2025 Knoxville Nationals Friday Event Schedule

Friday, August 8, 2025 – FVP “Hard Knox” Preliminary Night

8:00 AM: Knoxville Raceway Ticket Office Opens

8:00 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Opens

8:00 AM: Registration opens for the United Trailers Nationals Golf Tournament in Memory of Kevin Gobrecht at Bos Landen Golf Course in Pella, Iowa

8:00 AM-12:00 PM: All you can eat pancakes at the National Guard Armory

9:00 AM: Breakfast with Champions at Celebrate Church featuring Danny Smith, Danny Lasoski, and Ricky Warner. Tickets can be purchased at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum

9:00 AM: United Trailers Nationals Golf Tournament in Memory of Kevin Gobrecht at Bos Landen Golf Course in Pella, Iowa

9:30 AM: the Drivers Project Live Podcast streaming featuring Daryl Turford, Dominic Scelzi, and Sam Hafertepe Jr.

9:30 AM-11:00 AM: Breakfast at CFC South window near the ticket office

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM: Bryan Clauson Suite Tower Tours at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and

Museum

10:00 AM: Steve King Foundation Cornhole Tournament in the Credentials Building north of track

10:00 AM: Trade Show in Skate Pit Building Opens

10:00 AM: Vendors Can Open in Fan Zone

10:00 AM: Knoxville Nationals Trophies on Display at Main Grandstand Entrance

10:00 AM: “Women in Racing” fan forum in the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum second floor theater with guest TBD

11:00 AM: Iowa Beer Bus Opens Near the DIRTVision Stage

11:00 AM: Autograph Session at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Trostle Garage featuring Sam Hafertepe Jr, Jordan Goldesberry, Chris Windom, Hunter Schuerenberg, and Chase Dietz.

12:00 PM: Food Vendors and Slide Job Bar opens

12:00 PM: Music at the DIRTVision Stage

12:00 PM: “Aussie’s at the Nationals” fan forum with host Wade Aunger and guests on the second floor of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum

1:00 PM: Knoxville Nights podcast on the DIRTVision Stage with guest Garet Williamson

1:00 PM: Autograph Session at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Trostle Garage featuring Garet Williamson, Blake Hahn, Kelby Watt, and David Gravel.

1:30 PM: “Deep Dive” with Jeremy Elliott from sprintcarunlimited.com, Mike Hess from the High Limit Sprint Car Series, and Kolten Gouse from BAPS Motor Speedway on the second floor of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum

2:00 PM: Pit Gate Opens

2:00 PM: 50/50 Sales Begin

2:00 PM: Busch Light Tent Opens Near the DIRTVision Stage

3:00 PM: Face Painting at the Great Southern Bank Kid Zone in the Premier Chevy Dealers Fan Pavillion

3:00 PM: Autograph Session at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Trostle Garage featuring Landon Crawley, Austin Gossel, Jack Wagner, and Rico Abreu.

4:00 PM: Driver Autograph Session in Dyer-Hudson Hall by Ticket Office (limited number of fans)

5:00 PM: Grandstands Open

5:00 P.M: Live Track Side begins on 94.3/95.3 KNIA and streaming on kniakrls.com

5:00 PM: Knoxville Nationals Live pre-race show hosted by Tony Bokhoven on the DIRTVision Stage with scheduled guests Carson Macedo, Cole Macedo, Carson McCarl, and Tyler Courtney

6:00 PM: DIRTVision Pre-Race show with Dave Rieff on the DIRTVision Stage

6:30 PM: DIRTvision broadcast begins

6:45 PM: Hot laps

7:00 PM: Live audio race coverage from 94.3/95.3 KNIA and streaming on kniakrls.com

Post Race: Driver’s press conference in the Premier Chevy Dealers Fan Pavillion

Post Race: Live Music featuring the “After Shock” on the DIRTVision Stage