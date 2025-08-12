Huset’s Speedway Hosts Royal River Casino Night This Sunday

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (Aug. 11, 2025) – Huset’s Speedway springs back into action this Sunday for Royal River Casino Night.

The Cressman Sanitation Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410 Sprint Cars joins the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars program for the third and final time this season. Kaleb Johnson and Ryan Timms – the winningest drivers at the track this season – split the two previous race wins.

Johnson currently holds a 27-point lead in the Huset’s Speedway championship standings over Timms. MSTS 410 Sprint Cars points leader Jack Dover ranks third in the Huset’s Speedway standings – 71 points behind Johnson. Christopher Thram (80 points back) and Mark Dobmeier (85 points back) round out the top five.

Dylan Waxdahl owns an 11-point advantage over Brady Donnohue in the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series championship standings. Tye Wilke is 24 points out of the lead with Brandon Halverson 26 points behind Waxdahl and Andrew Sullivan 33 points back.

The top five in the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks standings are separated by only a dozen points. Chris Ellingson leads with Cory Yeigh, Matt Steuerwald and J.J. Zebell all tied for second – 11 points behind Ellingson. Aaron Foote is only one point behind the three-way tie for the runner-up position.

The main gates open at 5 p.m. with racing at 7:30 p.m.

Adult tickets are $20 at the gate or $17 if purchased in advance. Tickets for students 13-years-old to 18-years-old are $10 at the gate or $8 in advance. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free.

Tickets are available online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true.

2025 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars

Kaleb Johnson – 3 (May 11, May 18 and May 25); Ryan Timms – 3 (June 1, June 8 and July 13); Chase Randall – 1 (June 15) and Trevor Serbus – 1 (July 27)

Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

Brandon Bosma – 1 (July 13); Brady Donnohue – 1 (May 25); Lee Goos Jr. – 1 (June 15); Jared Jansen – 1 (June 1); John Lambertz – 1 (May 11); Aydin Lloyd – 1 (June 8); Gunnar Pike – 1 (July 27) and Tye Wilke – 1 (May 18)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

Mike Chaney – 2 (May 25 and June 8); Ryan DeBoer – 1 (May 18); Ron Howe – 1 (July 27); Zach Olivier – 1 (July 19); Matt Steuerwald – 1 (May 11); Shaun Taylor – 1 (June 15); Trevor Tesch – 1 (July 13) and Cory Yeigh – 1 (June 1)

UP NEXT –

Sunday for Royal River Casino Night featuring the Cressman Sanitation Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410 Sprint Cars and Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

X: http://www.x.com/HusetsSpeedway

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is home to the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals, which runs June 18-21 and features two six-figure payouts that week. The dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D., hosts a variety of events from Mother’s Day Weekend through Labor Day Weekend. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee national events and a strong Sunday Night weekly program. Check out the complete schedule and get more information about Huset’s Speedway at http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com.