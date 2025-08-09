Kerry Madsen Wins the C-Main at Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, IA (August 9, 2025) – Kerry Madsen from St Marys, New South Wales, Australia drove through the field to win the C-Main event Saturday during the 64th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals Presented by Casey’s.

Madsen was able to take the lead after a restart and drove away from the field for the victory.

Lucas Wolfe and Sawyer Phillips started on the front row for the 15-Lap event. Wolfe led initially under Sawyer Phillips drove around him on the outside. Just as the first lap was completed, the caution flag appeared for Jack Dover coming to a stop between turns three and four.

Phillips continued to lead during the restart as Madsen started to move up through the field. Madsen was able to drive by Christopher Thram for the final transfer spot on lap two. One lap later Justin Sanders dropped Thram back to fifth.

Madsen continued his run through the pack racing around the outside of Sammy Swindell in turn two on lap six, then rolled around the outside of second place Lucas Wolfe on eight.

Madsen was starting to close in on Phillips for the lead when the caution flag appeared for Dover, who got into the wall in turn four. Dover was unable to continue.

During the restart Madsen was able to take the lead from Phillips through turns three and four. Swindell also moved past Wolfe for third, leaving Wolfe to defend the final transfer spot from Sanders.

Sanders was able to get one look under Wolfe in turn four on lap 10 but could not make the pass.

Madsen motored away to victory holding a 3.183 second advantage at the finish. Swindell, Phillips, and Wolfe all transferred to the B-Main event.

64th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals Presented by Casey’s

Championship Night

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Knoxville Raceway

Knoxville, Iowa

Saturday, August 9, 2025

C Main (15 Laps)

1. 55V-Kerry Madsen[5]

2. 1-Sammy Swindell[4]

3. 3P-Sawyer Phillips[2]

4. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[1]

5. 87-Justin Sanders[10]

6. 22-Riley Goodno[9]

7. 27-Carson McCarl[8]

8. 24T-Christopher Thram[3]

9. 1TZ-Tasker Phillips[12]

10. 21H-Brady Bacon[14]

11. 2M-JJ Hickle[7]

12. 44-Chris Martin[15]

13. 17GP-Tim Shaffer[13]

14. 6B-Brandon Wimmer[6]

15. 27B-Jake Bubak[24]

16. 2KS-Brooke Tatnell[16]

17. 18T-Tanner Holmes[19]

18. 25-Tim Kaeding[11]

19. 74-Xavier Doney[18]

20. 45X-Landon Crawley[21]

21. 24D-Danny Sams III[20]

22. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[22]

23. 53-Jack Dover[23]

24. 19H-Kevin Thomas Jr[17]

(First four finishers transferred to the B-Main)