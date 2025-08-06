Exciting Fan Forum/Event Schedule Announced for National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum!

By Bob Baker

Knoxville, IA, August 4, 2025 – The National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum has another busy, action-packed week planned during the 64th running of the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s, August 6-9! Among the events in the museum are the popular Fan Fair Forums, the Autograph Sessions that are second to none, our “Members Only” VIP Reception, and of course, the Saturday Auction!

The museum currently has over 30 cars on display! Highlighted exhibits include our “Track Tribute to Manzanita Speedway” and our exhibit featuring Johnny Rutherford’s 1965 USAC National Championship entry, and the Wally Meskowski 1966 car driven by Johnny, Mario Andretti, AJ Foyot and others! Also check out our “Dirt” display, the “Evolution of Sprint Cars,” and much more! Enjoy the air-conditioned comfort of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum at One Sprint Capital Place in Knoxville, Iowa!

If you are coming back each day, you may want to purchase a membership. Memberships are good for FREE admission for you and a guest for one year! You also receive 10% off in our museum store, and receive our bi-monthly newsletters.

Spend your week with us in the air-conditioned museum, open daily from 8 a.m. until the checkered flag falls! We think you’ll like your experience with us!

2025 Knoxville Nationals Schedule of Special Events at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum

(Tentative and Subject to Change)

Wednesday, August 6:

10:00 a.m. (Film) Driven to Dirt – Knoxville Nationals (Theater) (encore at 10:45 a.m.)

12 Noon “The High Limit Room” with Brian Walker and Rico Abreu, Kyle Larson and Brad Sweet (Second Floor)

1:30 p.m. “The Drivers Project Podcast” with host Todd Buffenbarger (TJSlideways) and Daryl Turford, Sam Hafertepe Jr., JJ Hickle, Carson McCarl and Guests (Second Floor)

Thursday, August 7:

9:00 a.m. National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum General Membership Meeting (All Members Welcome) (Second Floor)

10:00 a.m. “A History of Knoxville Raceway Announcers” with host Jud Nelson and Mike Roberts, Jack Herwehe, Tony Bokhoven, Blake Anderson, Blake Walker and Kris Krug (Theater)

11:00 a.m. “Members Only VIP Reception” with host Dave Argabright and Jason Meyers (Second Floor)

12 Noon “World of Outlaws Racing” with John Gibson (Theater)

1:30 p.m. “Discussing the State of Sprint Car Racing” with Larry Boos (Winchester) and Blake Anderson (Skagit Speedway), Kolten Gouse (BAPS Motor Speedway), Jason Reed (Knoxville Raceway) and Steve Sinclair (IRA) (Second Floor)

Friday, August 8:

8:00 a.m. Registration for Golf Classic in memory of Kevin Gobrecht (Bos Landen Golf Club, Pella)

10:00 a.m. “Women in Racing” with Host Natalie Silva and Alex Hill (Driver), Lauren Albano (NOS Energy Drink), Taylor and Kady Pittman, and Shaylee Smith-Thorson (Theater)

12 Noon “Down Under Dirt Chat” with Host Wade Aunger and Gavin Migro (Perth Motorplex), Wayne Rowett (Tolmer Speedway), Skip Jackson (Knoxville Raceway) and Brooke and Garrett Tatnell (Second Floor)

1:30 p.m. “Sprint Car Deep Dive” with Host Jeremy Elliott (SprintCarUnlimited.com) and TBD (Second Floor)

Saturday, August 9:

11:30 a.m. National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum Auction (Second Floor)

Every Day

Autograph Sessions in front of the Trostle Garage – 11:00 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. (Schedules on Front Counter and Facebook)

Bryan Clauson Suite Tower Tours (Lobby Elevator 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. when available)

Bobby Moore Paintings (Lobby)

Open Daily 8 a.m. to Checkered Flag

For more information and updates on events at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum during the 61st NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Stores, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com.

National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum

One Sprint Capital Place

Knoxville, IA 50138

Phone: 641-842-6176

Fax: 641-842-6177

E-mail: Info@SprintCarHoF.com

Website: www.SprintCarHoF.com