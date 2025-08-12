Justyn Cox gives Bates-Hamilton Racing first victory of 2025

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…

“It felt great to knock one off and be reminded that I can still drive a car,” Cox said. “It’s been a mental hurdle since I was hurt last year. Running part time and locally was because of how I felt mentally and physically, so I wanted to dip my toes back in and see where I was at.”

Cox began the penultimate point race of the Placerville campaign on Saturday by timing in third overall, with a lap of 10.716 around the quarter mile.

In his heat race the 31-year-old was up to the challenge, as he charged from outside row two for the victory. By what is considered “striking gold” in the Pville format, he automatically earned the pole position in the main event.

Things took a while to get going in the Red Hawk Casino Night feature, as the first four attempts drew cautions to slow the roll. When the main event finally went green Cox jumped out front and held the field at bay.

The 2023 SCCT champion drove a near flawless race to lead all 25-laps en route to the Ed Entz checkered flag. It marked his 13th career Winged 360 Sprint Car victory at Placerville Speedway, giving him sole possession of 14th all-time.

“Winning a race after such a struggle this year, some in part to me, other parts due to bad circumstances or luck, felt very vindicating,” stated Cox. “I am super thankful to get another win. They are getting harder to come by these days, as everyone is so good right now.”

Next up for Cox and Bates-Hamilton Racing is the 20th annual Forni-Humphreys Classic at Placerville Speedway on September 13th. It marks the final night of point racing during the Berco Redwood championship season.

Cox has captured the event twice before and hopes to do so again next month.

“I’m excited for the Forni-Humphreys Classic. I would love to win a third one, which would mean even more now with CJ’s name attached to it. I miss him a lot, he will forever be my pit neighbor, and I hope to add my name to the list again in honor of him.”

𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬-𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐭𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 Quick Recap- Placerville Speedway

Saturday August 9: Qualified (3rd), Heat Race (1st), A-main (1st)

𝐔𝐩𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐬-

Saturday September 13: Placerville Speedway (Forni-Humphreys Classic)

