Schatz to Drive Second Big Game Entry Through Labor Day Weekend

(August 14, 2025) — After a day and a half of speculation about what Donny Schatz might do for the remainder of the 2025 season has been answered, at least for a few weeks.

Big Game Motorsports announced on Thursday that Schatz would be added as a teammate to David Gravel for the next two and a half weeks driving a #15 entry on the World of Outlaws tour. The team will make their debut with Schatz Friday night at Ogilvie Speedway in Ogilvie, Minnesota before going to Jackson Motorplex on Saturday, a track owned by Tod Quiring who also is the owner of Big Game Motorsports.

The partnership between Big Game and Schatz is slated to wrap up after the World of Outlaws two-night program at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, South Dakota, also owned by Quiring.

Tony Stewart Racing announced on Tuesday that Schatz would no longer drive for the team after 234 feature victories, eight World of Outlaws championships, and 11 Knoxville Nationals titles.

Public relations representative Shawn Miller indicated that Big Game would bring in additional crew members to work on the Schatz entry but with crew chief Cody Jacobs overseeing both Gravel and Schatz’s entry.

Big Game Motorsports with Gravel driving won the 2024 World of Outlaws championship.