6. Jake Swanson ($1,800), 7. C.J. Leary ($1,600), 8. Robert Ballou ($1,400).

2025 USAC INDIANA SPRINT WEEK STAT LEADERS

Driver Champion: Kevin Thomas Jr.

Most Wins: 2-Logan Seavey

Most Laps Led: 70-Robert Ballou

Most Top-Fives: 6-Logan Seavey & Kevin Thomas Jr.

Most Top-Tens: 8-Logan Seavey & Kevin Thomas Jr.

Most Fast Qualifying Times: 3-Logan Seavey

Most Heat Race Wins: 4-Kyle Cummins

Most Feature Starts: 8-Robert Ballou, Kyle Cummins, C.J. Leary, Mitchel Moles, Logan Seavey, Gunnar Setser, Jake Swanson & Kevin Thomas Jr.

Biggest Charge: July 30: Circle City Raceway – Shane Cottle (22nd to 4th)

2025 USAC INDIANA SPRINT WEEK POINT STANDINGS

POS. PTS. DRIVER, HOMETOWN

1 497 Kevin Thomas Jr., Cullman, Alabama

2 491 Logan Seavey, Sutter, California

3 421 Mitchel Moles, Raisin City, California

4 420 Kyle Cummins, Princeton, Indiana

5 411 Briggs Danner, Allentown, Pennsylvania

6 403 Jake Swanson, Anaheim, California

7 395 C.J. Leary, Greenfield, Indiana

8 385 Robert Ballou, Rocklin, California

9 345 Chase Stockon, Fort Branch, Indiana

10 322 Gunnar Setser, Columbus, Indiana

11 313 Hayden Reinbold, Gilbert, Arizona

12 257 Ricky Lewis, Camarillo, California

13 244 Kale Drake, Collinsville, Oklahoma

14 211 Kyle Shipley, Phoenix, Arizona

15 204 Carson Garrett, Littleton, Colorado

16 194 Logan Calderwood, Goodyear, Arizona

17 185 Charles Davis Jr., Buckeye, Arizona

18 161 Joey Amantea, Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania

19 152 Kayla Roell, Dillsboro, Indiana

20 133 Hunter Maddox, Bedford, Indiana

21 131 Harley Burns, Brazil, Indiana

22 118 Brady Bacon, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma

23 109 Shane Cottle, Kansas, Illinois

24 102 Chance Crum, Snohomish, Washington

25 102 Brandon Mattox, Terre Haute, Indiana

26 102 Tye Mihocko, Peoria, Arizona

27 95 Travis Millar, Wandin North, Victoria

28 95 Kobe Simpson, Bonham, Texas

29 93 Justin Grant, Ione, California

30 93 Chelby Hinton, Dubberly, Louisiana

31 91 Nick Bilbee, Indianapolis, Indiana

32 91 Zack Pretorius, Yorktown, Indiana

33 82 Cale Coons, Greencastle, Indiana

34 70 Troy Carey, Tullamore, New South Wales

35 68 Austin Nigh, Greenfield, Indiana

36 68 Jadon Rogers, Worthington, Indiana

37 64 Braydon Cromwell, Lone Jack, Missouri

38 63 Nate Schank, Santa Rosa, California

39 57 Max Adams, Loomis, California

40 56 James Turnbull II, Indio, California

41 53 Eli Wilhelmus, Newburgh, Indiana

42 50 Gabriel Gilbert, Greenwood, Indiana

43 49 Seth Parker, West Terre Haute, Indiana

44 48 Colin Parker, Martinsville, Indiana

45 44 Saban Bibent, Cincinnati, Ohio

46 44 Shawn Westerfeld, Guilford, Indiana

47 43 Aric Gentry, Robards, Kentucky

48 42 Trey Osborne, Columbus, Ohio

49 40 Tony Helton, Cloverdale, Indiana

40 Sam Hinds, Westfield, Indiana

40 Todd Hobson, Clyde, Victoria

40 Cody Trammell, Smithville, Indiana

53 39 Rylan Gray, Greenfield, Indiana

54 38 Braxton Cummings, Bedford, Indiana

55 38 Kole Kirkman, Kokomo, Indiana

56 30 Geoff Ensign, Sebastopol, California

30 Matt Goodnight, Winchester, Indiana

30 Trey McGranahan, Avon, Indiana

59 29 Carson Short, Marion, Illinois

60 25 Adyn Schmidt, Haubstadt, Indiana

61 24 Nate Carle, West Harrison, Indiana

62 23 Collin Ambrose, Owensboro, Kentucky

63 23 Kendall Ruble, Vincennes, Indiana

64 20 Beau Brandon, Elwood, Indiana

20 Michael Clark, Brazil, Indiana

20 Austin Cory, Morristown, Indiana

20 Aaron Davis, Windfall, Indiana

20 Steve Justis, Evansville, Indiana

20 Sam Scott, Patoka, Indiana

20 Travis Thompson, Brazil, Indiana

71 10 Owen Barr, North Vernon, Indiana

10 Ryan Barr, Piqua, Ohio

10 Nate Bell, Paragon, Indiana

10 Colton Booten, Marion, Illinois

10 James Boyd, Villa Park, Illinois

10 Donny Brackett, Fort Branch, Indiana

10 Bryan Brewer, Vallonia, Indiana

10 Rob Caho Jr., Rush City, Minnesota

10 Daylan Chambers, Bowling Green, Indiana

10 Nate Ervin, Reelsville, Indiana

10 Parker Frederickson, Kokomo, Indiana

10 Ivan Glotzbach, Fillmore, Indiana

10 Jack Hoyer, Frankfort, Indiana

10 Bill Rose, Plainfield, Indiana

10 Bryar Schroeter, Kokomo, Indiana

10 Brady Short, Bedford, Indiana

10 Chris Temby, Narre Warren, Victoria

10 Matt Thompson, Bloomington, Indiana

10 Jim Tribby, Martinsville, Indiana

10 Cody Williams, Renssalaer, Indiana

2025 USAC INDIANA SPRINT WEEK SCHEDULE & WINNERS:

July 24: The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway | Speedway, Indiana

WINNER: Justin Grant (TOPP Motorsports #4)

July 25: Honest Abe Roofing Lincoln Park Speedway | Putnamville, Indiana

WINNER: Robert Ballou (Ballou Motorsports #12)

July 26: Kokomo Speedway | Kokomo, Indiana

WINNER: Rained Out

July 27: Lawrenceburg Speedway | Lawrenceburg, Indiana

WINNER: Logan Seavey (Abacus Racing #57)

July 29: Kokomo Speedway | Kokomo, Indiana

WINNER: Briggs Danner (Hogue Racing Enterprises #39)

July 30: Circle City Raceway | Indianapolis, Indiana

WINNER: C.J. Leary (Team AZ/Curb-Agajanian Racing #21AZ)

July 31: Terre Haute Action Track | Terre Haute, Indiana

WINNER: Chase Stockon (Tom & Laurie Sertich #92)

August 1: Bloomington Speedway | Bloomington, Indiana

WINNER: Logan Seavey (Abacus Racing #57)

August 2: Tri-State Speedway | Haubstadt, Indiana

WINNER: Kevin Thomas Jr. (Rock Steady Racing #3R)

2025 USAC INDIANA SPRINT WEEK SCHEDULE & WINNERS:

2025 INDIANA SPRINT WEEK FEATURE WINS

2-Logan Seavey (July 27 at Lawrenceburg Speedway & August 1 at Bloomington Speedway)

1-Briggs Danner (July 29 at Kokomo Speedway)

1-Robert Ballou (July 25 at Honest Abe Roofing Lincoln Park Speedway)

1-Justin Grant (July 24 at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway)

1-C.J. Leary (July 30 at Circle City Raceway)

1-Chase Stockon (July 31 at the Terre Haute Action Track)

1-Kevin Thomas Jr. (August 2 at Tri-State Speedway)

2025 INDIANA SPRINT WEEK STATISTICS

FEATURE LAPS LED

70-Robert Ballou

40-C.J. Leary

33-Logan Seavey

31-Justin Grant

26-Chase Stockon

21-Kevin Thomas Jr.

11-Briggs Danner

8-Mitchel Moles

7-Brady Bacon

TOP-5 FEATURE FINISHES

6-Logan Seavey & Kevin Thomas Jr.

4-Robert Ballou & Kyle Cummins

3-Briggs Danner, C.J. Leary & Mitchel Moles

2-Kale Drake & Chase Stockon

1-Brady Bacon, Shane Cottle, Chance Crum, Justin Grant, Ricky Lewis, Jadon Rogers & Jake Swanson

TOP-10 FEATURE FINISHES

8-Logan Seavey & Kevin Thomas Jr.

7-Mitchel Moles

6-C.J. Leary & Jake Swanson

5-Kyle Cummins

4-Robert Ballou, Briggs Danner, Kale Drake, Hayden Reinbold, Gunnar Setser & Chase Stockon

2-Brady Bacon, Ricky Lewis & Jadon Rogers

1-Logan Calderwood, Cale Coons, Shane Cottle, Chance Crum, Carson Garrett, Justin Grant, Tye Mihocko, Trey Osborne, Kayla Roell & Kyle Shipley

FAST QUALIFYING TIMES (Presented by Honest Abe Roofing)

3-Logan Seavey

2-Mitchel Moles

1-Brady Bacon, Briggs Danner & Justin Grant

FAST QUALIFIERS (Presented by Honest Abe Roofing)

July 24: The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Justin Grant (12.039)

July 25: Honest Abe Roofing Lincoln Park Speedway – Brady Bacon (12.471)

July 27: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Logan Seavey (14.016)

July 29: Kokomo Speedway – Briggs Danner (12.430)

July 30: Circle City Raceway – Logan Seavey (12.027)

July 31: Terre Haute Action Track – Mitchel Moles (19.895)

August 1: Bloomington Speedway – Logan Seavey (11.834)

August 2: Tri-State Speedway – Mitchel Moles (13.340)

HEAT RACE WINS (Presented by Car IQ, K1 RaceGear, USAC Gear & Cook Out)

4-Kyle Cummins

3-Robert Ballou, C.J. Leary, Chase Stockon & Kevin Thomas Jr.

2-Briggs Danner, Kale Drake, Justin Grant, Ricky Lewis, Logan Seavey, Gunnar Setser & Jake Swanson

1-Tye Mihocko, Mitchel Moles, Seth Parker, Zack Pretorius, Kayla Roell, Jadon Rogers & Kyle Shipley

SEMI WINS (Presented by Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts)

2-Hayden Reinbold

1-Shane Cottle, Carson Garrett, Mitchel Moles, Trey Osborne, Kayla Roell & Chase Stockon

C-MAIN WINS (Presented by Hoosier Tire)

1-Max Adams, Aric Gentry, Ricky Lewis & James Turnbull II

FEATURE STARTS

8-Robert Ballou, Kyle Cummins, C.J. Leary, Mitchel Moles, Logan Seavey, Gunnar Setser, Jake Swanson & Kevin Thomas Jr.

7-Briggs Danner, Charles Davis Jr., Kale Drake, Ricky Lewis, Hayden Reinbold & Chase Stockon

6-Logan Calderwood & Kyle Shipley

5-Joey Amantea & Carson Garrett

4-Harley Burns, Justin Grant, Hunter Maddox & Kayla Roell

3-Brady Bacon, Shane Cottle & Chelby Hinton

2-Max Adams, Nick Bilbee, Cale Coons, Rylan Gray, Brandon Mattox, Tye Mihocko, Trey Osborne, Zack Pretorius, Jadon Rogers, Nate Schank, Carson Short & Kobe Simpson

1-Collin Ambrose, Saban Bibent, Nate Carle, Braydon Cromwell, Chance Crum, Braxton Cummings, Aric Gentry, Gabriel Gilbert, Kole Kirkman, Travis Millar, Austin Nigh, Colin Parker, Seth Parker, Kendall Ruble, Adyn Schmidt, James Turnbull II, Shawn Westerfeld & Eli Wilhelmus

HARD CHARGER OF THE RACE (Presented by Rod End Supply)

July 24: The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Trey Osborne (18th to 8th)

July 25: Honest Abe Roofing Lincoln Park Speedway – Jake Swanson (15th to 7th)

July 27: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Kevin Thomas Jr. (12th to 3rd)

July 29: Kokomo Speedway – Briggs Danner (6th to 1st)

July 30: Circle City Raceway – Shane Cottle (22nd to 4th)

July 31: Terre Haute Action Track – Kayla Roell (22nd to 14th)

August 1: Bloomington Speedway – Briggs Danner (23rd to 12th)

August 2: Tri-State Speedway – Logan Seavey (13th to 2nd)

HOT LAPS FASTEST DRIVER (Presented by Dirt Draft)

July 24: The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Justin Grant (12.039)

July 25: Honest Abe Roofing Lincoln Park Speedway – Jake Swanson (12.965)

July 27: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Logan Seavey (14.200)

July 29: Kokomo Speedway – Briggs Danner (12.719)

July 30: Circle City Raceway – Chase Stockon (12.030)

July 31: Terre Haute Action Track – Briggs Danner (19.991)

August 1: Bloomington Speedway – C.J. Leary (11.795)

August 2: Tri-State Speedway – Kyle Cummins (13.450)

HARD WORK AWARD (Presented by ProSource – Slowest qualifier to transfer to the feature)

July 24: The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – C.J. Leary

July 25: Honest Abe Roofing Lincoln Park Speedway – Kyle Shipley

July 27: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Nate Carle

July 29: Kokomo Speedway – Colin Parker

July 30: Circle City Raceway – Brandon Mattox

July 31: Terre Haute Action Track – Nate Schank

August 1: Bloomington Speedway – Charles Davis Jr.

August 2: Tri-State Speedway – Collin Ambrose

INFERNO ARMOR FIRE MOVE OF THE NIGHT

July 24: The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Gunnar Setser

July 25: Honest Abe Roofing Lincoln Park Speedway – Kyle Shipley

July 27: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Kayla Roell

July 29: Kokomo Speedway – Briggs Danner

July 30: Circle City Raceway – James Turnbull II

July 31: Terre Haute Action Track – Chase Stockon

August 1: Bloomington Speedway – Chance Crum

August 2: Tri-State Speedway – Kayla Roell

INDIANA SPRINT WEEK STATS: (1988-2025)

INDIANA SPRINT WEEK CHAMPIONS

1988: Randy Kinser (Bloomington, Indiana)

1989: Chuck Amati (Freeman Spur, Illinois)

1990: Chuck Amati (Freeman Spur, Illinois) & Gary Trammell (Bloomington, Indiana)

1991: Bob Kinser (Bloomington, Indiana)

1992: Kevin Thomas (Danville, Indiana)

1993: Kevin Thomas (Danville, Indiana)

1994: Kelly Kinser (Bloomington, Indiana)

1995: Kevin Thomas (Danville, Indiana)

1996: Kevin Thomas (Danville, Indiana)

1997: J.J. Yeley (Phoenix, Arizona)

1998: Dave Darland (Lincoln, Indiana)

1999: Tony Elliott (Kokomo, Indiana)

2000: Jay Drake (Val Verde, California)

2001: Dave Darland (Lincoln, Indiana)

2002: Cory Kruseman (Ventura, California)

2003: J.J. Yeley (Phoenix, Arizona)

2004: Levi Jones (Olney, Illinois)

2005: Cory Kruseman (Ventura, California)

2006: Jon Stanbrough (Avon, Indiana)

2007: Dave Darland (Lincoln, Indiana)

2008: Levi Jones (Olney, Illinois)

2009: Levi Jones (Olney, Illinois)

2010: Jon Stanbrough (Avon, Indiana)

2011: Chris Windom (Canton, Illinois)

2012: Levi Jones (Olney, Illinois)

2013: Bryan Clauson (Noblesville, Indiana)

2014: Bryan Clauson (Noblesville, Indiana)

2015: Robert Ballou (Rocklin, California)

2016: Brady Bacon (Broken Arrow, Oklahoma)

2017: Kevin Thomas Jr. (Cullman, Alabama)

2018: Chris Windom (Canton, Illinois)

2019: C.J. Leary (Greenfield, Indiana)

2020: Chase Stockon (Fort Branch, Indiana)

2021: Kevin Thomas Jr. (Cullman, Alabama)

2022: Justin Grant (Ione, California)

2023: Brady Bacon (Broken Arrow, Oklahoma)

2024: Logan Seavey (Sutter, California)

2025: Kevin Thomas Jr. (Cullman, Alabama)

ALL-TIME INDIANA SPRINT WEEK WINS:

20-Dave Darland

16-Jon Stanbrough

12-Cory Kruseman

11-Justin Grant

9-Logan Seavey & J.J. Yeley

8-Kyle Cummins & C.J. Leary

7-Bryan Clauson & Kevin Thomas Jr.

6-Robert Ballou, Jay Drake & Danny Smith

5-Brady Bacon, Kevin Briscoe, Tyler Courtney, Tony Elliott, Brady Short & Kevin Thomas

4-Jack Hewitt, Levi Jones & Kelly Kinser

3-Daron Clayton, Jerry Coons Jr., Tracy Hines, Hunter Schuerenberg & Chase Stockon

2-Chuck Amati, Shane Cottle, Briggs Danner, Kevin Doty, Tim Gee, Rick Hood, Bud Kaeding, Thomas Meseraull & Chris Windom

1-A.J. Anderson, Emerson Axsom, Brent Beauchamp, Jeff Bland Jr., Chad Boat, Derek Davidson, Cary Faas, Aaron Farney, Blake Fitzpatrick, Brad Fox, Dickie Gaines, Damion Gardner, Tray House, Bob Kinser, Mike Mann, Brad Marvel, Mitchel Moles, Mat Neely, Terry Pletch, Casey Riggs, Bill Rose, Carson Short, Mickey Smith, Jake Swanson, Brad Sweet, Tanner Thorson, Brian Tyler & Cole Whitt

ALL-TIME USAC INDIANA SPRINT WEEK LAPS LED (USAC ERA 1996-2025)

431-Dave Darland

413-Jon Stanbrough

280-Justin Grant

276-Cory Kruseman

275-Robert Ballou

249-Brady Bacon

241-Kevin Thomas Jr.

226-C.J. Leary

187-J.J. Yeley

180-Logan Seavey

176-Jay Drake

173-Bryan Clauson

148-Chris Windom

133-Kyle Cummins

124-Levi Jones

121-Tracy Hines

111-Chase Stockon

103-Hunter Schuerenberg

101-Tyler Courtney

98-Kevin Briscoe

97-Brady Short

94-Jerry Coons Jr.

82-Jack Hewitt

76-Tony Elliott

68-Daron Clayton & Thomas Meseraull

63-Jake Swanson

62-Briggs Danner

57-Shane Cottle & Bud Kaeding

52-Brad Sweet

50-Derek Davidson

43-Cole Whitt

42-Chad Boespflug

39-Mitchel Moles

38-Carson Short

36-Damion Gardner

35-Aaron Farney & Dickie Gaines

33-Josh Wise

30-Chad Boat & Brad Marvel

29-Bill Rose

26-Robbie Rice, Stephen Schnapf & Scotty Weir

25-Brad Fox

24-John Memmer

23-Cary Faas & Brandon Petty

22-Darren Hagen & Brian Tyler

21-A.J. Anderson, Brent Beauchamp & Eric Shively

20-Kevin Doty

18-Boston Reid

17-Xavier Doney

16-Emerson Axsom, Justin Marvel & Casey Riggs

14-Mike Mann & Wes McIntyre

13-Jeff Bland Jr.

12-Christopher Bell

11-Bobby Stines

10-Brian Hayden & Jason McDougal

9-Daison Pursley & Kevin Thomas

8-Carson Garrett, Mat Neely & Jimmy Sills

6-Jarett Andretti, Cole Bodine, Terry Pletch & Dustin Smith

5-John Wolfe

4-Kent Christian, Blake Fitzpatrick & Derek Scheffel

3-Keith Bloom Jr., Rickie Gaunt & Tanner Thorson

1-Jesse Hockett, Logan Jarrett, Rusty McClure, Dustin Morgan, Jadon Rogers, Jeremy Sherman & Jonathan Vennard

ALL-TIME INDIANA SPRINT WEEK TOP-FIVE FINISHES (1988-2025)

66-Dave Darland

51-Jon Stanbrough

48-Brady Bacon

45-Levi Jones

36-Kevin Thomas Jr.

35-Robert Ballou

34-Justin Grant

33-Tony Elliott & Chris Windom

31-J.J. Yeley

29-Bryan Clauson

28-C.J. Leary

27-Shane Cottle, Kyle Cummins, Chase Stockon & Kevin Thomas

25-Cory Kruseman

20-Jerry Coons Jr. & Logan Seavey

19-Jay Drake & Tracy Hines

15-Brady Short

14-Kevin Briscoe, Bill Rose & Hunter Schuerenberg

13-Tyler Courtney & Bud Kaeding

10-Jack Hewitt & Randy Kinser

9-Derek Davidson & Danny Smith

8-Damion Gardner, Brian Hayden, Bob Kinser, Kelly Kinser, Thomas Meseraull & Mitchel Moles

7-Briggs Danner, Kevin Doty, Tim Gee, Darren Hagen, Tray House, Jason McDougal, Terry Pletch & Josh Wise

6-Chuck Amati, Chad Boespflug, Daron Clayton, Dickie Gaines, Mat Neely, Terry Shepherd, Brian Tyler, Scotty Weir & Cole Whitt

5-A.J. Anderson, Chad Boat, Daison Pursley, Joe Roush & Jake Swanson

4-Emerson Axsom, Mike Mann, Carson Short, Brad Sweet & Tanner Thorson

3-Jeff Bland Jr., Bobby East, Aaron Farney, Jesse Hockett, Rick Hood, Kevin Huntley, Tony Jarrett, Dustin Morgan, Robbie Rice, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Gary Trammell & Jeff Walker

2-Brent Beauchamp, Christopher Bell, Larry Bland, Tom Chalk, Kale Drake, Blake Fitzpatrick, Brad Fox, Jeff Gordon, Coleman Gulick, Kurt Hawkins, Justin Marvel, Rusty McClure, Dave Peperak, Boston Reid, Casey Riggs, Jadon Rogers, Jon Sciscoe, John Scott, Jeremy Sherman, Eric Shively, Casey Shuman & Mike Spencer

1-Garrett Aitken, Jarett Andretti, Chris Beaver, Ryan Bernal, Keith Bloom Jr., Mike Bowling, Kent Christian, Troy Cline, Hud Cone, Chance Crum, Xavier Doney, Mike English, Cary Faas, Gary Fisher, Josh Ford, Russ Gamester, Carson Garrett, Dink Glidden, Eric Gordon, Rylan Gray, Richard Griffin, Jonathan Hendrick, Josh Hodges, Blake Hollingsworth, Shane Hollingsworth, Danny Holtsclaw, A.J. Hopkins, Kasey Kahne, Doug Kalitta, Todd Kane, Todd Kelley, Frankie Kerr, Mike Kirby, Chris LaFollette, Ricky Lewis, Troy Link, Brad Marvel, Brandon Mattox, Wes McIntyre, Joe Miller, Brandon Petty, Joey Saldana, Derek Scheffel, Stephen Schnapf, Todd Shields, Jimmy Sills, Mickey Smith, Greg Staab, Steve Surniak, Tyler Thomas, Lee Underwood, Rick Ungar, Jonathan Vennard, Mike Ward, Matt Westfall, Rip Williams & Greg Wilson

INDIANA SPRINT WEEK TOP-10 FINISHES (USAC ERA 1996-2025)

98-Dave Darland

74-Jon Stanbrough

73-Brady Bacon

68-Robert Ballou

66-Levi Jones

61-Kevin Thomas Jr.

59-Shane Cottle & Chris Windom

57-Justin Grant

54-Chase Stockon

52-C.J. Leary

46-Jerry Coons Jr.

45-Bryan Clauson

44-Kyle Cummins

43-Cory Kruseman

42-Tracy Hines

40-J.J. Yeley

39-Tony Elliott

31-Jay Drake

30-Brady Short

29-Logan Seavey

24-Hunter Schuerenberg

21-Tyler Courtney, Damion Gardner, Bud Kaeding & Bill Rose

20-Mitchel Moles & Kevin Thomas

19-Chad Boespflug

17-Kevin Briscoe & Scotty Weir

16-Derek Davidson, Darren Hagen, Brian Hayden & Jake Swanson

15-Thomas Meseraull

14-Dickie Gaines

13-Daron Clayton, Jadon Rogers, Carson Short & Josh Wise

12-A.J. Anderson, Briggs Danner, Kevin Doty & Jason McDougal

11-Mat Neely, Terry Pletch, Brad Sweet & Cole Whitt

9-Emerson Axsom, Jack Hewitt & Josh Hodges

8-Jarett Andretti & Jeff Bland Jr.

7-Brent Beauchamp, Chad Boat, Bobby East, Blake Fitzpatrick, Coleman Gulick, Todd Kane, Justin Marvel, Daison Pursley, Boston Reid, Casey Shuman, Brian Tyler & Matt Westfall

6-Kent Christian, Troy Cline, Carson Garrett, Eric Shively & Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

5-Christopher Bell, Shane Hollingsworth, Tony Jarrett, Ricky Lewis, Critter Malone, Dustin Morgan, Jeremy Sherman & Mike Spencer

4-Hud Cone, Charles Davis Jr., Kale Drake, Aaron Farney, Jesse Hockett, A.J. Hopkins, Wes McIntyre, Brandon Petty, Hayden Reinbold, Robbie Rice, Brody Roa, Gunnar Setser, Jimmy Sills & John Wolfe

3-Josh Ford, Brad Fox, Eric Gordon, Richard Griffin, Jonathan Hendrick, Dakota Jackson, Rusty McClure, Tye Mihocko, Casey Riggs, Derek Scheffel, Jon Sciscoe, Neil Shepherd, Steve Surniak & Ryan Timms

2-Ryan Bernal, Eric Burns, Kenny Carmichael, Henry Clarke, Xavier Doney, Mike English, Danny Holtsclaw, Kasey Kahne, Mike Kirby, Jason Knoke, Chris LaFollette, Mike Mann, Brad Marvel, Brandon Mattox, Max McGhee, Kevin Miller, Tim Montgomery, Billy Puterbaugh Jr., Kendall Ruble, Stephen Schnapf, John Scott, Tim Spindler, Kevin Swindell, Tyler Thomas, Richard Vander Weerd & Jeff Wilson

1-Max Adams, Garrett Aitken, Joey Amantea, Chris Beaver, Kevin Besecker, Nick Bilbee, Keith Bloom Jr., Timmy Buckwalter, Brett Burdette, Logan Calderwood, Mark Cassella, Mark Clark, Shane Cockrum, Chris Coers, Cale Coons, Colten Cottle, Tim Cox, Chance Crum, Zach Daum, Cary Faas, Nic Faas, Russ Gamester, Rylan Gray, Kurt Gross, Anton Hernandez, Tom Hessert III, Tray House, J.J. Hughes, Kevin Huntley, Logan Jarrett, Marc Jessup, Chase Johnson, Doug Kalitta, Joey Kerr, Jimmy Light, Jason McCord, Matt Mitchell, Trey Osborne, Vince Osman, Richard Ott, Dave Peperak, Davey Ray, Jason Robbins, Kyle Robbins, Eric Roberts, Kayla Roell, Joe Roush, Alex Shanks, Kyle Shipley, Corey Smith, Dustin Smith, Stevie Sussex, Tanner Thorson, Lee Underwood, Jonathan Vennard, Rip Williams, Danny Williams Jr., Greg Wilson & Kyle Wissmiller

ALL-TIME USAC INDIANA SPRINT WEEK FAST QUALIFYING TIMES (USAC ERA 1996-2025)

13-Brady Bacon

12-Dave Darland

10-Justin Grant

9-C.J. Leary

8-Levi Jones & 8-Mitchel Moles

7-Tracy Hines, Jon Stanbrough, Kevin Thomas Jr. & J.J. Yeley

6-Daron Clayton, Richard Griffin & Logan Seavey

5-Bryan Clauson, Jerry Coons Jr., Tony Elliott & Hunter Schuerenberg

4-Tyler Courtney & Jay Drake

3-Robert Ballou, Cory Kruseman, Carson Short, Chase Stockon, Brad Sweet & Josh Wise

2-Brent Beauchamp, Chad Boat, Chad Boespflug, Kyle Cummins, Briggs Danner, Brayden Fox, Justin Marvel, Kevin Miller, Brandon Petty, Boston Reid, Tanner Thorson & Scotty Weir

1-Nick Bilbee, Keith Bloom Jr., Kevin Briscoe, Mark Cassella, Shane Cottle, Derek Davidson, Kevin Doty, Bobby East, Nic Faas, Blake Fitzpatrick, Jared Fox, Damion Gardner, Carson Garrett, Rickie Gaunt, Darren Hagen, Jonathan Hendrick, Josh Hodges, Ray Kenens, Dustin Morgan, Mat Neely, Ande Possman, Jadon Rogers, Bill Rose, Neil Shepherd, Jeremy Sherman, Jimmy Sills, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kevin Thomas, Shawn Westerfeld, Rip Williams, Chris Windom, Mitch Wissmiller & John Wolfe

ALL-TIME USAC INDIANA SPRINT WEEK HEAT RACE WINS (USAC ERA 1996-2025)

36-Robert Ballou

32-Dave Darland

30-Jon Stanbrough

26-Shane Cottle

25-C.J. Leary

21-Brady Bacon

19-Kyle Cummins, Cory Kruseman, Chase Stockon & Kevin Thomas Jr.

18-Chris Windom

17-Brady Short

15-Justin Grant

13-Jerry Coons Jr. & Thomas Meseraull

12-Tyler Courtney, Tony Elliott & Tracy Hines

11-Chad Boespflug, Levi Jones & J.J. Yeley

10-Bryan Clauson

9-Hunter Schuerenberg

8-Kent Christian, Jay Drake, Mitchel Moles, Carson Short, Kevin Thomas & Matt Westfall

7-Kenny Carmichael, Damion Gardner & Terry Pletch

6-Kevin Briscoe, Dickie Gaines, Darren Hagen, Logan Seavey & Scotty Weir

5-Blake Fitzpatrick, Carson Garrett, Josh Hodges, Shane Hollingsworth, Bud Kaeding, Mat Neely, Brandon Petty, Bill Rose, Eric Shively, Mike Spencer, Jake Swanson & Brian Tyler

4-Emerson Axsom, Daron Clayton, Hud Cone, Charles Davis Jr., Brian Hayden, Danny Holtsclaw, Logan Jarrett, Brandon Mattox, Jason McDougal, Jadon Rogers, Corey Smith, Cole Whitt & Mitch Wissmiller

3-A.J. Anderson, Jarett Andretti, Briggs Danner, Brad Fox, Jack Hewitt, Mike Kirby, Justin Marvel, Wes McIntyre, Tye Mihocko, Boston Reid, Derek Scheffel, John Scott, Casey Shuman, Dustin Smith, Brad Sweet & Tanner Thorson

2-Max Adams, Brent Beauchamp, Nick Bilbee, Jeff Bland Jr., Troy Cline, Tim Cox, Derek Davidson, Kris Deckard, Kale Drake, Bobby East, Aaron Farney, Josh Ford, Richard Griffin, Coleman Gulick, A.J. Hopkins, Tray House, Dakota Jackson, Todd Kane, Ricky Lewis, Mike Mann, Bret Mellenberndt, Dustin Morgan, Daison Pursley, Casey Riggs, Brody Roa, Stephen Schnapf, Gunnar Setser, Alex Shanks, Kyle Shipley, Kody Swanson, Greg Wilson, Josh Wise & Kyle Wissmiller

1-Joey Amantea, Rodney Argo, Chris Beaver, Ryan Bernal, Keith Bloom Jr., Cole Bodine, Eric Burns, Josh Burton, Mark Cassella, Isaac Chapple, Roger Chaudion, Dustin Clark, Henry Clarke, Colten Cottle, Anthony D’Alessio, Ron Dennis, Kevin Doty, Cary Faas, Brayden Fox, Jared Fox, Brian Gerster, Travis Gregg, Bart Grider, Kurt Gross, Chris Gurley, Chayse Hayhurst, Tom Hessert III, Jesse Hockett, J.J. Hughes, Marc Jessup, Chase Johnson, Kasey Kahne, Joey Kerr, Larry Kingseed Jr., Jordan Kinser, Jason Knoke, Hunter Maddox, Critter Malone, Brad Marvel, Rusty McClure, Max McGhee, John Memmer, Kevin Miller, Jerry Miller Jr., Jim Moughan, Derek O’Dell, Seth Parker, Michael Pickens, Ande Possman, Zack Pretorius, Robbie Rice, Kyle Robbins, Kayla Roell, Joe Roush, Bryan Ruble, Jon Sciscoe, Jason Setser, Neil Shepherd, Jimmy Sills, Landon Simon, Tim Spindler, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Greg Stephens, Dalton Stevens, Stevie Sussex, Gary Taylor, Tyler Thomas, Ryan Timms, Michael Trimble, Richard Vander Weerd, Jonathan Vennard, Ricky Williams & John Wolfe

ALL-TIME USAC INDIANA SPRINT WEEK FEATURE STARTS (USAC ERA 1996-2025)

158-Dave Darland

119-Jon Stanbrough

113-Robert Ballou

107-Shane Cottle

97-Kevin Thomas Jr.

96-Jerry Coons Jr.

93-Brady Bacon

92-Chase Stockon

89-C.J. Leary

88-Chris Windom

86-Justin Grant & Tracy Hines

84-Levi Jones

76-Kyle Cummins

65-Cory Kruseman

62-Hunter Schuerenberg

61-Brady Short

58-Tony Elliott

56-Bryan Clauson & Thomas Meseraull

54-Chad Boespflug

53-Damion Gardner & Scotty Weir

50-J.J. Yeley

47-Jay Drake

41-Darren Hagen

40-Tyler Courtney & Logan Seavey

39-Bill Rose

38-Matt Westfall

37-Bud Kaeding

36-Daron Clayton

34-Derek Davidson

33-Jarett Andretti & Carson Short

32-Kevin Briscoe & Jake Swanson

31-Brian Hayden & Brandon Mattox

30-A.J. Anderson

29-Brent Beauchamp

28-Kent Christian, Dickie Gaines, Justin Marvel & Mitchel Moles

27-Josh Hodges & Kevin Thomas

25-Charles Davis Jr., Mat Neely, Brandon Petty & Jadon Rogers

24-Josh Wise

23-Briggs Danner, Jason McDougal, Terry Pletch & Casey Shuman

22-Jeff Bland Jr. & Brian Tyler

21-Isaac Chapple, Jack Hewitt, Mike Spencer & Brad Sweet

19-Max Adams, Carson Garrett, Brody Roa, Derek Scheffel & Cole Whitt

18-Blake Fitzpatrick

17-Kevin Doty, Aaron Farney & Critter Malone

16-Hud Cone, Bobby East, Shane Hollingsworth & Dustin Morgan

15-Dustin Smith & Tyler Thomas

14-Henry Clarke, Kale Drake, Jesse Hockett, A.J. Hopkins, Dakota Jackson, Ricky Lewis, Wes McIntyre & Eric Shively

13-Joey Amantea, Emerson Axsom, Chad Boat, Troy Cline, Coleman Gulick, Daison Pursley & Richard Vander Weerd

12-Logan Jarrett, Robbie Rice & Jonathan Vennard

11-Ryan Bernal, Josh Ford, Eric Gordon, Tony Jarrett, Todd Kane, Mike Mann, Tye Mihocko & Corey Smith

10-Eric Burns, Kenny Carmichael, Jonathan Hendrick, Boston Reid, Kyle Robbins, John Scott, Kyle Shipley, Tim Spindler, Kyle Wissmiller & John Wolfe

9-Shane Cockrum, Tom Hessert III, Danny Holtsclaw, J.J. Hughes, Kevin Miller, Matt Mitchell, Steve Surniak, Stevie Sussex & Kody Swanson

8-Nick Bilbee, Cole Bodine, Richard Griffin, Chase Johnson, Mike Kirby, Jimmy Laser, Dave Peperak, Billy Puterbaugh Jr., Casey Riggs, Gunnar Setser, Jeremy Sherman, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. & Kevin Swindell

7-Timmy Buckwalter, Tim Cox, Andrew Elson, Brad Fox, Jordan Kinser, Jason Knoke, Hunter Maddox, Rusty McClure, Max McGhee, Hayden Reinbold, Joe Roush, Neil Shepherd, Josh Spencer, Tanner Thorson, Jace Vander Weerd & Mitch Wissmiller

6-Christopher Bell, Harley Burns, Logan Calderwood, Tony DiMattia, Jared Fox, Marc Jessup, Ryan Pace, Jason Robbins, Troy Rutherford, Jimmy Sills, Eddie Tafoya Jr. & Michael Trimble

5-Keith Bloom Jr., Clinton Boyles, Mario Clouser, Chance Crum, Braxton Cummings, Cary Faas, Brayden Fox, Chris Gurley, Anton Hernandez, Shane Hmiel, Zack Pretorius, Kendall Ruble, Jon Sciscoe, Brian VanMeveren & Ricky Williams

4-Caleb Armstrong, Donny Brackett, Dustin Clark, Xavier Doney, Geoff Ensign, Rickie Gaunt, Aric Gentry, Bart Grider, Ted Hines, Aaron Mosley, Trey Osborne, Kayla Roell, Kent Schmidt, Stephen Schnapf, Landon Simon, Mark Smith, Gus Wasson & Greg Wilson

3-Chris Beaver, Mike Boat, Chase Briscoe, Brett Burdette, Michael Burthay, Sterling Cling, Braydon Cromwell, Zach Daum, Mike English, A.J. Fike, Rylan Gray, Kurt Gross, Chelby Hinton, Jack Hoyer, Kasey Kahne, Brad Kuhn, Brad Marvel, Jason McCord, Cannon McIntosh, Nate McMillin, Bret Mellenberndt, John Memmer, Jeff O’Banion, Richard Ott, Seth Parker, Ande Possman, Davey Ray, Nate Schank, Alex Shanks, Kobe Simpson, Gary Taylor, Ryan Timms, Shawn Westerfeld, Rip Williams, Danny Williams Jr. & Jeff Wilson

2-Rodney Argo, Koby Barksdale, Ethan Barrow, Donnie Beechler, Robert Bell, Kevin Besecker, Greg Bragg, Alex Bright, Mark Cassella, Roger Chaudion, Mark Clark, Cale Coons, Colten Cottle, Kris Deckard, Ty Deckard, Ron Dennis, Gregg Dillion, Nic Faas, Russ Gamester, Chris Gansen, Travis Gregg, Frankie Guerrini, Max Guilford, Tom Harris, Rick Hayden, Tray House, Kevin Huntley, Cole Ketcham, Sheldon Kinser Jr., Chris LaFollette, Jimmy Light, Zach Martini, Travis Millar, Joss Moffatt, Tim Montgomery, Derek O’Dell, Scott Orr, Tony Ploughe, Davey Pombo, Terry Richards, Eric Roberts, Bryan Ruble, Adyn Schmidt, Bryan Stanfill, Dave Steele, Greg Stephens, Dalton Stevens & Leon Thickstun

1-Garrett Abrams, Nick Adams, Garrett Aitken, Collin Ambrose, Marc Arnold, Chris Babcock, Dustin Beck, Saban Bibent, Dean Billings, J.C. Bland, Steve Buckwalter, Wyatt Burks, Josh Burton, Nate Carle, Cole Carter, Kevin Chambers, Rob Chaney, Chris Coers, Jesse Cramer, Buddy Cunningham, Anthony D’Alessio, Eric Davis, Mitchell Davis, J.R. Douglas, Nick Drake, Brian Gerster, Gabriel Gilbert, Dennis Gile, Matt Goodnight, Weston Gorham, Russ Harper, Jared Harris, Ed Hassler, Kurt Hawkins, Chayse Hayhurst, Zane Hendricks, Jordan Hermansader, Sam Hinds, Todd Hobson, Gary Howard, Chris Hoyer, Logan Hupp, Sammy Imel, Dustin Ingle, R.J. Johnson, Chase Jones, Tony Jones, Doug Kalitta, Ryan Kaplan, Brian Karraker, Tyler Kendall, Ray Kenens, Joey Kerr, Larry Kingseed Jr., Kole Kirkman, Riley Kreisel, David McCreary, Matt McDonald, Austin Mero, Jerry Miller Jr., Ray Morgan, Brandon Morin, Evan Mosley, Jim Moughan, Nick Naber, Wil Newlin, Paul Nienhiser, Austin Nigh, Vince Osman, Steve Ott, Colin Parker, Mark Perry III, Chris Phillips, Michael Pickens, Bart Pletch, Brett Pool, Travis Rilat, Charlie Sarver, Jason Setser, Danny Sheridan, Jake Simmons, Bobby Smith, Eric Smith, Brandon Spencer, J.T. Stapp, Bobby Stines, Joe Stornetta, James Turnbull II, Lee Underwood, Chris Urish, Eli Wilhelmus, Chet Williams, Rick Ziehl & Justin Zimmerman

INDIANA SPRINT WEEK FEATURE WINNERS

1988

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 27, 1988 | Avilla Speedway | Rick Hood | Campbell #1N | Wing

July 28, 1988 | Paragon Speedway | Rick Hood | Campbell #1N | Wing

July 29, 1988 | Bloomington Speedway | Kelly Kinser | Kinser #4K | Wing

July 31, 1988 | Kokomo Speedway | Tim Gee | Gee #88 | Wing

Aug 6, 1988 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Tim Gee | Gee #88 | Wing

1989

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 26, 1989 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Danny Smith | Gohr #56 | Wing

July 28, 1989 | Bloomington Speedway | Chuck Amati | Tate #66 | Wing

July 29, 1989 | Paragon Speedway | Mickey Smith | Smith #14 | Wing

July 30, 1989 | Kokomo Speedway | Danny Smith | Gohr #56 | Wing

1990

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 25, 1990 | Paragon Speedway | Danny Smith | Gohr #56 | Wing

July 27, 1990 | Bloomington Speedway | Kevin Briscoe | Briscoe #5 | Wing

July 28, 1990 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Dave Darland | Darland #36D | Non-Wing

Aug 5, 1990 | Kokomo Speedway | Chuck Amati | Tate #66 | Non-Wing

1991

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 25, 1991 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Jack Hewitt | Hampshire #63 | Non-Wing

July 26, 1991 | Bloomington Speedway | Danny Smith | Gohr #56 | Wing

July 27, 1991 | Paragon Speedway | Danny Smith | Gohr #56 | Wing

July 28, 1991 | Kokomo Speedway | Dave Darland | Darland #36D | Non-Wing

1992

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 31, 1992 | Bloomington Speedway | Bob Kinser | Bayless #17B | Wing

Aug 1, 1992 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Kevin Thomas | Hazen #57 | Non-Wing

Aug 9, 1992 | Kokomo Speedway | Tony Elliott | Newkirk #17 | Non-Wing

1993

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 15, 1993 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | Dave Darland | Earlywine #36D | Non-Wing

July 16, 1993 | Bloomington Speedway | Cary Faas | Faas #37 | Non-Wing

Aug 1, 1993 | Kokomo Speedway | Kevin Thomas | Black #2B | Non-Wing

Aug 6, 1993 | Paragon Speedway | Tray House | Frampton #95 | Non-Wing

1994

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 14, 1994 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | Kelly Kinser | Kinser #4K | Wing

July 15, 1994 | Bloomington Speedway | Kelly Kinser | Kinser #4K | Wing

July 16, 1994 | Paragon Speedway | Danny Smith | Bodkins #00 | Wing

July 17, 1994 | Kokomo Speedway | Kelly Kinser | Kinser #4K | Wing

1995

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

Jun 15, 1995 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | Tony Elliott | Hazen/Walker #57 | Non-Wing

Jun 16, 1995 | Bloomington Speedway | Kevin Thomas | Applebee #3 | Non-Wing

Jun 17, 1995 | Paragon Speedway | Kevin Thomas | Applebee #3 | Non-Wing

Jun 18, 1995 | Kokomo Speedway | Mike Mann | Mann #37m | Non-Wing

1996

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 26, 1996 | Bloomington Speedway | Kevin Thomas | Applebee #3 | USAC

July 27, 1996 | Paragon Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Law #77 | USAC

July 28, 1996 | Kokomo Speedway | Brad Marvel | Black #2m | USAC

1997

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 19, 1997 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Brian Tyler | Contos #4c | USAC

July 20, 1997 | Kokomo Speedway | J.J. Yeley | Yeley #4J | USAC

July 23, 1997 | Terre Haute Action Track | J.J. Yeley | Yeley #4J | USAC

July 24, 1997 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | Kevin Doty | Chrisman #25 | USAC

July 25, 1997 | Bloomington Speedway | Brad Fox | Fox #53 | USAC

July 26, 1997 | Paragon Speedway | Bill Rose | Gardner #96 | USAC

July 27, 1997 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Jack Hewitt | Hampshire #63 | USAC

1998

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 18, 1998 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Dave Darland | Dynamics #69 | USAC

July 19, 1998 | Evans Kokomo Speedway | Tony Elliott | Vance/Walker #2 | USAC

July 23, 1998 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | Kevin Doty | Chrisman #25 | USAC

July 24, 1998 | Bloomington Speedway | Tony Elliott | Vance/Walker #2 | USAC

July 25, 1998 | Paragon Speedway | Derek Davidson | BWB #62 | USAC

July 26, 1998 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Dave Darland | Dynamics #69 | USAC

1999

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 21, 1999 | Terre Haute Action Track | Terry Pletch | Pletch #29 | USAC

July 22, 1999 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Jack Hewitt | Newkirk #17 | USAC

July 23, 1999 | Bloomington Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Ellis #21 | USAC

July 24, 1999 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Dave Darland | Dynamics #69 | USAC

July 25, 1999 | Kokomo Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Ellis #21 | USAC

July 28, 1999 | Eldora Speedway | Tracy Hines | Willoughby #97 | USAC

2000

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 20, 2000 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | Bud Kaeding | BK #129 | USAC

July 21, 2000 | Bloomington Speedway | Jay Drake | Kunz #67 | USAC

July 22, 2000 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Kevin Briscoe | Briscoe #5 | USAC

July 23, 2000 | Kokomo Speedway | Jay Drake | Kunz #67 | USAC

July 28, 2000 | Terre Haute Action Track | Jay Drake | Kunz #67 | USAC

July 29, 2000 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Jay Drake | Kunz #67 | USAC

July 30, 2000 | Tri-State Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Potter #3p | USAC

2001

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 21, 2001 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Hazen #57H | USAC

July 22, 2001 | Tri-State Speedway | Jay Drake | Kunz #67 | USAC

July 24, 2001 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | Jack Hewitt | Kaser #31 | USAC

July 26, 2001 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Dave Darland | DeSalle #3AC | USAC

July 27, 2001 | Bloomington Speedway | A.J. Anderson | Edison #10 | USAC

July 29, 2001 | Kokomo Speedway | Tony Elliott | Walker/Gratton #66 | USAC

2002

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 19, 2002 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Kunz #67 | USAC

July 20, 2002 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Kunz #67 | USAC

July 21, 2002 | Tri-State Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Kunz #67 | USAC

July 22, 2002 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | J.J. Yeley | GT Racing #76 | USAC

July 25, 2002 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Kevin Briscoe | Briscoe #5 | USAC

July 26, 2002 | Bloomington Speedway | Kevin Briscoe | Briscoe #5 | USAC

July 27, 2002 | Terre Haute Action Track | Cory Kruseman | Kunz #67 | USAC

2003

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 17, 2003 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | J.J. Yeley | Stewart #20 | USAC

July 18, 2003 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | J.J. Yeley | Stewart #20 | USAC

July 19, 2003 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Jay Drake | Kunz #67 | USAC

July 20, 2003 | Tri-State Speedway | J.J. Yeley | Stewart #20 | USAC

July 23, 2003 | Kokomo Speedway | Bud Kaeding | BK #29 | USAC

July 24, 2003 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Hazen #57 | USAC

July 25, 2003 | Bloomington Speedway | J.J. Yeley | Stewart #20 | USAC

July 26, 2003 | Terre Haute Action Track | Tracy Hines | Dynamics #69 | USAC

2004

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 15, 2004 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | J.J. Yeley | Stanton #75 | USAC

July 17, 2004 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Stewart #21 | USAC

July 18, 2004 | Tri-State Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Stewart #21 | USAC

July 22, 2004 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Dynamics #69 | USAC

July 23, 2004 | Bloomington Speedway | Kevin Briscoe | Briscoe #5 | USAC

July 24, 2004 | Terre Haute Action Track | J.J. Yeley | Stanton #75 | USAC

2005

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 14, 2005 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | Cory Kruseman | Kunz #67 | USAC

July 15, 2005 | Bloomington Speedway | Tracy Hines | Dynamics #69 | USAC

July 17, 2005 | Tri-State Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Kunz #67 | USAC

July 19, 2005 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Dave Darland | Walker/Guiducci #11 | USAC

July 20, 2005 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Kunz #67 | USAC

July 21, 2005 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Dickie Gaines | Roberts #21x | USAC

July 22, 2005 | Terre Haute Action Track | Levi Jones | 2B Racing #2B | USAC

2006

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 13, 2006 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | Mat Neely | 2B Racing #2B | USAC

July 14, 2006 | Bloomington Speedway | Brady Short | Short #36 | USAC

July 15, 2006 | Tri-State Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Fox #53 | USAC

July 16, 2006 | Kokomo Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Fox #53 | USAC

July 19, 2006 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Fox #53 | USAC

2007

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 11, 2007 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Fox #53 | USAC

July 12, 2007 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Dave Darland | Pace #44 | USAC

July 13, 2007 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Daron Clayton | Dynamics #69 | USAC

July 14, 2007 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Fox #53 | USAC

July 15, 2007 | Kokomo Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Fox #53 | USAC

July 19, 2007 | Kamp Motor Speedway | Jerry Coons Jr. | Dynamics #69 | USAC

July 20, 2007 | Bloomington Speedway | Dave Darland | Pace #44 | USAC

July 21, 2007 | Tri-State Speedway | Daron Clayton | Walker/Guiducci #11D | USAC

2008

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 9, 2008 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Jeff Bland Jr. | Bland #21s | USAC

July 10, 2008 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Brady Short | Short #36 | USAC

July 11, 2008 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Cole Whitt | Kunz #67K | USAC

July 13, 2008 | Kokomo Speedway | Dave Darland | 2B Racing #2B | USAC

July 17, 2008 | Kamp Motor Speedway | Jerry Coons Jr. | Dynamics #69 | USAC

July 18, 2008 | Bloomington Speedway | Jerry Coons Jr. | Dynamics #69 | USAC

July 19, 2008 | Tri-State Speedway | Hunter Schuerenberg | Walker/Guiducci #11 | USAC

2009

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 10, 2009 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Dave Darland | RWB #2B | USAC

July 11, 2009 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Levi Jones | Stewart #20 | USAC

July 12, 2009 | Kokomo Speedway | Chad Boat | Boat #30 | USAC

July 15, 2009 | Terre Haute Action Track | Brad Sweet | Kahne/Curb #9 | USAC

July 16, 2009 | Kamp Motor Speedway | Dave Darland | RWB #2B | USAC

July 17, 2009 | Bloomington Speedway | Bryan Clauson | Tucker #7 | USAC

July 18, 2009 | Tri-State Speedway | Levi Jones | Stewart #20 | USAC

2010

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 9, 2010 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Dave Darland | Goodnight #39 | USAC

July 10, 2010 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Fox #53 | USAC

July 11, 2010 | Kokomo Speedway | Levi Jones | Stewart #20 | USAC

July 14, 2010 | Terre Haute Action Track | Jon Stanbrough | Fox #53 | USAC

July 15, 2010 | Brownstown Speedway | Brady Short | Short #36 | USAC

July 16, 2010 | Bloomington Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Fox #53 | USAC

July 17, 2010 | Tri-State Speedway | Blake Fitzpatrick | Fitzpatrick #10F | USAC

2011

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 8, 2011 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Dave Darland | Roberts/Tate #21x | USAC

July 9, 2011 | Kokomo Speedway | Hunter Schuerenberg | Byram #35 | USAC

July 10, 2011 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Robert Ballou | MPHG #81 | USAC

July 13, 2011 | Terre Haute Action Track | Chris Windom | Baldwin #5x | USAC

July 14, 2011 | Brownstown Speedway | Casey Riggs | Indiana Underground #37 | USAC

July 15, 2011 | Bloomington Speedway | Hunter Schuerenberg | Byram #35 | USAC

July 16, 2011 | Tri-State Speedway | Damion Gardner | DG #71 | USAC

2012

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 13, 2012 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Bryan Clauson | Tucker/BCI/Curb-Agajanian #7 | USAC

July 15, 2012 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Justin Grant | Hery #40 | USAC

July 16, 2012 | Kokomo Speedway | Dave Darland | Walker #11 | USAC

July 18, 2012 | Terre Haute Action Track | Daron Clayton | Clayton #92 | USAC

July 20, 2012 | Bloomington Speedway | Kevin Thomas Jr. | Black Jack #9K | USAC

July 21, 2012 | Tri-State Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Roberts/Tate #21x | USAC

July 22, 2012 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Dave Darland | Walker #11 | USAC

2013

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 12, 2013 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Wade #66 | USAC

July 13, 2013 | Kokomo Speedway | Kevin Thomas Jr. | Dutcher/RW/Tri-Star #17RW | USAC

July 14, 2013 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Kevin Thomas Jr. | Dutcher/RW/Tri-Star #17RW | USAC

July 17, 2013 | Terre Haute Action Track | Kevin Thomas Jr. | Dutcher/RW/Tri-Star #17RW | USAC

July 18, 2013 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Bryan Clauson | Stewart/Curb-Agajanian #20 | USAC

July 19, 2013 | Bloomington Speedway | Bryan Clauson | Stewart/Curb-Agajanian #20 | USAC

2014

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 11, 2014 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Dutcher #37RW | USAC

July 12, 2014 | Kokomo Speedway | Dave Darland | Phillips #71p | USAC

July 16, 2014 | Terre Haute Action Track | Bryan Clauson | Stewart/Curb-Agajanian #20 | USAC

July 17, 2014 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Robert Ballou | Ballou #12x | USAC

July 18, 2014 | Bloomington Speedway | Bryan Clauson | Stewart/Curb-Agajanian #20 | USAC

July 19, 2014 | Tri-State Speedway | Robert Ballou | Ballou #12x | USAC

2015

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 10, 2015 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Chase Stockon | 32 TBI #32 | USAC

July 12, 2015 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Brady Bacon | Dynamics #69 | USAC

July 15, 2015 | Terre Haute Action Track | Aaron Farney | Farney #15F | USAC

July 16, 2015 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Brady Bacon | Dynamics #69 | USAC

July 18, 2015 | Tri-State Speedway | Brady Short | Pottorff #11p | USAC

2016

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 8, 2016 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Tyler Courtney | TOPP #23c | USAC

July 9, 2016 | Kokomo Speedway | Kyle Cummins | Rock Steady #3R | USAC

July 10, 2016 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Bryan Clauson | Dooling/Hayward #63 | USAC

July 14, 2016 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Brady Short | Pottorff #11p | USAC

July 15, 2016 | Bloomington Speedway | Brent Beauchamp | Olson #34 | USAC

July 16, 2016 | Tri-State Speedway | Carson Short | Short #21 | USAC

July 17, 2016 | Terre Haute Action Track | Chase Stockon | 32 TBI #32 | USAC

2017

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 8, 2017 | Kokomo Speedway | Thomas Meseraull | Briscoe #5B | USAC

July 9, 2017 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | C.J. Leary | Leary #30 | USAC

July 10, 2017 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | C.J. Leary | Leary #30 | USAC

July 14, 2017 | Bloomington Speedway | Kevin Thomas Jr. | KT #9K | USAC

July 15, 2017 | Tri-State Speedway | Kyle Cummins | Rock Steady #3R | USAC

July 16, 2017 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Robert Ballou | Ballou #12 | USAC

2018

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 20, 2018 | Plymouth Speedway | Brady Bacon | Bacon #99 | USAC

July 22, 2018 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Tyler Courtney | Clauson Marshall Newman #7BC | USAC

July 24, 2018 | Kokomo Speedway | Thomas Meseraull | Briscoe #5B | USAC

July 25, 2018 | Terre Haute Action Track | Tyler Courtney | Clauson Marshall Newman #7BC | USAC

July 26, 2018 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Dave Darland | Goodnight/Curb-Agajanian #36D | USAC

July 27, 2018 | Bloomington Speedway | C.J. Leary | Leary #30 | USAC

July 28, 2018 | Tri-State Speedway | Dave Darland | Goodnight/Curb-Agajanian #36D | USAC

2019

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 18, 2019 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Shane Cottle | Epperson Racing #2E | USAC

July 19, 2019 | Plymouth Speedway | Tyler Courtney | Clauson/Marshall/Newman Racing #7BC | USAC

July 20, 2019 | Kokomo Speedway | Chris Windom | Parallax Group/Goacher Racing #5G | USAC

July 21, 2019 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Justin Grant | TOPP Motorsports #4 | USAC

July 24, 2019 | Terre Haute Action Track | Tyler Courtney | Clauson/Marshall/Newman Racing #7BC | USAC

July 25, 2019 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Kyle Cummins | Rock Steady Racing #3R | USAC

July 26, 2019 | Bloomington Speedway | Kevin Thomas Jr. | Hayward/Thomas Motorsports #19 | USAC

July 27, 2019 | Tri-State Speedway | Kyle Cummins | Rock Steady Racing #3R | USAC

2020

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 24, 2020 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Logan Seavey | Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19AZ | USAC

July 25, 2020 | Kokomo Speedway | C.J. Leary | Leary Racing #30 | USAC

July 26, 2020 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | C.J. Leary | Leary Racing #30 | USAC

July 29, 2020 | Terre Haute Action Track | Justin Grant | TOPP Motorsports #4 | USAC

Aug 2, 2020 | Tri-State Speedway | Kyle Cummins | Rock Steady Racing #3R | USAC

2021

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 24, 2021 | Kokomo Speedway | Justin Grant | TOPP Motorsports #4 | USAC

July 25, 2021 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Logan Seavey | Baldwin-Fox Racing #5 | USAC

July 26, 2021 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Logan Seavey | Baldwin-Fox Racing #5 | USAC

July 28, 2021 | Terre Haute Action Track | Logan Seavey | Baldwin-Fox Racing #5 | USAC

July 29, 2021 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Tanner Thorson | Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19AZ | USAC

July 30, 2021 | Bloomington Speedway | Brady Bacon | Dynamics, Inc. #69 | USAC

July 31, 2021 | Tri-State Speedway | Justin Grant | TOPP Motorsports #4 | USAC

2022

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 22, 2022 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Shane Cottle | Hodges Motorsports #74x | USAC

July 25, 2022 | Circle City Raceway | C.J. Leary | Michael Motorsports #77m | USAC

July 26, 2022 | Kokomo Speedway | Justin Grant | TOPP Motorsports #4 | USAC

July 28, 2022 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Mitchel Moles | Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19AZ | USAC

July 29, 2022 | Bloomington Speedway | Kyle Cummins | Rock Steady Racing #3R | USAC

July 30, 2022 | Tri-State Speedway | Robert Ballou | Ballou Motorsports #12 | USAC

2023

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 21, 2023 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Justin Grant | TOPP Motorsports #4 | USAC

July 22, 2023 | Kokomo Speedway | C.J. Leary | BGE Dougherty Motorsports #15x | USAC

July 23, 2023 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Justin Grant | TOPP Motorsports #4 | USAC

July 24, 2023 | Circle City Raceway | Kyle Cummins | Rock Steady Racing #3R | USAC

July 26, 2023 | Terre Haute Action Track | Justin Grant | TOPP Motorsports #4 | USAC

July 27, 2023 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Jake Swanson | Team AZ Racing #21AZ | USAC

July 28, 2023 | Bloomington Speedway | Emerson Axsom | Clauson Marshall Newman Racing #47BC | USAC

2024

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 26, 2024 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Logan Seavey | Abacus Racing #57 | USAC

July 27, 2024 | Kokomo Speedway | Kyle Cummins | Petty Performance Racing #3p | USAC

July 30, 2024 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Logan Seavey | Abacus Racing #57 | USAC

July 31, 2024 | Circle City Raceway | Logan Seavey | Abacus Racing #57 | USAC

August 1, 2024 | Terre Haute Action Track | Brady Bacon | Dynamics Inc. #69 | USAC

August 3, 2024 | Tri-State Speedway | Justin Grant | TOPP Motorsports #4 | USAC

August 4, 2024 | Bloomington Speedway | Briggs Danner | Hogue Racing Enterprises #39 | USAC

2025

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 24, 2025 | The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway | Justin Grant | TOPP Motorsports #4 | USAC

July 25, 2025 | Honest Abe Roofing Lincoln Park Speedway | Robert Ballou | Ballou Motorsports #12 | USAC

July 27, 2025 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Logan Seavey | Abacus Racing #57 | USAC

July 29, 2025 | Kokomo Speedway | Briggs Danner | Hogue Racing Enterprises #39 | USAC

July 30, 2025 | Circle City Raceway | C.J. Leary | Team AZ/Curb-Agajanian Racing #21AZ | USAC

July 31, 2025 | Terre Haute Action Track | Chase Stockon | Tom & Laurie Sertich #92 | USAC

August 1, 2025 | Bloomington Speedway | Logan Seavey | Abacus Racing #57 | USAC

August 2, 2025 | Tri-State Speedway | Kevin Thomas Jr. | Rock Steady Racing #3R | USAC