40 USAC SILVER CROWN ENTRIES FOR SATURDAY’S SPRINGFIELD 100-MILER!

By Richie Murray

Springfield, Illinois (August 12, 2025)………Forty USAC Silver Crown drivers and cars are entered for this Saturday’s 62nd running of the Bettenhausen 100 Presented by Hunt Brothers Pizza at the Illinois State Fairgrounds dirt mile oval on August 16.

The Springfield Mile will host six past Bettenhausen 100 winners representing 13 victories in this Saturday’s field, including two-time and defending victor, Justin Grant (2017 & 2024), plus four-time winner Brian Tyler (2004-05-08-11), three-time winner Kody Swanson (2014-15-21), two-time winner A.J. Fike (2012-13), and one-time winners Russ Gamester (1998) and Shane Cockrum (2022).

The list of past Bettenhausen 100 runner-up finishers in this weekend’s drivers’ slate consists of Billy Wease (2nd in 2007) and Shane Cottle (2nd in 2022-23). Other drivers vying to improve upon their past top-five finishes in the race will see the likes of Matt Westfall (5th in 2002 & 2004), Kyle Steffens (5th in 2021) and Kaylee Bryson (5th in 2022).

11 more drivers in this weekend’s field have at least one top-10 on their Bettenhausen 100 resume: C.J. Leary (6th in 2015), Kyle Robbins (6th in 2018), Jake Swanson (6th in 2021), Carmen Perigo (6th in 2024), Casey Buckman (8th in 2021), Mario Clouser (8th in 2023), Bill Rose (9th in 1999), Joey Moughan (9th in 2018), Chase Stockon (9th in 2022), Chris Urish (10th in 2012) and Taylor Ferns (10th in 2013).

The makeup of Bettenhausen 100 veterans returning to this Saturday’s driver lineup brings Danny Jennings (12th in 2024), Briggs Danner (14th in 2024), Jimmy Light (15th in 2020), Kenny Gentry (17th in 2013), Dave Berkheimer (17th in 2022), Korey Weyant (19th in 2021), Saban Bibent (20th in 2024), Mitchel Moles (21st in 2023) and Tom Savage (25th in 2024).

The Bettenhausen 100 Rookie list for 2025 is comprised eight drivers, among them being Aric Gentry, Kyle Wissmiller, Travis Mahoney and Kip Hughes. Four more drivers will making their first ever USAC Silver Crown appearance of any kind, including Kale Drake, Will Armitage, Rob Caho Jr. and Tim Kent. The most recent Bettenhausen 100 Rookie to win the event was Cole Whitt in 2009.

Meanwhile, one car, the Kazmark Motorsports No. 92, will be there with a yet to be announced driver.

RACE DETAILS:

On Saturday, August 16, in Springfield, Illinois, pits and registration open at 7am Central with the ticket office and grandstands opening at 9am, the drivers meeting at 9:30am, practice from 10am-11am, qualifying at 11:30am, followed by the qualifying race at 12:30pm, pre-race ceremonies at 1:30pm and the 100-lap main event at 2pm.

Tickets will be available on race day or by calling the State Fair office at 217-782-1979. Info and tickets can also be obtained by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

Advance tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children 11 and under. At the gate on race day, adults are $30 and $10 for children 11 and under. Infield tickets are $20 for adults, $5 for children age 6-11 and free children age 5 & under. Pit passes are $35 for USAC members and $40 for non-members. Infield parking is $5 for those parking in the infield with no infield or pit passes. All drivers/pit crews should enter through gate 7 or 8. The infield tunnel is gate 6.

Every lap of Saturday’s Bettenhausen 100 will be aired live on FloRacing at https://flosports.link/usac.

2025 BETTENHAUSEN 100 ENTRY LIST

3 (R) ARIC GENTRY/Robards, KY (Tim & Linda Simmons)

6 JAKE SWANSON/Anaheim, CA (Klatt Enterprises)

7 KYLE ROBBINS/New Castle, IN (KR Racing)

8 KYLE STEFFENS/St. Charles, MO (Steffens Motorsports)

10 BRIGGS DANNER/Allentown, PA (DMW Motorsports)

14 (R) KALE DRAKE/Collinsville, OK (McQuinn Motorsports)

17 (R) WILL ARMITAGE/Athens, IL (Will Armitage Racing)

18 KENNY GENTRY/Henderson, KY (Gentry Motorsports)

19 MITCHEL MOLES/Raisin City, CA (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports)

21 C.J. LEARY/Greenfield, IN (Team AZ-Petty-Rossi Racing)

22 MARIO CLOUSER/Auburn, IL (Rice Motorsports-Abacus Racing)

24 KODY SWANSON/Kingsburg, CA (John Haggenbottom)

25 CASEY BUCKMAN/Chandler, AZ (C-Buck Motorsports-Eddie Sachs Jr.)

26 KAYLEE BRYSON/Muskogee, OK (Sam Pierce)

29 JOEY MOUGHAN/Springfield, IL (MSP Motorsports)

31 DAVE BERKHEIMER/Mechanicsburg, PA (Dave Berkheimer Motorsports)

38 (R) TOM SAVAGE/Red Lion, PA (Savage Motorsports)

39 A.J. FIKE/Galesburg, IL (A.J. Fike Racing)

44 (R) KYLE WISSMILLER/Saybrook, IL (Kyle Wissmiller)

51 RUSS GAMESTER/Peru, IN (Gamester Racing)

52 CARMEN PERIGO/Stoystown, PA (John Stehman)

54 MATT WESTFALL/Pleasant Hill, OH (4 Kings Racing)

55 TAYLOR FERNS/Shelby Township, MI (Taylor Ferns Racing)

60 BILLY WEASE/Noblesville, IN (Meyer Auto Research)

61 (R) DANNY JENNINGS/Norman, OK (David Grace)

65 (R) TRAVIS MAHONEY/Oglesby, IL (SV Motorsports)

66 BILL ROSE/Plainfield, IN (Bill Rose Racing)

69 CHASE STOCKON/Fort Branch, IN (Pink 69 Racing)

77 CHRIS URISH/Elkhart, IL (Chris Urish)

78 (R) ROB CAHO JR./Rush City, MN (Rob & Darcie Caho)

79 (R) TIM KENT/Bristow, OK (James Hoover)

81 BRIAN TYLER/Parma, MI (BCR Group)

88 (R) SABAN BIBENT/Cincinnati, OH (Sammy & Mouren Fetter)

91 JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA (Hemelgarn Racing)

92 TBA (Kazmark Motorsports)

97 SHANE COCKRUM/Benton, IL (Hans Lein)

99 KOREY WEYANT/Springfield, IL (Scott Weyant)

118 JIMMY LIGHT/West Springfield, PA (Mike Thomas)

121 SHANE COTTLE/Kansas, IL (Mark Swanson Encore Team)

160 (R) KIP HUGHES/North Enid, OK (Kip Hughes)

(R) represents a USAC Silver Crown Rookie