2025 Knoxville Nationals Event Schedule for Thursday

Thursday, August 7, 2025 – Toyota Qualifying Night #2

8:00 AM: Knoxville Raceway Ticket Office Opens

8:00 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Opens

8:00 AM-12:00 PM: All you can eat pancakes at the National Guard Armory

9:00 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum general membership meeting

9:30 AM-11:00 AM: Breakfast at CFC South window near the ticket office

10:00 AM: Big Wheel Races for kids 10 years of age and under in the Credential Building north of the track

10:00 AM: Trade Show in Skate Pit building opens

10:00 AM: Vendors open in Fan Zone

10:00 AM: Knoxville Nationals Trophies on Display at Main Grandstand Entrance

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM: Bryan Clauson Suite Tower Tours at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and

Museum

10:00 AM: “A History of Knoxville Raceway Announcers” Fan Forum featuring host Mike Roberts, Jack Herwehe, Tony Bockhoven, Blake Anderson, Blake Walker, and Kris Krug in the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum second floor theater.

11:00 AM: Autograph Session at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Trostle Garage featuring drivers featuring Tanner Holmes, Ryan Leavitt, Conner Morrell, and James McFadden.

11:00 A.M: “Members Only VIP Reception” with host Dave Argabright featuring Jason Meyers on the second floor of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum

11 A.M-8:00 P.M: Marion County Cattlemen Tent Serving Food.

12:00 PM: Food Vendors and Slide Job Bar opens

12:00 PM: Music at the DIRTVision Stage

12:00 PM: “World of Outlaws Racing” fan forum with host Johnny Gibson and guest TBD in the second-floor theater at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum

1:00 PM: Knoxville Nights podcast on the DIRTVision Stage with guest Shane Stewart

1:00 PM: Autograph Session at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Trostle Garage featuring drivers featuring Daison Pursley< Corey Day, Justin Peck, Parker Price-Miller, and Anthony Macri. 1:30 PM: “Discussing the State of Sprint Car Racing” fan forum with host Larry Boos featuring Blake Anderson (Skagit Speedway), Kolten Gouse (BAPS Motor Speedway), Jason Reed (Knoxville Raceway), and Steve Sinclair (Interstate Racing Association) at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Second Floor. 2:00 PM: Pit Gate opens 2:00 PM: 50/50 Sales Begin 2:00 PM: Busch Light Test opens near the DIRTVision Stage 3:00 PM: Iowa Beer Bus opens near the DIRTVision Stage 3:00 PM: Great Southern Bank Kid Zone in the Premier Chevy Dealers Fan Pavillion opens 3:00 PM: Autograph Session at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Trostle Garage featuring drivers featuring Ryan Timms, Emerson Axsom, Zach Hampton, Chase Randall, and Kevin Thomas Jr. 5:00 PM: Knoxville Nationals Live pre-race show hosted by Tony Bokhoven on the DIRTVision Stage with scheduled guests Sheldon Haudenschild, Rico Abreu, Giovanni Scelzi, and Brent Marks. 5:00 PM: Jerzey Freeze Ice Cream Party at the Great Southern Bank Kid Zone in the Premier Chevy Dealers Fan Pavillion 5:00 PM: Grandstands Open 5:00 P.M: Live Track Side begins on 94.3/95.3 KNIA and streaming on kniakrls.com 6:00 PM: DIRTVision Pre-Race show with Dave Rieff on the DIRTVision Stage 6:30 PM: DIRTvision broadcast begins 6:45 PM: Hot laps 7:00 PM: Live audio race coverage from 94.3/95.3 KNIA and streaming on kniakrls.com Post Race: Driver’s press conference in the Premier Chevy Dealers Fan Pavillion Post Race: 55th annual Rube’s Chicken Feed outside the Pit Shack sponsored by Bush’s Chicken and the Marion County Fair Association Post Race: Live Music featuring the “Punching Pandas” on the DIRTVision Stage