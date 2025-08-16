Chris Martin Masters Lakeside Speedway with POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints Victory

From POWRi

Kansas City, KS. (8/15/25) Chris Martin would thrill in caution-free action with the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League in the Sunflower State Showdown presented by Start2Finish TV to notch his first league victory and earn the hard-fought feature victory at Lakeside Speedway.

Speeding up excitement on the long straights of Lakeside Speedway with twenty-three talented entrants of the POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints would see Miles Paulus set a quick qualifying time of 14.295-second lap with JJ Hickle, Sean Rayhall, and Jack Anderson each earning heat racing victories.

Exciting the audience members on the initial green flag start with high-point qualifier Austin McCarl and Chris Martin lined up in the front row, as Austin McCarl would gain the lead on the opening lap as drivers jockeyed for position behind.

Leading the first ten laps, Austin McCarl would appear to be in fine form until a lap ten mechanical issue would take the leader from competition without causing a caution, as second-running Chris Martin inherited the top spot.

Maintaining the front of the field in dominating fashion, Chris Martin would not be denied in earning his first career POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint victory in an action-packed main event, with Miles Paulus hustling into the runner-up position late.

“This is so cool, my first 410 feature win, and I’m pretty pumped. The last two weeks have been very special for the family, and it’s cool to keep the momentum going,” said Chris Martin in victory lane ceremony celebrations. Adding “I think we just nailed it tonight, we kind of got off to a slow start on the first green, but the car really came into its own as the laps went by”.

Contesting closely behind would find JJ Hickle placing on the final podium placement from the starting seventh on the initial green flag. Xavier Doney would be among the frontrunners, all feature to fourth as point-leader Ayrton Gennetten would round out the top-five finishers for the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League in the Sunflower State Showdown presented by Start2Finish TV at Lakeside Speedway.

Lakeside Speedway | POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints | 8/15/25:

Start2Finish TV Quick Qualifying Time: 98P-Miles Paulus(14.295)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 21X-JJ Hickle

Eibach Racing Heat Race 2 Winner: 14-Sean Rayhall

Auto Meter Heat Race 3 Winner: 2KS-Jack Anderson

Wholesale Batteries Inc. High Point Qualifier: 88-Austin McCarl

Smiley’s Racing Products Hard Charger: 21X-JJ Hickle (+4)

Honest Abe Roofing Feature Winner: 44-Chris Martin

Event Details: https://www.myracepass.com/events/547545

Honest Abe Roofing A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 44-Chris Martin[2]; 2. 98P-Miles Paulus[4]; 3. 21X-JJ Hickle[7]; 4. 74-Xavier Doney[8]; 5. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[9]; 6. 2KS-Jack Anderson[6]; 7. 12X-Hank Davis[3]; 8. 51B-Joe B Miller[11]; 9. 14-Sean Rayhall[5]; 10. B8-John Barnard[13]; 11. 79-Kyle Jones[15]; 12. 79X-Gage Montgomery[12]; 13. 22M-Rees Moran[16]; 14. 2-Chase Porter[10]; 15. 97-Scotty Milan[14]; 16. 21-Cam Sorrels[18]; 17. 74N-Natalie Doney[17]; 18. 15-Jack Potter[21]; 19. 88-Austin McCarl[1]; 20. 42P-Preston Perlmutter[22]; 21. 3D-Jake Diehl[20]; 22. 53-Jack Dover[19]; 23. 17-Dillan Baldwin[23]

Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 21X-JJ Hickle[1]; 2. 12X-Hank Davis[3]; 3. 98P-Miles Paulus[4]; 4. 51B-Joe B Miller[5]; 5. B8-John Barnard[6]; 6. 74N-Natalie Doney[7]; 7. 3D-Jake Diehl[8]; 8. 53-Jack Dover[2].

Eibach Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 14-Sean Rayhall[2]; 2. 88-Austin McCarl[4]; 3. 2-Chase Porter[1]; 4. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[3]; 5. 97-Scotty Milan[5]; 6. 21-Cam Sorrels[6]; 7. 15-Jack Potter[7]; 8. (DNS) 17-Dillan Baldwin.

Auto Meter Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 2KS-Jack Anderson[2]; 2. 44-Chris Martin[4]; 3. 74-Xavier Doney[3]; 4. 79X-Gage Montgomery[1]; 5. 79-Kyle Jones[6]; 6. 22M-Rees Moran[5]; 7. (DNS) 42P-Preston Perlmutter.

﻿

Start2Finish Qualifying: 1. 98P-Miles Paulus, 00:14.295[20]; 2. 88-Austin McCarl, 00:14.335[8]; 3. 44-Chris Martin, 00:14.500[22]; 4. 12X-Hank Davis, 00:14.521[18]; 5. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 00:14.539[16]; 6. 74-Xavier Doney, 00:14.569[15]; 7. 53-Jack Dover, 00:14.576[19]; 8. 14-Sean Rayhall, 00:14.578[13]; 9. 2KS-Jack Anderson, 00:14.582[11]; 10. 21X-JJ Hickle, 00:14.596[17]; 11. 2-Chase Porter, 00:14.631[4]; 12. 79X-Gage Montgomery, 00:14.645[23]; 13. 51B-Joe B Miller, 00:14.661[10]; 14. 97-Scotty Milan, 00:14.700[14]; 15. 22M-Rees Moran, 00:14.778[3]; 16. B8-John Barnard, 00:14.788[7]; 17. 21-Cam Sorrels, 00:14.817[6]; 18. 79-Kyle Jones, 00:14.904[5]; 19. 74N-Natalie Doney, 00:15.031[1]; 20. 15-Jack Potter, 00:15.309[2]; 21. 42P-Preston Perlmutter, 00:15.400[9]; 22. 3D-Jake Diehl, 00:17.654[12]; 23. 17-Dillan Baldwin, 10:00.000[21].

Racing Electronics Hot Laps: 1. 44-Chris Martin, 00:14.557[22]; 2. 53-Jack Dover, 00:14.671[19]; 3. 98P-Miles Paulus, 00:14.815[20]; 4. 51B-Joe B Miller, 00:14.864[10]; 5. 12X-Hank Davis, 00:14.890[18]; 6. 21X-JJ Hickle, 00:14.908[17]; 7. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 00:14.973[16]; 8. 14-Sean Rayhall, 00:15.076[13]; 9. 97-Scotty Milan, 00:15.147[14]; 10. 88-Austin McCarl, 00:15.150[8]; 11. 2-Chase Porter, 00:15.171[4]; 12. 79X-Gage Montgomery, 00:15.171[23]; 13. 74-Xavier Doney, 00:15.362[15]; 14. 21-Cam Sorrels, 00:15.422[6]; 15. 79-Kyle Jones, 00:15.612[5]; 16. 2KS-Jack Anderson, 00:15.629[11]; 17. 42P-Preston Perlmutter, 00:15.717[9]; 18. 22M-Rees Moran, 00:15.786[3]; 19. B8-John Barnard, 00:15.925[7]; 20. 15-Jack Potter, 00:15.932[2]; 21. 74N-Natalie Doney, 00:18.025[1]; 22. 3D-Jake Diehl, 00:19.443[12]; 23. 17-Dillan Baldwin, 01:00.000[21].

