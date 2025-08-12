Spithaler Wins Sprint Car Feature at Sharon

HARTFORD, OH (August 11, 2025) — Brandon Spithaler won the sprint car feature Monday night at Sharon Speedway. Spithaler traded the lead with fellow front row starter Ryan Newton until Newton was sidelined with a flat left rear tire. Spithaler then had to hold off multiple challenges from Greg Wilson until pulling away in the later stages of the main event.

Wilson maintained the second position at the finish while John Jerich, Carl Bowser, and Jeremy Weaver rounded out the top five.

Sharon Speedway

Hartford, Ohio

Monday, August 11, 2025

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 29-Logan McCandless[1]

2. 4-Zane DeVault[5]

3. W20-Greg Wilson[4]

4. 22M-Dan McCarron[3]

5. 47L-Dusty Larson[7]

6. 20M-Vivian Jones[9]

7. 3V-Chris Verda[8]

8. 33-Brent Matus[2]

9. 30-Jazlyn Boyles[6]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 66-Ryan Newton[1]

2. 32B-Brandon Spithaler[6]

3. 13-Brandon Matus[8]

4. 81-Rayce Jacobs[3]

5. 47-Brett Brunkenhoefer[4]

6. 5-Jeremy Weaver[7]

7. 16-Jim Morris[2]

8. 7T-David Kalb[5]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 10-Dale Blaney[5]

2. 70-Henry Malcuit[1]

3. 3-John Jerich[2]

4. 14-Sean Rayhall[3]

5. 11-Carl Bowser[8]

6. 08-Danny Kuriger[7]

7. 3J-Jacob Begenwald[4]

8. 4W-Eric L Williams[6]

Hovis Auto Truck Supply A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 32B-Brandon Spithaler[1]

2. W20-Greg Wilson[8]

3. 3-John Jerich[4]

4. 11-Carl Bowser[15]

5. 5-Jeremy Weaver[17]

6. 13-Brandon Matus[3]

7. 14-Sean Rayhall[12]

8. 08-Danny Kuriger[18]

9. 47-Brett Brunkenhoefer[14]

10. 70-Henry Malcuit[6]

11. 3V-Chris Verda[19]

12. 29-Logan McCandless[9]

13. 20M-Vivian Jones[16]

14. 81-Rayce Jacobs[11]

15. 22M-Dan McCarron[10]

16. 4-Zane DeVault[5]

17. 16-Jim Morris[20]

18. 47L-Dusty Larson[13]

19. 7T-David Kalb[23]

20. 3J-Jacob Begenwald[21]

21. 4W-Eric L Williams[24]

22. 30-Jazlyn Boyles[25]

23. 33-Brent Matus[22]

24. 66-Ryan Newton[2]

25. 10-Dale Blaney[7]