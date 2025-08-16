DUFF SCORES FIRST MOWA WIN WITH NIGHT BEFORE THE MILE VICTORY

By Brendon Bauman

August 15, 2025 – Leading a race high thirteen laps, Tyler Duff was able to

finally add a Morrow Brothers Ford MOWA Sprint Car Series victory to his

resume on Friday night.

Two attempts at a green flag start slowed the field before a lap was scored.

Jarrett Weyant climbed the wall in turn two before coming to a stop on the

backstretch, ending his night. On the following restart, Brayton Lynch got

airborne and made contact with Colton Fisher. Lynch’s #29 was hauled

away from the accident scene while Fisher went to the work area but was

unable to rejoin the field.

Duff, from nearby Weldon, Illinois, started on the pole of the 25-Lap affair

and led the first eight laps until 2024 series champion Will Armitage slid

past in turns one and two, working lap nine.

At the midpoint of the race, Armitage had extended his lead over the field to

over two-and-a-half seconds, but saw that disappear after a lap 19 red flag

that collected Chris Urish, Luke Verardi and Mitchell Davis who

unfortunately received the worst damage, flipping on the backstretch.

All three drivers escaped without injury. Verardi had the eyes of many fans on

him as he muscled his way forward from his 23rd starting spot into 7th.

Bringing the field back to green with five laps remaining, Armitage was

poised to pick up his second MOWA victory of the season. Duff worked

alongside Armitage and slowly pulled ahead at lap 21, and never looked

back.

Armitage kept Duff at bay under two tenths of a second as they raced

towards the finish. Duff crossed under the checkers by 0.183 seconds over

Will Armitage, Mario Clouser, Logan Julien and Korey Weyant.

“Will and I raced hard there at the end and made contact with about three

laps to go. We noticed after the race that Jacobs ladder was broken.

Thankfully, that didn’t stop us from picking up the win. It feels great to pick

up a win with MOWA after scoring two local victories at Jacksonville.

Lincoln is only 20 minutes from the shop, so this is home for us. I wouldn’t

be able to do what I do without the help of my sponsors and my great crew

– my Dad, Grandpa and brother. It’s a family affair that finally paid off”, said

Duff postrace.

The Morrow Brothers Ford MOWA Sprint Car Series looks ahead to a big

weekend in September with the Carolyn Schuh Memorial on September

12th at Jacksonville Speedway and the Tom Knowles Memorial on

September 13th at Spoon River Speedway.

The finish: 1. 9-Tyler Duff(1), 2. 7A-Will Armitage(3), 3. 6-Mario Clouser(9),

4. 85J-Logan Julien(6), 5. 47-Korey Weyant(11), 6. 3N-Jake Neuman(2), 7.

5D-Zach Daum(16), 8. 01-Justin Standridge(7), 9. 44-Cory Bruns(14), 10.

99-Tyler Brabant(22), 11. 2A-Austin Archdale(10), 12. 10S-Jeremy

Standridge(18), 13. 70-Eric Shelton(24), 14. 77U-Chris Urish(8), 15.

28-Luke Verardi(23), 16. 56-Mitchell Davis(4), 17. 1JR-Steven Russell(13),

18. 52F-Logan Faucon(12), 19. 12-Corbin Gurley(19), 20. 83-Aaron

Andruskevitch(21), 21. 22-Riley Goodno(5), 22. 29-Brayton Lynch(15), 23.

5H-Colton Fisher(17), 24. 99W-Jarrett Weyant(20)