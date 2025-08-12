Donny Schatz and Tony Stewart Racing Part Ways

(August 12, 2025) — After 18 seasons on the World of Outlaws tour Donny Schatz and Tony Stewart Racing have split up effective immediately.

Tony Stewart Racing put out a statement Tuesday afternoon that Schatz would be replaced by Kerry Madsen starting this Friday at Ogilvie Speedway in Ogilvie, Minnesota for the remainder of the 2025 season except for the weekend of August 22-23, where Madsen has prior commitments at Knoxville Raceway. TSR will announce who will drive their entry that weekend at a later date.

During their time together TSR and Schatz won 234 features, eight World of Outlaws championships, and nine Knoxville Nationals victories. The first 13 years together TSR and Schatz managed double digit feature victories. From 2020 until 2024 Schatz and TSR won eight, five, five, and six features respectively. In 2025 Schatz and TSR have been winless to date.

The release from TSR does mention “A chance to reset and refocus before 2026.”.