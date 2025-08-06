2025 USAC INDIANA SPRINT WEEK REVIEW: ﻿KTJ IS A 3-TIME KING

By Richie Murray
Speedway, Indiana (August 5, 2025)………After eight races at eight different racetracks across a 10-night span, one single, solitary on track position is what decided the $25,000-to-win 2025 USAC NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week Presented by Honest Abe Roofing championship for Kevin Thomas Jr. and Rock Steady Racing.
In the finale at Haubstadt’s Tri-State Speedway, the Cullman, Alabama driver finished one position ahead of defending ISW titlist Logan Seavey as they crossed the stripe first and second in both the feature and the championship race.
The six point margin of Thomas over Seavey proved to be the closest finish in the final tally of Indiana Sprint Week since 16 years earlier in 2009.
Thomas’ third ISW championship continues the presidential-like pattern of once every four years, following previous crowns in 2017, 2021 and now 2025. Furthermore, KTJ also became just the fourth driver to win at least three career Indiana Sprint Week titles, joining four-time champs Kevin Thomas (no relation) and Levi Jones along with fellow three-timer Dave Darland.
Also in a rarity, Thomas pulled off the “walk off homer” by winning the final race of Indiana Sprint Week and the ISW championship in a single night, the first to do so since Bryan Clauson 12 years prior in 2013. After no finish worse than seventh throughout the week, Thomas finally notched his first win in the eighth and final race of the Hoosier state tour.
“We got to run all eight races, which rarely happens,” Thomas noted. “Usually, we get a rain out or two, but the weather threw us a couple curveballs. We just had a good enough week to get it done. Last time I won this, I didn’t win a race, and I didn’t want that to happen again.”
In doing so, Thomas also provided longtime USAC car owner Hank Byram and Rock Steady Racing its first Indiana Sprint Week title after a quarter century of trying to earn the coveted Bridgeport rocker annually awarded to the champion entrant of each Indiana Sprint Week.
“We have worked our asses off,” Byram exclaimed. “We got Tim Spindler back (on the crew) and that was a great deal for us. He’s the glue that keeps us together. We all know our jobs but Tim, he just keeps us glued together and focused, and this is what you get. It was 25 years coming but we got it.”
For Thomas, whose first half of the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship season had been a rollercoaster of results, it all came together during Indiana Sprint Week in what is his second full-time season with the team.
“Hank and (wife) Michelle (Byram) do so much,” Thomas praised. “They bring a lot of people to the racetrack, and they provide a great racecar. This one’s for them. He’s never won one of these, so this is pretty special. I know he’s about 75, so he’ll probably use (the rocking chair).
It’s a big team effort. Obviously, Hank, Michelle, Tim Spindler, Brian Karraker, Kyle, CD and Country, it’s just a big group effort. My wife gets me up and down the road. She’s working her butt off at the t-shirt trailer every single day. My dad’s here, my step mom, my aunt, who I don’t think has ever been to one of my races, and my mom back home who’s been texting me every day.”
Throughout the week, Thomas collected successive finishes of 4th, 3rd, 3rd, 6th, 3rd, 7th, 2nd and 1st for an average finish of 3.625. This is all coming after a 9th place average finish throughout the first 23 events of the USAC Sprint Car season in his Rock Steady Racing/Inferno Armor – Lucas Oil Center – Creative Finishing/Mach-1/Stanton Chevy.
“My team did a great job with the racecar,” Thomas beamed. “From IMS on, I don’t think we ran off the podium but maybe three times. We’ve been really working all year. We’ve struggled for the first half of the year but these guys, they just don’t quit. They keep trying and trying and trying, but we finally found something, and I spoke on it probably a month and a half ago. That just transformed into this week, and we got good at the right time.”
The 38th annual edition of Indiana Sprint Week in 2025 tied the record for the most different winners in a single ISW with seven. Seavey was the only two-time winner of the series at Lawrenceburg Speedway and Bloomington Speedway. Winners also included Justin Grant (The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway), Robert Ballou (Honest Abe Roofing Lincoln Park Speedway), Briggs Danner (Kokomo Speedway), C.J. Leary (Circle City Raceway), Chase Stockon (Terre Haute Action Track) and Kevin Thomas Jr. (Tri-State Speedway). The 2016 series also featured seven different victors.
Four different drivers led the 2025 ISW standings with Robert Ballou, Logan Seavey, Briggs Danner and Kevin Thomas Jr. each taking turns at the front.
Justin Grant continued his knack for winning at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway by capturing the debut of Indiana Sprint Week on the track, his fourth overall at IMS following three USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget wins during the BC39. In winning the 2025 ISW opener, Grant tied Brady Bacon on the all-time USAC National Sprint Car win list with his 61st.
Robert Ballou ended a 14-plus month absence from USAC victory lane during round two at Honest Abe Roofing Lincoln Park Speedway. One night after leading nearly the entire first half of the race before his engine went up in smoke, Ballou vaulted to the top of the ISW standings by grabbing his third career ISW win at Lincoln Park after previously doing so in 2014 and 2017. Meanwhile, Grant set a new USAC National Sprint Car record with his 325th consecutive series start dating back to 2017, surpassing the former mark of 324 held by Chase Stockon.
When it comes to Indiana Sprint Week, Lawrenceburg has proven to be Logan Seavey’s personal ATM. In round three of the series, he successfully defended his win at The Burg after leader Ballou tagged the wall and flipped midway through. Ballou’s misfortune was Seavey’s good fortune as he became the new race leader and eventual winner, while taking over the ISW point lead in the process. On a restart during the feature, a three-car flip involving Grant, Mitchel Moles and Kyle Cummins resulted in a broken left foot for Grant, essentially ending his Indiana Sprint Week.
From start to finish, round four of Indiana Sprint Week at Kokomo couldn’t have gone anymore perfectly for Briggs Danner. First, he turned the quickest time in Dirt Draft Hot Laps. He followed that up by posting quick time in Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying. In his heat race, he charged from sixth to the win. As a grand finale, he stormed from sixth to first once again to earn a dramatic feature victory. He also achieved the clean sweep by erasing a half straightaway deficit on the final lap-and-a-half before making the winning move around the outside of Ballou in the fourth and final turn on the last lap to win by a mere two car lengths, 0.196 seconds ahead. In turn, Danner became the new ISW point leader.
It’d seemingly been so long since C.J. Leary last won a USAC National Sprint Car feature, in his words, he had to plug in the GPS for the directions to find his way to victory lane. After 66 series events in a 17-month span without a win, Leary found his way back to the winner’s circle in round five at Circle City Raceway. Leary led all 30 laps but was forced to fend off Moles down the stretch to win by a single car length. Also in the feature, Shane Cottle made the biggest move of the week, passing 18 cars in his charge from a 22nd place start to finish fourth.
Many people have declared the sixth round of Indiana Sprint Week at Terre Haute to be among the best races they’d ever seen. Amid a racelong duel that saw Stockon and Ballou officially exchange the lead on four occasions at the stripe and countless more times unofficially, Stockon surged to the lead on the white flag lap, then survived a green-white-checkered restart to earn his first USAC victory in nearly five years and his first Indiana Sprint Week score in more than nine seasons. In the process, Stockon provided longtime car owners Tom and Laurie Sertich their first ever USAC National Sprint Car victory after fielding a team since 1994, 31 years ago. Stockon also won the race in his milestone 500th career series start (fourth all-time) and achieved it all with a broken left hand suffered in a crash at IMS just seven days earlier. Kevin Thomas Jr., meanwhile, overtook the ISW point lead.
One year ago, Bloomington Speedway proved to be the most burdensome of tracks Logan Seavey faced en route to the Indiana Sprint Week championship. This year, the very same red clay was kind to him in the seventh and penultimate round as he won the Sheldon Kinser Memorial, which ascended him to the top of the ISW standings. After getting upside down there in 2024, Seavey raced to the lead a third of the way through the feature after frontrunner Leary suffered a flat right rear tire. Seavey also leapfrogged Thomas to assume the ISW point lead by four entering the following night’s finale.
In the last race of the week at Tri-State, Thomas captured both the battle and the war by winning the race and becoming the ISW champion in one fell swoop. Gaining 83 out of the maximum 84 possible points available throughout the night, Thomas had to fend off the hard-charging Seavey in the closing laps. Running one-two on the final restart with two laps to go, Thomas had to hold off Seavey to win the ISW title. If Seavey had gotten by, Seavey would’ve won the race and the title. Instead, Thomas held Seavey in check by leading his only 21 laps of the week during the final 21 laps of the week. To add to the accolades, Thomas notched his 47th career USAC National Sprint Car victory, surpassing Jack Hewitt and moving himself into a tie with Tracy Hines for fifth place on the all-time win list.
Seavey didn’t walk away empty handed as he grabbed the Indiana Sprint Week Parallax Group Passing Master title after passing 52 cars throughout the eight race series.
All in all, 92 drivers participated in Indiana Sprint Week 2025 with drivers hailing from 16 different United States: Indiana (51), California (10), Arizona (6), Illinois (4), Ohio (3), Kentucky (2), Missouri (2), Oklahoma (2), Pennsylvania (2), Alabama (1), Colorado (1), Louisiana (1), Minnesota (1), Texas (1) and Washington (1), plus four more from Australia: Victoria (3) and New South Wales (1).
Of the 92 drivers participating, 55 started at least one feature event. Eight drivers started all eight feature events: Robert Ballou, Kyle Cummins, C.J. Leary, Mitchel Moles, Logan Seavey, Gunnar Setser, Jake Swanson and Kevin Thomas Jr.
A handful of drivers earned their best career USAC National Sprint Car finishes during Indiana Sprint Week: Kale Drake (2nd at IMS), Chance Crum (3rd at Bloomington), Logan Calderwood (7th at Tri-State), Trey Osborne (8th at IMS) and Kayla Roell (9th at Tri-State). For Roell, her night was historical as she became the first woman to win a USAC National Sprint Car heat race. She followed that up with the best feature finish by a woman in series history.
USAC Indiana Sprint Week 2025 paid $25,000 to the champion with an overall point fund of more than $50,000. In fact, the driver’s share of $25,000 exceeded the entire payout among the top eight for the 2024 series, which totaled $24,000. The top-eight breakdown in the point standings went as follows: 1. Kevin Thomas Jr. ($25,000), 2. Logan Seavey ($10,000), 3. Mitchel Moles ($5,000), 4. Kyle Cummins ($3,000), 5. Briggs Danner ($2,200), 6. Jake Swanson ($1,800), 7. C.J. Leary ($1,600), 8. Robert Ballou ($1,400).
2025 USAC INDIANA SPRINT WEEK STAT LEADERS
Driver Champion: Kevin Thomas Jr.
Most Wins: 2-Logan Seavey
Most Laps Led: 70-Robert Ballou
Most Top-Fives: 6-Logan Seavey & Kevin Thomas Jr.
Most Top-Tens: 8-Logan Seavey & Kevin Thomas Jr.
Most Fast Qualifying Times: 3-Logan Seavey
Most Heat Race Wins: 4-Kyle Cummins
Most Feature Starts: 8-Robert Ballou, Kyle Cummins, C.J. Leary, Mitchel Moles, Logan Seavey, Gunnar Setser, Jake Swanson & Kevin Thomas Jr.
Biggest Charge: July 30: Circle City Raceway – Shane Cottle (22nd to 4th)
2025 USAC INDIANA SPRINT WEEK POINT STANDINGS
POS. PTS. DRIVER, HOMETOWN
1 497 Kevin Thomas Jr., Cullman, Alabama
2 491 Logan Seavey, Sutter, California
3 421 Mitchel Moles, Raisin City, California
4 420 Kyle Cummins, Princeton, Indiana
5 411 Briggs Danner, Allentown, Pennsylvania
6 403 Jake Swanson, Anaheim, California
7 395 C.J. Leary, Greenfield, Indiana
8 385 Robert Ballou, Rocklin, California
9 345 Chase Stockon, Fort Branch, Indiana
10 322 Gunnar Setser, Columbus, Indiana
11 313 Hayden Reinbold, Gilbert, Arizona
12 257 Ricky Lewis, Camarillo, California
13 244 Kale Drake, Collinsville, Oklahoma
14 211 Kyle Shipley, Phoenix, Arizona
15 204 Carson Garrett, Littleton, Colorado
16 194 Logan Calderwood, Goodyear, Arizona
17 185 Charles Davis Jr., Buckeye, Arizona
18 161 Joey Amantea, Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania
19 152 Kayla Roell, Dillsboro, Indiana
20 133 Hunter Maddox, Bedford, Indiana
21 131 Harley Burns, Brazil, Indiana
22 118 Brady Bacon, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma
23 109 Shane Cottle, Kansas, Illinois
24 102 Chance Crum, Snohomish, Washington
25 102 Brandon Mattox, Terre Haute, Indiana
26 102 Tye Mihocko, Peoria, Arizona
27 95 Travis Millar, Wandin North, Victoria
28 95 Kobe Simpson, Bonham, Texas
29 93 Justin Grant, Ione, California
30 93 Chelby Hinton, Dubberly, Louisiana
31 91 Nick Bilbee, Indianapolis, Indiana
32 91 Zack Pretorius, Yorktown, Indiana
33 82 Cale Coons, Greencastle, Indiana
34 70 Troy Carey, Tullamore, New South Wales
35 68 Austin Nigh, Greenfield, Indiana
36 68 Jadon Rogers, Worthington, Indiana
37 64 Braydon Cromwell, Lone Jack, Missouri
38 63 Nate Schank, Santa Rosa, California
39 57 Max Adams, Loomis, California
40 56 James Turnbull II, Indio, California
41 53 Eli Wilhelmus, Newburgh, Indiana
42 50 Gabriel Gilbert, Greenwood, Indiana
43 49 Seth Parker, West Terre Haute, Indiana
44 48 Colin Parker, Martinsville, Indiana
45 44 Saban Bibent, Cincinnati, Ohio
46 44 Shawn Westerfeld, Guilford, Indiana
47 43 Aric Gentry, Robards, Kentucky
48 42 Trey Osborne, Columbus, Ohio
49 40 Tony Helton, Cloverdale, Indiana
40 Sam Hinds, Westfield, Indiana
40 Todd Hobson, Clyde, Victoria
40 Cody Trammell, Smithville, Indiana
53 39 Rylan Gray, Greenfield, Indiana
54 38 Braxton Cummings, Bedford, Indiana
55 38 Kole Kirkman, Kokomo, Indiana
56 30 Geoff Ensign, Sebastopol, California
30 Matt Goodnight, Winchester, Indiana
30 Trey McGranahan, Avon, Indiana
59 29 Carson Short, Marion, Illinois
60 25 Adyn Schmidt, Haubstadt, Indiana
61 24 Nate Carle, West Harrison, Indiana
62 23 Collin Ambrose, Owensboro, Kentucky
63 23 Kendall Ruble, Vincennes, Indiana
64 20 Beau Brandon, Elwood, Indiana
20 Michael Clark, Brazil, Indiana
20 Austin Cory, Morristown, Indiana
20 Aaron Davis, Windfall, Indiana
20 Steve Justis, Evansville, Indiana
20 Sam Scott, Patoka, Indiana
20 Travis Thompson, Brazil, Indiana
71 10 Owen Barr, North Vernon, Indiana
10 Ryan Barr, Piqua, Ohio
10 Nate Bell, Paragon, Indiana
10 Colton Booten, Marion, Illinois
10 James Boyd, Villa Park, Illinois
10 Donny Brackett, Fort Branch, Indiana
10 Bryan Brewer, Vallonia, Indiana
10 Rob Caho Jr., Rush City, Minnesota
10 Daylan Chambers, Bowling Green, Indiana
10 Nate Ervin, Reelsville, Indiana
10 Parker Frederickson, Kokomo, Indiana
10 Ivan Glotzbach, Fillmore, Indiana
10 Jack Hoyer, Frankfort, Indiana
10 Bill Rose, Plainfield, Indiana
10 Bryar Schroeter, Kokomo, Indiana
10 Brady Short, Bedford, Indiana
10 Chris Temby, Narre Warren, Victoria
10 Matt Thompson, Bloomington, Indiana
10 Jim Tribby, Martinsville, Indiana
10 Cody Williams, Renssalaer, Indiana
2025 USAC INDIANA SPRINT WEEK SCHEDULE & WINNERS:
July 24: The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway | Speedway, Indiana
WINNER: Justin Grant (TOPP Motorsports #4)
July 25: Honest Abe Roofing Lincoln Park Speedway | Putnamville, Indiana
WINNER: Robert Ballou (Ballou Motorsports #12)
July 26: Kokomo Speedway | Kokomo, Indiana
WINNER: Rained Out
July 27: Lawrenceburg Speedway | Lawrenceburg, Indiana
WINNER: Logan Seavey (Abacus Racing #57)
July 29: Kokomo Speedway | Kokomo, Indiana
WINNER: Briggs Danner (Hogue Racing Enterprises #39)
July 30: Circle City Raceway | Indianapolis, Indiana
WINNER: C.J. Leary (Team AZ/Curb-Agajanian Racing #21AZ)
July 31: Terre Haute Action Track | Terre Haute, Indiana
WINNER: Chase Stockon (Tom & Laurie Sertich #92)
August 1: Bloomington Speedway | Bloomington, Indiana
WINNER: Logan Seavey (Abacus Racing #57)
August 2: Tri-State Speedway | Haubstadt, Indiana
WINNER: Kevin Thomas Jr. (Rock Steady Racing #3R)
2025 USAC INDIANA SPRINT WEEK SCHEDULE & WINNERS:
2025 INDIANA SPRINT WEEK FEATURE WINS
2-Logan Seavey (July 27 at Lawrenceburg Speedway & August 1 at Bloomington Speedway)
1-Briggs Danner (July 29 at Kokomo Speedway)
1-Robert Ballou (July 25 at Honest Abe Roofing Lincoln Park Speedway)
1-Justin Grant (July 24 at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway)
1-C.J. Leary (July 30 at Circle City Raceway)
1-Chase Stockon (July 31 at the Terre Haute Action Track)
1-Kevin Thomas Jr. (August 2 at Tri-State Speedway)
2025 INDIANA SPRINT WEEK STATISTICS
FEATURE LAPS LED
70-Robert Ballou
40-C.J. Leary
33-Logan Seavey
31-Justin Grant
26-Chase Stockon
21-Kevin Thomas Jr.
11-Briggs Danner
8-Mitchel Moles
7-Brady Bacon
TOP-5 FEATURE FINISHES
6-Logan Seavey & Kevin Thomas Jr.
4-Robert Ballou & Kyle Cummins
3-Briggs Danner, C.J. Leary & Mitchel Moles
2-Kale Drake & Chase Stockon
1-Brady Bacon, Shane Cottle, Chance Crum, Justin Grant, Ricky Lewis, Jadon Rogers & Jake Swanson
TOP-10 FEATURE FINISHES
8-Logan Seavey & Kevin Thomas Jr.
7-Mitchel Moles
6-C.J. Leary & Jake Swanson
5-Kyle Cummins
4-Robert Ballou, Briggs Danner, Kale Drake, Hayden Reinbold, Gunnar Setser & Chase Stockon
2-Brady Bacon, Ricky Lewis & Jadon Rogers
1-Logan Calderwood, Cale Coons, Shane Cottle, Chance Crum, Carson Garrett, Justin Grant, Tye Mihocko, Trey Osborne, Kayla Roell & Kyle Shipley
FAST QUALIFYING TIMES (Presented by Honest Abe Roofing)
3-Logan Seavey
2-Mitchel Moles
1-Brady Bacon, Briggs Danner & Justin Grant
FAST QUALIFIERS (Presented by Honest Abe Roofing)
July 24: The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Justin Grant (12.039)
July 25: Honest Abe Roofing Lincoln Park Speedway – Brady Bacon (12.471)
July 27: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Logan Seavey (14.016)
July 29: Kokomo Speedway – Briggs Danner (12.430)
July 30: Circle City Raceway – Logan Seavey (12.027)
July 31: Terre Haute Action Track – Mitchel Moles (19.895)
August 1: Bloomington Speedway – Logan Seavey (11.834)
August 2: Tri-State Speedway – Mitchel Moles (13.340)
HEAT RACE WINS (Presented by Car IQ, K1 RaceGear, USAC Gear & Cook Out)
4-Kyle Cummins
3-Robert Ballou, C.J. Leary, Chase Stockon & Kevin Thomas Jr.
2-Briggs Danner, Kale Drake, Justin Grant, Ricky Lewis, Logan Seavey, Gunnar Setser & Jake Swanson
1-Tye Mihocko, Mitchel Moles, Seth Parker, Zack Pretorius, Kayla Roell, Jadon Rogers & Kyle Shipley
SEMI WINS (Presented by Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts)
2-Hayden Reinbold
1-Shane Cottle, Carson Garrett, Mitchel Moles, Trey Osborne, Kayla Roell & Chase Stockon
C-MAIN WINS (Presented by Hoosier Tire)
1-Max Adams, Aric Gentry, Ricky Lewis & James Turnbull II
FEATURE STARTS
8-Robert Ballou, Kyle Cummins, C.J. Leary, Mitchel Moles, Logan Seavey, Gunnar Setser, Jake Swanson & Kevin Thomas Jr.
7-Briggs Danner, Charles Davis Jr., Kale Drake, Ricky Lewis, Hayden Reinbold & Chase Stockon
6-Logan Calderwood & Kyle Shipley
5-Joey Amantea & Carson Garrett
4-Harley Burns, Justin Grant, Hunter Maddox & Kayla Roell
3-Brady Bacon, Shane Cottle & Chelby Hinton
2-Max Adams, Nick Bilbee, Cale Coons, Rylan Gray, Brandon Mattox, Tye Mihocko, Trey Osborne, Zack Pretorius, Jadon Rogers, Nate Schank, Carson Short & Kobe Simpson
1-Collin Ambrose, Saban Bibent, Nate Carle, Braydon Cromwell, Chance Crum, Braxton Cummings, Aric Gentry, Gabriel Gilbert, Kole Kirkman, Travis Millar, Austin Nigh, Colin Parker, Seth Parker, Kendall Ruble, Adyn Schmidt, James Turnbull II, Shawn Westerfeld & Eli Wilhelmus
HARD CHARGER OF THE RACE (Presented by Rod End Supply)
July 24: The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Trey Osborne (18th to 8th)
July 25: Honest Abe Roofing Lincoln Park Speedway – Jake Swanson (15th to 7th)
July 27: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Kevin Thomas Jr. (12th to 3rd)
July 29: Kokomo Speedway – Briggs Danner (6th to 1st)
July 30: Circle City Raceway – Shane Cottle (22nd to 4th)
July 31: Terre Haute Action Track – Kayla Roell (22nd to 14th)
August 1: Bloomington Speedway – Briggs Danner (23rd to 12th)
August 2: Tri-State Speedway – Logan Seavey (13th to 2nd)
HOT LAPS FASTEST DRIVER (Presented by Dirt Draft)
July 24: The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Justin Grant (12.039)
July 25: Honest Abe Roofing Lincoln Park Speedway – Jake Swanson (12.965)
July 27: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Logan Seavey (14.200)
July 29: Kokomo Speedway – Briggs Danner (12.719)
July 30: Circle City Raceway – Chase Stockon (12.030)
July 31: Terre Haute Action Track – Briggs Danner (19.991)
August 1: Bloomington Speedway – C.J. Leary (11.795)
August 2: Tri-State Speedway – Kyle Cummins (13.450)
HARD WORK AWARD (Presented by ProSource – Slowest qualifier to transfer to the feature)
July 24: The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – C.J. Leary
July 25: Honest Abe Roofing Lincoln Park Speedway – Kyle Shipley
July 27: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Nate Carle
July 29: Kokomo Speedway – Colin Parker
July 30: Circle City Raceway – Brandon Mattox
July 31: Terre Haute Action Track – Nate Schank
August 1: Bloomington Speedway – Charles Davis Jr.
August 2: Tri-State Speedway – Collin Ambrose
INFERNO ARMOR FIRE MOVE OF THE NIGHT
July 24: The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Gunnar Setser
July 25: Honest Abe Roofing Lincoln Park Speedway – Kyle Shipley
July 27: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Kayla Roell
July 29: Kokomo Speedway – Briggs Danner
July 30: Circle City Raceway – James Turnbull II
July 31: Terre Haute Action Track – Chase Stockon
August 1: Bloomington Speedway – Chance Crum
August 2: Tri-State Speedway – Kayla Roell
INDIANA SPRINT WEEK STATS: (1988-2025)
INDIANA SPRINT WEEK CHAMPIONS
1988: Randy Kinser (Bloomington, Indiana)
1989: Chuck Amati (Freeman Spur, Illinois)
1990: Chuck Amati (Freeman Spur, Illinois) & Gary Trammell (Bloomington, Indiana)
1991: Bob Kinser (Bloomington, Indiana)
1992: Kevin Thomas (Danville, Indiana)
1993: Kevin Thomas (Danville, Indiana)
1994: Kelly Kinser (Bloomington, Indiana)
1995: Kevin Thomas (Danville, Indiana)
1996: Kevin Thomas (Danville, Indiana)
1997: J.J. Yeley (Phoenix, Arizona)
1998: Dave Darland (Lincoln, Indiana)
1999: Tony Elliott (Kokomo, Indiana)
2000: Jay Drake (Val Verde, California)
2001: Dave Darland (Lincoln, Indiana)
2002: Cory Kruseman (Ventura, California)
2003: J.J. Yeley (Phoenix, Arizona)
2004: Levi Jones (Olney, Illinois)
2005: Cory Kruseman (Ventura, California)
2006: Jon Stanbrough (Avon, Indiana)
2007: Dave Darland (Lincoln, Indiana)
2008: Levi Jones (Olney, Illinois)
2009: Levi Jones (Olney, Illinois)
2010: Jon Stanbrough (Avon, Indiana)
2011: Chris Windom (Canton, Illinois)
2012: Levi Jones (Olney, Illinois)
2013: Bryan Clauson (Noblesville, Indiana)
2014: Bryan Clauson (Noblesville, Indiana)
2015: Robert Ballou (Rocklin, California)
2016: Brady Bacon (Broken Arrow, Oklahoma)
2017: Kevin Thomas Jr. (Cullman, Alabama)
2018: Chris Windom (Canton, Illinois)
2019: C.J. Leary (Greenfield, Indiana)
2020: Chase Stockon (Fort Branch, Indiana)
2021: Kevin Thomas Jr. (Cullman, Alabama)
2022: Justin Grant (Ione, California)
2023: Brady Bacon (Broken Arrow, Oklahoma)
2024: Logan Seavey (Sutter, California)
2025: Kevin Thomas Jr. (Cullman, Alabama)
ALL-TIME INDIANA SPRINT WEEK WINS:
20-Dave Darland
16-Jon Stanbrough
12-Cory Kruseman
11-Justin Grant
9-Logan Seavey & J.J. Yeley
8-Kyle Cummins & C.J. Leary
7-Bryan Clauson & Kevin Thomas Jr.
6-Robert Ballou, Jay Drake & Danny Smith
5-Brady Bacon, Kevin Briscoe, Tyler Courtney, Tony Elliott, Brady Short & Kevin Thomas
4-Jack Hewitt, Levi Jones & Kelly Kinser
3-Daron Clayton, Jerry Coons Jr., Tracy Hines, Hunter Schuerenberg & Chase Stockon
2-Chuck Amati, Shane Cottle, Briggs Danner, Kevin Doty, Tim Gee, Rick Hood, Bud Kaeding, Thomas Meseraull & Chris Windom
1-A.J. Anderson, Emerson Axsom, Brent Beauchamp, Jeff Bland Jr., Chad Boat, Derek Davidson, Cary Faas, Aaron Farney, Blake Fitzpatrick, Brad Fox, Dickie Gaines, Damion Gardner, Tray House, Bob Kinser, Mike Mann, Brad Marvel, Mitchel Moles, Mat Neely, Terry Pletch, Casey Riggs, Bill Rose, Carson Short, Mickey Smith, Jake Swanson, Brad Sweet, Tanner Thorson, Brian Tyler & Cole Whitt
ALL-TIME USAC INDIANA SPRINT WEEK LAPS LED (USAC ERA 1996-2025)
431-Dave Darland
413-Jon Stanbrough
280-Justin Grant
276-Cory Kruseman
275-Robert Ballou
249-Brady Bacon
241-Kevin Thomas Jr.
226-C.J. Leary
187-J.J. Yeley
180-Logan Seavey
176-Jay Drake
173-Bryan Clauson
148-Chris Windom
133-Kyle Cummins
124-Levi Jones
121-Tracy Hines
111-Chase Stockon
103-Hunter Schuerenberg
101-Tyler Courtney
98-Kevin Briscoe
97-Brady Short
94-Jerry Coons Jr.
82-Jack Hewitt
76-Tony Elliott
68-Daron Clayton & Thomas Meseraull
63-Jake Swanson
62-Briggs Danner
57-Shane Cottle & Bud Kaeding
52-Brad Sweet
50-Derek Davidson
43-Cole Whitt
42-Chad Boespflug
39-Mitchel Moles
38-Carson Short
36-Damion Gardner
35-Aaron Farney & Dickie Gaines
33-Josh Wise
30-Chad Boat & Brad Marvel
29-Bill Rose
26-Robbie Rice, Stephen Schnapf & Scotty Weir
25-Brad Fox
24-John Memmer
23-Cary Faas & Brandon Petty
22-Darren Hagen & Brian Tyler
21-A.J. Anderson, Brent Beauchamp & Eric Shively
20-Kevin Doty
18-Boston Reid
17-Xavier Doney
16-Emerson Axsom, Justin Marvel & Casey Riggs
14-Mike Mann & Wes McIntyre
13-Jeff Bland Jr.
12-Christopher Bell
11-Bobby Stines
10-Brian Hayden & Jason McDougal
9-Daison Pursley & Kevin Thomas
8-Carson Garrett, Mat Neely & Jimmy Sills
6-Jarett Andretti, Cole Bodine, Terry Pletch & Dustin Smith
5-John Wolfe
4-Kent Christian, Blake Fitzpatrick & Derek Scheffel
3-Keith Bloom Jr., Rickie Gaunt & Tanner Thorson
1-Jesse Hockett, Logan Jarrett, Rusty McClure, Dustin Morgan, Jadon Rogers, Jeremy Sherman & Jonathan Vennard
ALL-TIME INDIANA SPRINT WEEK TOP-FIVE FINISHES (1988-2025)
66-Dave Darland
51-Jon Stanbrough
48-Brady Bacon
45-Levi Jones
36-Kevin Thomas Jr.
35-Robert Ballou
34-Justin Grant
33-Tony Elliott & Chris Windom
31-J.J. Yeley
29-Bryan Clauson
28-C.J. Leary
27-Shane Cottle, Kyle Cummins, Chase Stockon & Kevin Thomas
25-Cory Kruseman
20-Jerry Coons Jr. & Logan Seavey
19-Jay Drake & Tracy Hines
15-Brady Short
14-Kevin Briscoe, Bill Rose & Hunter Schuerenberg
13-Tyler Courtney & Bud Kaeding
10-Jack Hewitt & Randy Kinser
9-Derek Davidson & Danny Smith
8-Damion Gardner, Brian Hayden, Bob Kinser, Kelly Kinser, Thomas Meseraull & Mitchel Moles
7-Briggs Danner, Kevin Doty, Tim Gee, Darren Hagen, Tray House, Jason McDougal, Terry Pletch & Josh Wise
6-Chuck Amati, Chad Boespflug, Daron Clayton, Dickie Gaines, Mat Neely, Terry Shepherd, Brian Tyler, Scotty Weir & Cole Whitt
5-A.J. Anderson, Chad Boat, Daison Pursley, Joe Roush & Jake Swanson
4-Emerson Axsom, Mike Mann, Carson Short, Brad Sweet & Tanner Thorson
3-Jeff Bland Jr., Bobby East, Aaron Farney, Jesse Hockett, Rick Hood, Kevin Huntley, Tony Jarrett, Dustin Morgan, Robbie Rice, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Gary Trammell & Jeff Walker
2-Brent Beauchamp, Christopher Bell, Larry Bland, Tom Chalk, Kale Drake, Blake Fitzpatrick, Brad Fox, Jeff Gordon, Coleman Gulick, Kurt Hawkins, Justin Marvel, Rusty McClure, Dave Peperak, Boston Reid, Casey Riggs, Jadon Rogers, Jon Sciscoe, John Scott, Jeremy Sherman, Eric Shively, Casey Shuman & Mike Spencer
1-Garrett Aitken, Jarett Andretti, Chris Beaver, Ryan Bernal, Keith Bloom Jr., Mike Bowling, Kent Christian, Troy Cline, Hud Cone, Chance Crum, Xavier Doney, Mike English, Cary Faas, Gary Fisher, Josh Ford, Russ Gamester, Carson Garrett, Dink Glidden, Eric Gordon, Rylan Gray, Richard Griffin, Jonathan Hendrick, Josh Hodges, Blake Hollingsworth, Shane Hollingsworth, Danny Holtsclaw, A.J. Hopkins, Kasey Kahne, Doug Kalitta, Todd Kane, Todd Kelley, Frankie Kerr, Mike Kirby, Chris LaFollette, Ricky Lewis, Troy Link, Brad Marvel, Brandon Mattox, Wes McIntyre, Joe Miller, Brandon Petty, Joey Saldana, Derek Scheffel, Stephen Schnapf, Todd Shields, Jimmy Sills, Mickey Smith, Greg Staab, Steve Surniak, Tyler Thomas, Lee Underwood, Rick Ungar, Jonathan Vennard, Mike Ward, Matt Westfall, Rip Williams & Greg Wilson
INDIANA SPRINT WEEK TOP-10 FINISHES (USAC ERA 1996-2025)
98-Dave Darland
74-Jon Stanbrough
73-Brady Bacon
68-Robert Ballou
66-Levi Jones
61-Kevin Thomas Jr.
59-Shane Cottle & Chris Windom
57-Justin Grant
54-Chase Stockon
52-C.J. Leary
46-Jerry Coons Jr.
45-Bryan Clauson
44-Kyle Cummins
43-Cory Kruseman
42-Tracy Hines
40-J.J. Yeley
39-Tony Elliott
31-Jay Drake
30-Brady Short
29-Logan Seavey
24-Hunter Schuerenberg
21-Tyler Courtney, Damion Gardner, Bud Kaeding & Bill Rose
20-Mitchel Moles & Kevin Thomas
19-Chad Boespflug
17-Kevin Briscoe & Scotty Weir
16-Derek Davidson, Darren Hagen, Brian Hayden & Jake Swanson
15-Thomas Meseraull
14-Dickie Gaines
13-Daron Clayton, Jadon Rogers, Carson Short & Josh Wise
12-A.J. Anderson, Briggs Danner, Kevin Doty & Jason McDougal
11-Mat Neely, Terry Pletch, Brad Sweet & Cole Whitt
9-Emerson Axsom, Jack Hewitt & Josh Hodges
8-Jarett Andretti & Jeff Bland Jr.
7-Brent Beauchamp, Chad Boat, Bobby East, Blake Fitzpatrick, Coleman Gulick, Todd Kane, Justin Marvel, Daison Pursley, Boston Reid, Casey Shuman, Brian Tyler & Matt Westfall
6-Kent Christian, Troy Cline, Carson Garrett, Eric Shively & Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
5-Christopher Bell, Shane Hollingsworth, Tony Jarrett, Ricky Lewis, Critter Malone, Dustin Morgan, Jeremy Sherman & Mike Spencer
4-Hud Cone, Charles Davis Jr., Kale Drake, Aaron Farney, Jesse Hockett, A.J. Hopkins, Wes McIntyre, Brandon Petty, Hayden Reinbold, Robbie Rice, Brody Roa, Gunnar Setser, Jimmy Sills & John Wolfe
3-Josh Ford, Brad Fox, Eric Gordon, Richard Griffin, Jonathan Hendrick, Dakota Jackson, Rusty McClure, Tye Mihocko, Casey Riggs, Derek Scheffel, Jon Sciscoe, Neil Shepherd, Steve Surniak & Ryan Timms
2-Ryan Bernal, Eric Burns, Kenny Carmichael, Henry Clarke, Xavier Doney, Mike English, Danny Holtsclaw, Kasey Kahne, Mike Kirby, Jason Knoke, Chris LaFollette, Mike Mann, Brad Marvel, Brandon Mattox, Max McGhee, Kevin Miller, Tim Montgomery, Billy Puterbaugh Jr., Kendall Ruble, Stephen Schnapf, John Scott, Tim Spindler, Kevin Swindell, Tyler Thomas, Richard Vander Weerd & Jeff Wilson
1-Max Adams, Garrett Aitken, Joey Amantea, Chris Beaver, Kevin Besecker, Nick Bilbee, Keith Bloom Jr., Timmy Buckwalter, Brett Burdette, Logan Calderwood, Mark Cassella, Mark Clark, Shane Cockrum, Chris Coers, Cale Coons, Colten Cottle, Tim Cox, Chance Crum, Zach Daum, Cary Faas, Nic Faas, Russ Gamester, Rylan Gray, Kurt Gross, Anton Hernandez, Tom Hessert III, Tray House, J.J. Hughes, Kevin Huntley, Logan Jarrett, Marc Jessup, Chase Johnson, Doug Kalitta, Joey Kerr, Jimmy Light, Jason McCord, Matt Mitchell, Trey Osborne, Vince Osman, Richard Ott, Dave Peperak, Davey Ray, Jason Robbins, Kyle Robbins, Eric Roberts, Kayla Roell, Joe Roush, Alex Shanks, Kyle Shipley, Corey Smith, Dustin Smith, Stevie Sussex, Tanner Thorson, Lee Underwood, Jonathan Vennard, Rip Williams, Danny Williams Jr., Greg Wilson & Kyle Wissmiller
ALL-TIME USAC INDIANA SPRINT WEEK FAST QUALIFYING TIMES (USAC ERA 1996-2025)
13-Brady Bacon
12-Dave Darland
10-Justin Grant
9-C.J. Leary
8-Levi Jones & 8-Mitchel Moles
7-Tracy Hines, Jon Stanbrough, Kevin Thomas Jr. & J.J. Yeley
6-Daron Clayton, Richard Griffin & Logan Seavey
5-Bryan Clauson, Jerry Coons Jr., Tony Elliott & Hunter Schuerenberg
4-Tyler Courtney & Jay Drake
3-Robert Ballou, Cory Kruseman, Carson Short, Chase Stockon, Brad Sweet & Josh Wise
2-Brent Beauchamp, Chad Boat, Chad Boespflug, Kyle Cummins, Briggs Danner, Brayden Fox, Justin Marvel, Kevin Miller, Brandon Petty, Boston Reid, Tanner Thorson & Scotty Weir
1-Nick Bilbee, Keith Bloom Jr., Kevin Briscoe, Mark Cassella, Shane Cottle, Derek Davidson, Kevin Doty, Bobby East, Nic Faas, Blake Fitzpatrick, Jared Fox, Damion Gardner, Carson Garrett, Rickie Gaunt, Darren Hagen, Jonathan Hendrick, Josh Hodges, Ray Kenens, Dustin Morgan, Mat Neely, Ande Possman, Jadon Rogers, Bill Rose, Neil Shepherd, Jeremy Sherman, Jimmy Sills, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kevin Thomas, Shawn Westerfeld, Rip Williams, Chris Windom, Mitch Wissmiller & John Wolfe
ALL-TIME USAC INDIANA SPRINT WEEK HEAT RACE WINS (USAC ERA 1996-2025)
36-Robert Ballou
32-Dave Darland
30-Jon Stanbrough
26-Shane Cottle
25-C.J. Leary
21-Brady Bacon
19-Kyle Cummins, Cory Kruseman, Chase Stockon & Kevin Thomas Jr.
18-Chris Windom
17-Brady Short
15-Justin Grant
13-Jerry Coons Jr. & Thomas Meseraull
12-Tyler Courtney, Tony Elliott & Tracy Hines
11-Chad Boespflug, Levi Jones & J.J. Yeley
10-Bryan Clauson
9-Hunter Schuerenberg
8-Kent Christian, Jay Drake, Mitchel Moles, Carson Short, Kevin Thomas & Matt Westfall
7-Kenny Carmichael, Damion Gardner & Terry Pletch
6-Kevin Briscoe, Dickie Gaines, Darren Hagen, Logan Seavey & Scotty Weir
5-Blake Fitzpatrick, Carson Garrett, Josh Hodges, Shane Hollingsworth, Bud Kaeding, Mat Neely, Brandon Petty, Bill Rose, Eric Shively, Mike Spencer, Jake Swanson & Brian Tyler
4-Emerson Axsom, Daron Clayton, Hud Cone, Charles Davis Jr., Brian Hayden, Danny Holtsclaw, Logan Jarrett, Brandon Mattox, Jason McDougal, Jadon Rogers, Corey Smith, Cole Whitt & Mitch Wissmiller
3-A.J. Anderson, Jarett Andretti, Briggs Danner, Brad Fox, Jack Hewitt, Mike Kirby, Justin Marvel, Wes McIntyre, Tye Mihocko, Boston Reid, Derek Scheffel, John Scott, Casey Shuman, Dustin Smith, Brad Sweet & Tanner Thorson
2-Max Adams, Brent Beauchamp, Nick Bilbee, Jeff Bland Jr., Troy Cline, Tim Cox, Derek Davidson, Kris Deckard, Kale Drake, Bobby East, Aaron Farney, Josh Ford, Richard Griffin, Coleman Gulick, A.J. Hopkins, Tray House, Dakota Jackson, Todd Kane, Ricky Lewis, Mike Mann, Bret Mellenberndt, Dustin Morgan, Daison Pursley, Casey Riggs, Brody Roa, Stephen Schnapf, Gunnar Setser, Alex Shanks, Kyle Shipley, Kody Swanson, Greg Wilson, Josh Wise & Kyle Wissmiller
1-Joey Amantea, Rodney Argo, Chris Beaver, Ryan Bernal, Keith Bloom Jr., Cole Bodine, Eric Burns, Josh Burton, Mark Cassella, Isaac Chapple, Roger Chaudion, Dustin Clark, Henry Clarke, Colten Cottle, Anthony D’Alessio, Ron Dennis, Kevin Doty, Cary Faas, Brayden Fox, Jared Fox, Brian Gerster, Travis Gregg, Bart Grider, Kurt Gross, Chris Gurley, Chayse Hayhurst, Tom Hessert III, Jesse Hockett, J.J. Hughes, Marc Jessup, Chase Johnson, Kasey Kahne, Joey Kerr, Larry Kingseed Jr., Jordan Kinser, Jason Knoke, Hunter Maddox, Critter Malone, Brad Marvel, Rusty McClure, Max McGhee, John Memmer, Kevin Miller, Jerry Miller Jr., Jim Moughan, Derek O’Dell, Seth Parker, Michael Pickens, Ande Possman, Zack Pretorius, Robbie Rice, Kyle Robbins, Kayla Roell, Joe Roush, Bryan Ruble, Jon Sciscoe, Jason Setser, Neil Shepherd, Jimmy Sills, Landon Simon, Tim Spindler, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Greg Stephens, Dalton Stevens, Stevie Sussex, Gary Taylor, Tyler Thomas, Ryan Timms, Michael Trimble, Richard Vander Weerd, Jonathan Vennard, Ricky Williams & John Wolfe
ALL-TIME USAC INDIANA SPRINT WEEK FEATURE STARTS (USAC ERA 1996-2025)
158-Dave Darland
119-Jon Stanbrough
113-Robert Ballou
107-Shane Cottle
97-Kevin Thomas Jr.
96-Jerry Coons Jr.
93-Brady Bacon
92-Chase Stockon
89-C.J. Leary
88-Chris Windom
86-Justin Grant & Tracy Hines
84-Levi Jones
76-Kyle Cummins
65-Cory Kruseman
62-Hunter Schuerenberg
61-Brady Short
58-Tony Elliott
56-Bryan Clauson & Thomas Meseraull
54-Chad Boespflug
53-Damion Gardner & Scotty Weir
50-J.J. Yeley
47-Jay Drake
41-Darren Hagen
40-Tyler Courtney & Logan Seavey
39-Bill Rose
38-Matt Westfall
37-Bud Kaeding
36-Daron Clayton
34-Derek Davidson
33-Jarett Andretti & Carson Short
32-Kevin Briscoe & Jake Swanson
31-Brian Hayden & Brandon Mattox
30-A.J. Anderson
29-Brent Beauchamp
28-Kent Christian, Dickie Gaines, Justin Marvel & Mitchel Moles
27-Josh Hodges & Kevin Thomas
25-Charles Davis Jr., Mat Neely, Brandon Petty & Jadon Rogers
24-Josh Wise
23-Briggs Danner, Jason McDougal, Terry Pletch & Casey Shuman
22-Jeff Bland Jr. & Brian Tyler
21-Isaac Chapple, Jack Hewitt, Mike Spencer & Brad Sweet
19-Max Adams, Carson Garrett, Brody Roa, Derek Scheffel & Cole Whitt
18-Blake Fitzpatrick
17-Kevin Doty, Aaron Farney & Critter Malone
16-Hud Cone, Bobby East, Shane Hollingsworth & Dustin Morgan
15-Dustin Smith & Tyler Thomas
14-Henry Clarke, Kale Drake, Jesse Hockett, A.J. Hopkins, Dakota Jackson, Ricky Lewis, Wes McIntyre & Eric Shively
13-Joey Amantea, Emerson Axsom, Chad Boat, Troy Cline, Coleman Gulick, Daison Pursley & Richard Vander Weerd
12-Logan Jarrett, Robbie Rice & Jonathan Vennard
11-Ryan Bernal, Josh Ford, Eric Gordon, Tony Jarrett, Todd Kane, Mike Mann, Tye Mihocko & Corey Smith
10-Eric Burns, Kenny Carmichael, Jonathan Hendrick, Boston Reid, Kyle Robbins, John Scott, Kyle Shipley, Tim Spindler, Kyle Wissmiller & John Wolfe
9-Shane Cockrum, Tom Hessert III, Danny Holtsclaw, J.J. Hughes, Kevin Miller, Matt Mitchell, Steve Surniak, Stevie Sussex & Kody Swanson
8-Nick Bilbee, Cole Bodine, Richard Griffin, Chase Johnson, Mike Kirby, Jimmy Laser, Dave Peperak, Billy Puterbaugh Jr., Casey Riggs, Gunnar Setser, Jeremy Sherman, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. & Kevin Swindell
7-Timmy Buckwalter, Tim Cox, Andrew Elson, Brad Fox, Jordan Kinser, Jason Knoke, Hunter Maddox, Rusty McClure, Max McGhee, Hayden Reinbold, Joe Roush, Neil Shepherd, Josh Spencer, Tanner Thorson, Jace Vander Weerd & Mitch Wissmiller
6-Christopher Bell, Harley Burns, Logan Calderwood, Tony DiMattia, Jared Fox, Marc Jessup, Ryan Pace, Jason Robbins, Troy Rutherford, Jimmy Sills, Eddie Tafoya Jr. & Michael Trimble
5-Keith Bloom Jr., Clinton Boyles, Mario Clouser, Chance Crum, Braxton Cummings, Cary Faas, Brayden Fox, Chris Gurley, Anton Hernandez, Shane Hmiel, Zack Pretorius, Kendall Ruble, Jon Sciscoe, Brian VanMeveren & Ricky Williams
4-Caleb Armstrong, Donny Brackett, Dustin Clark, Xavier Doney, Geoff Ensign, Rickie Gaunt, Aric Gentry, Bart Grider, Ted Hines, Aaron Mosley, Trey Osborne, Kayla Roell, Kent Schmidt, Stephen Schnapf, Landon Simon, Mark Smith, Gus Wasson & Greg Wilson
3-Chris Beaver, Mike Boat, Chase Briscoe, Brett Burdette, Michael Burthay, Sterling Cling, Braydon Cromwell, Zach Daum, Mike English, A.J. Fike, Rylan Gray, Kurt Gross, Chelby Hinton, Jack Hoyer, Kasey Kahne, Brad Kuhn, Brad Marvel, Jason McCord, Cannon McIntosh, Nate McMillin, Bret Mellenberndt, John Memmer, Jeff O’Banion, Richard Ott, Seth Parker, Ande Possman, Davey Ray, Nate Schank, Alex Shanks, Kobe Simpson, Gary Taylor, Ryan Timms, Shawn Westerfeld, Rip Williams, Danny Williams Jr. & Jeff Wilson
2-Rodney Argo, Koby Barksdale, Ethan Barrow, Donnie Beechler, Robert Bell, Kevin Besecker, Greg Bragg, Alex Bright, Mark Cassella, Roger Chaudion, Mark Clark, Cale Coons, Colten Cottle, Kris Deckard, Ty Deckard, Ron Dennis, Gregg Dillion, Nic Faas, Russ Gamester, Chris Gansen, Travis Gregg, Frankie Guerrini, Max Guilford, Tom Harris, Rick Hayden, Tray House, Kevin Huntley, Cole Ketcham, Sheldon Kinser Jr., Chris LaFollette, Jimmy Light, Zach Martini, Travis Millar, Joss Moffatt, Tim Montgomery, Derek O’Dell, Scott Orr, Tony Ploughe, Davey Pombo, Terry Richards, Eric Roberts, Bryan Ruble, Adyn Schmidt, Bryan Stanfill, Dave Steele, Greg Stephens, Dalton Stevens & Leon Thickstun
1-Garrett Abrams, Nick Adams, Garrett Aitken, Collin Ambrose, Marc Arnold, Chris Babcock, Dustin Beck, Saban Bibent, Dean Billings, J.C. Bland, Steve Buckwalter, Wyatt Burks, Josh Burton, Nate Carle, Cole Carter, Kevin Chambers, Rob Chaney, Chris Coers, Jesse Cramer, Buddy Cunningham, Anthony D’Alessio, Eric Davis, Mitchell Davis, J.R. Douglas, Nick Drake, Brian Gerster, Gabriel Gilbert, Dennis Gile, Matt Goodnight, Weston Gorham, Russ Harper, Jared Harris, Ed Hassler, Kurt Hawkins, Chayse Hayhurst, Zane Hendricks, Jordan Hermansader, Sam Hinds, Todd Hobson, Gary Howard, Chris Hoyer, Logan Hupp, Sammy Imel, Dustin Ingle, R.J. Johnson, Chase Jones, Tony Jones, Doug Kalitta, Ryan Kaplan, Brian Karraker, Tyler Kendall, Ray Kenens, Joey Kerr, Larry Kingseed Jr., Kole Kirkman, Riley Kreisel, David McCreary, Matt McDonald, Austin Mero, Jerry Miller Jr., Ray Morgan, Brandon Morin, Evan Mosley, Jim Moughan, Nick Naber, Wil Newlin, Paul Nienhiser, Austin Nigh, Vince Osman, Steve Ott, Colin Parker, Mark Perry III, Chris Phillips, Michael Pickens, Bart Pletch, Brett Pool, Travis Rilat, Charlie Sarver, Jason Setser, Danny Sheridan, Jake Simmons, Bobby Smith, Eric Smith, Brandon Spencer, J.T. Stapp, Bobby Stines, Joe Stornetta, James Turnbull II, Lee Underwood, Chris Urish, Eli Wilhelmus, Chet Williams, Rick Ziehl & Justin Zimmerman
INDIANA SPRINT WEEK FEATURE WINNERS
1988
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 27, 1988 | Avilla Speedway | Rick Hood | Campbell #1N | Wing
July 28, 1988 | Paragon Speedway | Rick Hood | Campbell #1N | Wing
July 29, 1988 | Bloomington Speedway | Kelly Kinser | Kinser #4K | Wing
July 31, 1988 | Kokomo Speedway | Tim Gee | Gee #88 | Wing
Aug 6, 1988 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Tim Gee | Gee #88 | Wing
1989
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 26, 1989 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Danny Smith | Gohr #56 | Wing
July 28, 1989 | Bloomington Speedway | Chuck Amati | Tate #66 | Wing
July 29, 1989 | Paragon Speedway | Mickey Smith | Smith #14 | Wing
July 30, 1989 | Kokomo Speedway | Danny Smith | Gohr #56 | Wing
1990
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 25, 1990 | Paragon Speedway | Danny Smith | Gohr #56 | Wing
July 27, 1990 | Bloomington Speedway | Kevin Briscoe | Briscoe #5 | Wing
July 28, 1990 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Dave Darland | Darland #36D | Non-Wing
Aug 5, 1990 | Kokomo Speedway | Chuck Amati | Tate #66 | Non-Wing
1991
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 25, 1991 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Jack Hewitt | Hampshire #63 | Non-Wing
July 26, 1991 | Bloomington Speedway | Danny Smith | Gohr #56 | Wing
July 27, 1991 | Paragon Speedway | Danny Smith | Gohr #56 | Wing
July 28, 1991 | Kokomo Speedway | Dave Darland | Darland #36D | Non-Wing
1992
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 31, 1992 | Bloomington Speedway | Bob Kinser | Bayless #17B | Wing
Aug 1, 1992 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Kevin Thomas | Hazen #57 | Non-Wing
Aug 9, 1992 | Kokomo Speedway | Tony Elliott | Newkirk #17 | Non-Wing
1993
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 15, 1993 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | Dave Darland | Earlywine #36D | Non-Wing
July 16, 1993 | Bloomington Speedway | Cary Faas | Faas #37 | Non-Wing
Aug 1, 1993 | Kokomo Speedway | Kevin Thomas | Black #2B | Non-Wing
Aug 6, 1993 | Paragon Speedway | Tray House | Frampton #95 | Non-Wing
1994
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 14, 1994 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | Kelly Kinser | Kinser #4K | Wing
July 15, 1994 | Bloomington Speedway | Kelly Kinser | Kinser #4K | Wing
July 16, 1994 | Paragon Speedway | Danny Smith | Bodkins #00 | Wing
July 17, 1994 | Kokomo Speedway | Kelly Kinser | Kinser #4K | Wing
1995
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
Jun 15, 1995 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | Tony Elliott | Hazen/Walker #57 | Non-Wing
Jun 16, 1995 | Bloomington Speedway | Kevin Thomas | Applebee #3 | Non-Wing
Jun 17, 1995 | Paragon Speedway | Kevin Thomas | Applebee #3 | Non-Wing
Jun 18, 1995 | Kokomo Speedway | Mike Mann | Mann #37m | Non-Wing
1996
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 26, 1996 | Bloomington Speedway | Kevin Thomas | Applebee #3 | USAC
July 27, 1996 | Paragon Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Law #77 | USAC
July 28, 1996 | Kokomo Speedway | Brad Marvel | Black #2m | USAC
1997
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 19, 1997 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Brian Tyler | Contos #4c | USAC
July 20, 1997 | Kokomo Speedway | J.J. Yeley | Yeley #4J | USAC
July 23, 1997 | Terre Haute Action Track | J.J. Yeley | Yeley #4J | USAC
July 24, 1997 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | Kevin Doty | Chrisman #25 | USAC
July 25, 1997 | Bloomington Speedway | Brad Fox | Fox #53 | USAC
July 26, 1997 | Paragon Speedway | Bill Rose | Gardner #96 | USAC
July 27, 1997 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Jack Hewitt | Hampshire #63 | USAC
1998
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 18, 1998 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Dave Darland | Dynamics #69 | USAC
July 19, 1998 | Evans Kokomo Speedway | Tony Elliott | Vance/Walker #2 | USAC
July 23, 1998 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | Kevin Doty | Chrisman #25 | USAC
July 24, 1998 | Bloomington Speedway | Tony Elliott | Vance/Walker #2 | USAC
July 25, 1998 | Paragon Speedway | Derek Davidson | BWB #62 | USAC
July 26, 1998 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Dave Darland | Dynamics #69 | USAC
1999
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 21, 1999 | Terre Haute Action Track | Terry Pletch | Pletch #29 | USAC
July 22, 1999 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Jack Hewitt | Newkirk #17 | USAC
July 23, 1999 | Bloomington Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Ellis #21 | USAC
July 24, 1999 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Dave Darland | Dynamics #69 | USAC
July 25, 1999 | Kokomo Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Ellis #21 | USAC
July 28, 1999 | Eldora Speedway | Tracy Hines | Willoughby #97 | USAC
2000
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 20, 2000 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | Bud Kaeding | BK #129 | USAC
July 21, 2000 | Bloomington Speedway | Jay Drake | Kunz #67 | USAC
July 22, 2000 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Kevin Briscoe | Briscoe #5 | USAC
July 23, 2000 | Kokomo Speedway | Jay Drake | Kunz #67 | USAC
July 28, 2000 | Terre Haute Action Track | Jay Drake | Kunz #67 | USAC
July 29, 2000 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Jay Drake | Kunz #67 | USAC
July 30, 2000 | Tri-State Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Potter #3p | USAC
2001
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 21, 2001 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Hazen #57H | USAC
July 22, 2001 | Tri-State Speedway | Jay Drake | Kunz #67 | USAC
July 24, 2001 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | Jack Hewitt | Kaser #31 | USAC
July 26, 2001 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Dave Darland | DeSalle #3AC | USAC
July 27, 2001 | Bloomington Speedway | A.J. Anderson | Edison #10 | USAC
July 29, 2001 | Kokomo Speedway | Tony Elliott | Walker/Gratton #66 | USAC
2002
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 19, 2002 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Kunz #67 | USAC
July 20, 2002 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Kunz #67 | USAC
July 21, 2002 | Tri-State Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Kunz #67 | USAC
July 22, 2002 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | J.J. Yeley | GT Racing #76 | USAC
July 25, 2002 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Kevin Briscoe | Briscoe #5 | USAC
July 26, 2002 | Bloomington Speedway | Kevin Briscoe | Briscoe #5 | USAC
July 27, 2002 | Terre Haute Action Track | Cory Kruseman | Kunz #67 | USAC
2003
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 17, 2003 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | J.J. Yeley | Stewart #20 | USAC
July 18, 2003 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | J.J. Yeley | Stewart #20 | USAC
July 19, 2003 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Jay Drake | Kunz #67 | USAC
July 20, 2003 | Tri-State Speedway | J.J. Yeley | Stewart #20 | USAC
July 23, 2003 | Kokomo Speedway | Bud Kaeding | BK #29 | USAC
July 24, 2003 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Hazen #57 | USAC
July 25, 2003 | Bloomington Speedway | J.J. Yeley | Stewart #20 | USAC
July 26, 2003 | Terre Haute Action Track | Tracy Hines | Dynamics #69 | USAC
2004
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 15, 2004 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | J.J. Yeley | Stanton #75 | USAC
July 17, 2004 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Stewart #21 | USAC
July 18, 2004 | Tri-State Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Stewart #21 | USAC
July 22, 2004 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Dynamics #69 | USAC
July 23, 2004 | Bloomington Speedway | Kevin Briscoe | Briscoe #5 | USAC
July 24, 2004 | Terre Haute Action Track | J.J. Yeley | Stanton #75 | USAC
2005
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 14, 2005 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | Cory Kruseman | Kunz #67 | USAC
July 15, 2005 | Bloomington Speedway | Tracy Hines | Dynamics #69 | USAC
July 17, 2005 | Tri-State Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Kunz #67 | USAC
July 19, 2005 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Dave Darland | Walker/Guiducci #11 | USAC
July 20, 2005 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Kunz #67 | USAC
July 21, 2005 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Dickie Gaines | Roberts #21x | USAC
July 22, 2005 | Terre Haute Action Track | Levi Jones | 2B Racing #2B | USAC
2006
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 13, 2006 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | Mat Neely | 2B Racing #2B | USAC
July 14, 2006 | Bloomington Speedway | Brady Short | Short #36 | USAC
July 15, 2006 | Tri-State Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Fox #53 | USAC
July 16, 2006 | Kokomo Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Fox #53 | USAC
July 19, 2006 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Fox #53 | USAC
2007
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 11, 2007 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Fox #53 | USAC
July 12, 2007 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Dave Darland | Pace #44 | USAC
July 13, 2007 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Daron Clayton | Dynamics #69 | USAC
July 14, 2007 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Fox #53 | USAC
July 15, 2007 | Kokomo Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Fox #53 | USAC
July 19, 2007 | Kamp Motor Speedway | Jerry Coons Jr. | Dynamics #69 | USAC
July 20, 2007 | Bloomington Speedway | Dave Darland | Pace #44 | USAC
July 21, 2007 | Tri-State Speedway | Daron Clayton | Walker/Guiducci #11D | USAC
2008
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 9, 2008 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Jeff Bland Jr. | Bland #21s | USAC
July 10, 2008 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Brady Short | Short #36 | USAC
July 11, 2008 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Cole Whitt | Kunz #67K | USAC
July 13, 2008 | Kokomo Speedway | Dave Darland | 2B Racing #2B | USAC
July 17, 2008 | Kamp Motor Speedway | Jerry Coons Jr. | Dynamics #69 | USAC
July 18, 2008 | Bloomington Speedway | Jerry Coons Jr. | Dynamics #69 | USAC
July 19, 2008 | Tri-State Speedway | Hunter Schuerenberg | Walker/Guiducci #11 | USAC
2009
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 10, 2009 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Dave Darland | RWB #2B | USAC
July 11, 2009 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Levi Jones | Stewart #20 | USAC
July 12, 2009 | Kokomo Speedway | Chad Boat | Boat #30 | USAC
July 15, 2009 | Terre Haute Action Track | Brad Sweet | Kahne/Curb #9 | USAC
July 16, 2009 | Kamp Motor Speedway | Dave Darland | RWB #2B | USAC
July 17, 2009 | Bloomington Speedway | Bryan Clauson | Tucker #7 | USAC
July 18, 2009 | Tri-State Speedway | Levi Jones | Stewart #20 | USAC
2010
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 9, 2010 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Dave Darland | Goodnight #39 | USAC
July 10, 2010 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Fox #53 | USAC
July 11, 2010 | Kokomo Speedway | Levi Jones | Stewart #20 | USAC
July 14, 2010 | Terre Haute Action Track | Jon Stanbrough | Fox #53 | USAC
July 15, 2010 | Brownstown Speedway | Brady Short | Short #36 | USAC
July 16, 2010 | Bloomington Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Fox #53 | USAC
July 17, 2010 | Tri-State Speedway | Blake Fitzpatrick | Fitzpatrick #10F | USAC
2011
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 8, 2011 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Dave Darland | Roberts/Tate #21x | USAC
July 9, 2011 | Kokomo Speedway | Hunter Schuerenberg | Byram #35 | USAC
July 10, 2011 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Robert Ballou | MPHG #81 | USAC
July 13, 2011 | Terre Haute Action Track | Chris Windom | Baldwin #5x | USAC
July 14, 2011 | Brownstown Speedway | Casey Riggs | Indiana Underground #37 | USAC
July 15, 2011 | Bloomington Speedway | Hunter Schuerenberg | Byram #35 | USAC
July 16, 2011 | Tri-State Speedway | Damion Gardner | DG #71 | USAC
2012
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 13, 2012 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Bryan Clauson | Tucker/BCI/Curb-Agajanian #7 | USAC
July 15, 2012 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Justin Grant | Hery #40 | USAC
July 16, 2012 | Kokomo Speedway | Dave Darland | Walker #11 | USAC
July 18, 2012 | Terre Haute Action Track | Daron Clayton | Clayton #92 | USAC
July 20, 2012 | Bloomington Speedway | Kevin Thomas Jr. | Black Jack #9K | USAC
July 21, 2012 | Tri-State Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Roberts/Tate #21x | USAC
July 22, 2012 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Dave Darland | Walker #11 | USAC
2013
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 12, 2013 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Wade #66 | USAC
July 13, 2013 | Kokomo Speedway | Kevin Thomas Jr. | Dutcher/RW/Tri-Star #17RW | USAC
July 14, 2013 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Kevin Thomas Jr. | Dutcher/RW/Tri-Star #17RW | USAC
July 17, 2013 | Terre Haute Action Track | Kevin Thomas Jr. | Dutcher/RW/Tri-Star #17RW | USAC
July 18, 2013 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Bryan Clauson | Stewart/Curb-Agajanian #20 | USAC
July 19, 2013 | Bloomington Speedway | Bryan Clauson | Stewart/Curb-Agajanian #20 | USAC
2014
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 11, 2014 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Dutcher #37RW | USAC
July 12, 2014 | Kokomo Speedway | Dave Darland | Phillips #71p | USAC
July 16, 2014 | Terre Haute Action Track | Bryan Clauson | Stewart/Curb-Agajanian #20 | USAC
July 17, 2014 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Robert Ballou | Ballou #12x | USAC
July 18, 2014 | Bloomington Speedway | Bryan Clauson | Stewart/Curb-Agajanian #20 | USAC
July 19, 2014 | Tri-State Speedway | Robert Ballou | Ballou #12x | USAC
2015
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 10, 2015 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Chase Stockon | 32 TBI #32 | USAC
July 12, 2015 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Brady Bacon | Dynamics #69 | USAC
July 15, 2015 | Terre Haute Action Track | Aaron Farney | Farney #15F | USAC
July 16, 2015 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Brady Bacon | Dynamics #69 | USAC
July 18, 2015 | Tri-State Speedway | Brady Short | Pottorff #11p | USAC
2016
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 8, 2016 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Tyler Courtney | TOPP #23c | USAC
July 9, 2016 | Kokomo Speedway | Kyle Cummins | Rock Steady #3R | USAC
July 10, 2016 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Bryan Clauson | Dooling/Hayward #63 | USAC
July 14, 2016 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Brady Short | Pottorff #11p | USAC
July 15, 2016 | Bloomington Speedway | Brent Beauchamp | Olson #34 | USAC
July 16, 2016 | Tri-State Speedway | Carson Short | Short #21 | USAC
July 17, 2016 | Terre Haute Action Track | Chase Stockon | 32 TBI #32 | USAC
2017
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 8, 2017 | Kokomo Speedway | Thomas Meseraull | Briscoe #5B | USAC
July 9, 2017 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | C.J. Leary | Leary #30 | USAC
July 10, 2017 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | C.J. Leary | Leary #30 | USAC
July 14, 2017 | Bloomington Speedway | Kevin Thomas Jr. | KT #9K | USAC
July 15, 2017 | Tri-State Speedway | Kyle Cummins | Rock Steady #3R | USAC
July 16, 2017 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Robert Ballou | Ballou #12 | USAC
2018
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 20, 2018 | Plymouth Speedway | Brady Bacon | Bacon #99 | USAC
July 22, 2018 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Tyler Courtney | Clauson Marshall Newman #7BC | USAC
July 24, 2018 | Kokomo Speedway | Thomas Meseraull | Briscoe #5B | USAC
July 25, 2018 | Terre Haute Action Track | Tyler Courtney | Clauson Marshall Newman #7BC | USAC
July 26, 2018 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Dave Darland | Goodnight/Curb-Agajanian #36D | USAC
July 27, 2018 | Bloomington Speedway | C.J. Leary | Leary #30 | USAC
July 28, 2018 | Tri-State Speedway | Dave Darland | Goodnight/Curb-Agajanian #36D | USAC
2019
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 18, 2019 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Shane Cottle | Epperson Racing #2E | USAC
July 19, 2019 | Plymouth Speedway | Tyler Courtney | Clauson/Marshall/Newman Racing #7BC | USAC
July 20, 2019 | Kokomo Speedway | Chris Windom | Parallax Group/Goacher Racing #5G | USAC
July 21, 2019 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Justin Grant | TOPP Motorsports #4 | USAC
July 24, 2019 | Terre Haute Action Track | Tyler Courtney | Clauson/Marshall/Newman Racing #7BC | USAC
July 25, 2019 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Kyle Cummins | Rock Steady Racing #3R | USAC
July 26, 2019 | Bloomington Speedway | Kevin Thomas Jr. | Hayward/Thomas Motorsports #19 | USAC
July 27, 2019 | Tri-State Speedway | Kyle Cummins | Rock Steady Racing #3R | USAC
2020
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 24, 2020 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Logan Seavey | Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19AZ | USAC
July 25, 2020 | Kokomo Speedway | C.J. Leary | Leary Racing #30 | USAC
July 26, 2020 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | C.J. Leary | Leary Racing #30 | USAC
July 29, 2020 | Terre Haute Action Track | Justin Grant | TOPP Motorsports #4 | USAC
Aug 2, 2020 | Tri-State Speedway | Kyle Cummins | Rock Steady Racing #3R | USAC
2021
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 24, 2021 | Kokomo Speedway | Justin Grant | TOPP Motorsports #4 | USAC
July 25, 2021 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Logan Seavey | Baldwin-Fox Racing #5 | USAC
July 26, 2021 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Logan Seavey | Baldwin-Fox Racing #5 | USAC
July 28, 2021 | Terre Haute Action Track | Logan Seavey | Baldwin-Fox Racing #5 | USAC
July 29, 2021 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Tanner Thorson | Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19AZ | USAC
July 30, 2021 | Bloomington Speedway | Brady Bacon | Dynamics, Inc. #69 | USAC
July 31, 2021 | Tri-State Speedway | Justin Grant | TOPP Motorsports #4 | USAC
2022
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 22, 2022 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Shane Cottle | Hodges Motorsports #74x | USAC
July 25, 2022 | Circle City Raceway | C.J. Leary | Michael Motorsports #77m | USAC
July 26, 2022 | Kokomo Speedway | Justin Grant | TOPP Motorsports #4 | USAC
July 28, 2022 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Mitchel Moles | Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19AZ | USAC
July 29, 2022 | Bloomington Speedway | Kyle Cummins | Rock Steady Racing #3R | USAC
July 30, 2022 | Tri-State Speedway | Robert Ballou | Ballou Motorsports #12 | USAC
2023
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 21, 2023 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Justin Grant | TOPP Motorsports #4 | USAC
July 22, 2023 | Kokomo Speedway | C.J. Leary | BGE Dougherty Motorsports #15x | USAC
July 23, 2023 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Justin Grant | TOPP Motorsports #4 | USAC
July 24, 2023 | Circle City Raceway | Kyle Cummins | Rock Steady Racing #3R | USAC
July 26, 2023 | Terre Haute Action Track | Justin Grant | TOPP Motorsports #4 | USAC
July 27, 2023 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Jake Swanson | Team AZ Racing #21AZ | USAC
July 28, 2023 | Bloomington Speedway | Emerson Axsom | Clauson Marshall Newman Racing #47BC | USAC
2024
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 26, 2024 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Logan Seavey | Abacus Racing #57 | USAC
July 27, 2024 | Kokomo Speedway | Kyle Cummins | Petty Performance Racing #3p | USAC
July 30, 2024 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Logan Seavey | Abacus Racing #57 | USAC
July 31, 2024 | Circle City Raceway | Logan Seavey | Abacus Racing #57 | USAC
August 1, 2024 | Terre Haute Action Track | Brady Bacon | Dynamics Inc. #69 | USAC
August 3, 2024 | Tri-State Speedway | Justin Grant | TOPP Motorsports #4 | USAC
August 4, 2024 | Bloomington Speedway | Briggs Danner | Hogue Racing Enterprises #39 | USAC
2025
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 24, 2025 | The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway | Justin Grant | TOPP Motorsports #4 | USAC
July 25, 2025 | Honest Abe Roofing Lincoln Park Speedway | Robert Ballou | Ballou Motorsports #12 | USAC
July 27, 2025 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Logan Seavey | Abacus Racing #57 | USAC
July 29, 2025 | Kokomo Speedway | Briggs Danner | Hogue Racing Enterprises #39 | USAC
July 30, 2025 | Circle City Raceway | C.J. Leary | Team AZ/Curb-Agajanian Racing #21AZ | USAC
July 31, 2025 | Terre Haute Action Track | Chase Stockon | Tom & Laurie Sertich #92 | USAC
August 1, 2025 | Bloomington Speedway | Logan Seavey | Abacus Racing #57 | USAC
August 2, 2025 | Tri-State Speedway | Kevin Thomas Jr. | Rock Steady Racing #3R | USAC