MOWA Sprint Cars, DIRTcar Pro Late Models, Modifieds, Crown Vics & MARA Midgets Highlight Action-Packed Evening

By Adam Mackey

Lincoln, IL – The action heats up this Friday night, August 15, as Lincoln Speedway hosts the Farm & Home Supply Night Before The Mile, kicking off an exciting three-day racing weekend in Central Illinois. The Morrow Brothers Ford MOWA Sprint Cars headline the night’s program, joined by the DIRTcar Pro Late Models, DIRTcar Modifieds, Crown Vics, and the MARA Midgets.

Leading the MOWA Sprint Cars into the high-banked 1/4-mile is Will Armitage of Athens, IL. The defending series champion has already tallied one feature win and three top-five finishes in 2025, maintaining his form from last year’s title run. Brayton Lynch of Springfield, IL sits second in points, 63 markers behind, with Mario Clouser, Jeremy Standridge, and Colton Fisher rounding out the top five. Notably absent from the lineup will be Paul Nienhiser, winner of Lincoln’s earlier MOWA stop this season, who is recovering from a racing injury—meaning Friday’s trophy is wide open for the taking.

In DIRTcar Pro Late Model competition, Taylorville’s Braden Johnson is aiming for his third consecutive track championship. Johnson leads by 24 points over Lincoln’s Brandon Sweitzer and 26 points over Decatur’s Dakota Ewing with only two points nights remaining. While Johnson has been a model of consistency with five top-fives in six starts, victory lane has eluded him so far. Ewing, meanwhile, has won five of six appearances this year, with Colby Sheppard claiming the other checkered flag.

The DIRTcar Modified division continues to showcase deep and competitive fields. Mason City’s Austin Lynn leads the standings by 38 points over Brandon Roberts. Both are former champions and have one victory each this year. Brian Lynn, Carter Sinkhorn, and Justin Coffey round out the top five.

The Crown Vics return to the card after strong recent turnouts. Aidan Crowell of Lincoln leads Justin Miller of Beason by 22 points in the standings, with Alex Hatfield, Chris Tackett, and Shawn Awe in pursuit.

Wrapping up the evening will be the always-thrilling MARA Midgets, where Jace Sparks of Crystal Lake, IL leads by 30 points over Mark McMahill. Sparks has yet to secure a win but has used steady top-five finishes to hold the top spot. Tyler Roth, Daltyn England, and Dominic Bruns complete the top five.

Event Schedule – Friday, August 15:

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM: Race Car Display at Lincoln Farm & Home Supply (giveaways, corn dog stand, and more)

4:00 PM: Pits Open

5:00 PM: Grandstands Open

6:00 PM: Hotlaps

7:00 PM: Green Flag Racing

Grandstand admission is just $20, with kids 11 and under free. Tickets and pit passes will be sold at the gate on race day.

The Friday night show launches a massive weekend of racing in Central Illinois:

Saturday, August 16 – USAC Silver Crown Bettenhausen 100 & Sportsman at the Springfield Mile

Sunday, August 17 – ARCA Menards Series Allen Crowe 100 & Sportsman Nationals at the Springfield Mile

Fans can save big by purchasing advance sale discount tickets for the Springfield Mile events by calling Track Enterprises at 217-764-3200. Discounted ARCA Menards Series tickets are also available at regional Menards stores.

For more information on Lincoln Speedway, the Illinois State Fair races, and the full weekend schedule, visit www.lincolnspeedwayil.com and www.trackenterprises.com.