USAC Big Cars Heading for Springfield

By Adam Mackey

Springfield, IL August 6, 2025- It’s less than two weeks until the rumble of USAC’s Silver Crown dirt championship will bounce off the massive Illinois State Fair grandstand, as the 62nd Bettenhausen 100 takes center stage Saturday, August 16. The Bettenhausen continues a tradition of championship dirt car racing on the last Saturday of the fair that goes back to 1934. A full field of the mighty uprights is expected to enter the grounds on August 16.

As the eleventh race on the 2025 USAC Silver Crown schedule, the Bettenhausen is the first of two traditional 100-mile races on the trail and the fifth of seven dirt races. The status of two-time and defending Bettenhausen 100 victor Justin Grant of California is unknown at press time. Grant suffered a broken left foot in a USAC Sprint Car crash in July that required surgery to repair the damage. Grant is the current USAC Silver Crown point leader in search of a second championship with a 68-point lead over C.J. Leary.

The 2025 Silver Crown season has produced repeat and first-time winners. Logan Seavey won the season opener on the dirt at Terre Haute. Grant won on the blacktop at Toledo in April. Grant won on the dirt at Belleville, Kansas while Tyler Roahrig won at Lucas Oil Raceway. Swanson took the race at World Wide Technology Raceway and Daison Pursley won at Port Royal, Pennsylvania. Swanson took the Vogler Classic at Winchester, young Briggs Danner won at Hutchinson, Kansas and Leary took the pavement race in July at Lucas Oil. A race on the high banks at Salem, Indiana precedes the Bettenhausen at Springfield.

Grant dominated last year’s Bettenhausen starting from the pole after setting fast time and leading all 100 miles. The victory wasn’t enough to stop Silver Crown King Kody Swanson from securing an unprecedented 8th national championship.

It’s all part of a huge weekend of racing in Central Illinois that opens on Friday, August 15 with MOWA Sprint cars at Lincoln Speedway before going to the Springfield Mile on Saturday, August 16 for USAC Silver Crown and Sportsman and then returning Sunday, August 17 for the ARCA Menards Series and the Sportsman Nationals.

Fans can save big by purchasing advance sale discount tickets for the Springfield events by calling Track Enterprises at 217-764-3200. Additionally, Menards stores throughout the region are offering discounted ARCA Menards Series tickets, making it even easier to bring the whole family out for a day at the races.

For more information on the Illinois State Fair Racing Weekend, including full schedules and event details, visit www.trackenterprises.com