BERLIN RACEWAY UP NEXT FOR MUST SEE RACING

From Must See Racing

August 6, 2025 – The Must See Racing Sprint Series Presented by Perfit-Parts.Com National Series returns to Berlin Raceway this Saturday night August 9, 2025, for the second and final time this season. Bobby Santos III won the last time the series visited on May 31.

Must See Racing has a long and storied history with Berlin Raceway. The series visited the 7/16-mile paved Michigan oval during its inaugural 2010 season for the first time. Canadian Mike Ling was victorious during that September 25, 2010, event. The series has visited Berlin Raceway every year since, oftentimes contesting multiple events during the calendar year.

Winged sprint cars and Berlin Raceway go together. The track seems to be a natural fit for the ‘Fastest Short Track Cars in the World’. Berlin Raceway plays host to some of the best winged pavement sprint car racing seen anywhere in the entire country annually. This Saturday’s event is expected to produce much the same.

Series officials are expecting the biggest car count of the season headlined by current points leader Joe Liguori.

Other expected entrants include 5-time series champion Jimmy McCune, most recent winners Aaron Willison and Ryan Litt, and 2023 series champion Jason Blonde among others.

Current MSR Midwest Lights points leader JJ Henes will make his first National Seres start of the year aboard the Mike Blake owned #81. First-time series entrants Mike Galaga and Alfred Galedrige will make their MSR debuts Saturday night.

Current points leader Joe Liguori enters Saturday’s event with a commanding lead of 66 points over Bobby Komisarski. Kevin Mingus trails in third place 22 points out of second.

Saturday’s program will consist of heat races capped of by an exciting 30-lap feature event.

Please visit www.mustseeracing.com for more information.