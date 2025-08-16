Henry continues 410 dominance at Attica

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – Cap Henry continued his dominating season with his fifth win of the year Friday, Aug. 15 at Attica Raceway Park. The three time and defending track champion survived a late race caution to score the win on Croghan Colonial Bank/Five Star Maintenance/FE Kroka & Associates/Ohio Truck Sales Night.

The Republic, Ohio driver started fifth in the 30-lap Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprint feature and took the lead from Zeth Sabo on lap eight and drove to his 25th career win at Attica and 10th overall victory in 2025. Bryce Lucius, DJ Foos, TJ Michael and Larry Kingseed Jr. rounded out the top five.

“In qualifying we blew a power steer line and me being a very unprepared race car driver I didn’t bring a spare uniform so Mike Bores let me borrow one of his. The guys did a good job after qualifying getting the power steering changed out. That car was fast and it was fun…it’s fun when your stuff’s that good and you can just move around. Zack (Myers) did a bunch of stuff we haven’t done all year and I’m just glad he’s working on my car and I get to drive this thing,” said Henry beside his Premier Planning Service, Jeff Ward Demolition, Ohio Logistics, Primal Tee Shop, Innovative Excavating, Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts, FK Rod Ends, King Racing, Griff’s Engines; Berryman Racing Shocks, Callie’s Performance Products, Dyers, Power Cool Manufacturing, SCS Gearbox, Tony Elliott Foundation backed #33W.

Since no one could defeat Henry, the Attica Raceway Park bounty increases to $600 next Friday.

Britton, Michigan’s Devin Shiels, a five time Attica track champion in the Dirt Nerds Podcast Powered by Propane UMP Late Models, has been held winless in 2025 at “Ohio’s Finest Racing” speed plant. That came to an end Friday as Shiels took the lead from Larry Bellman on lap five and held off numerous late challenges from Matt Irey and Kyle Moore to score his 21st career victory at Attica. Irey, Gregg Haskell, Collin Shipley and Ryan Markham rounded out top five.

While battling for the lead with seven laps remaining, Moore, the current and defending Attica point leader, got into the front stretch wall, ending his night. With the victory, Shiels collected the $500 for the bounty the track put on Moore.

“I figured Kyle would be ripping the lip and doing something crazy here…he’s pretty darn good here. It was a pretty demanding track, I think I heated up pretty good. We’ve led some here this year and broke a lot of stuff,” said Shiels beside his Magic Fountain Auto Wash, Rally’s Hamburgers, Dundee Products, Banshee Graphics, Salenbein Trucking & Excavating; T-Town Lawn Care, Dirt Nerds Podcast,Continental Service, Emerson’s Cigar Lounge backed #51.

While the stats show he led all 25 laps of the feature, Fremont, Ohio’s Seth Schneider had to hold off a hard charging Blayne Keckler the final five laps to score his third win of the season in the Fremont Fence 305 Sprints at Attica. It’s Schneider’s fourth overall victory of 2025 and his fourth career win at Attica and it came over Keckler, Logan Mongeau, John Ivy and Steve Rando.

Defending track champion and current point leader Jamie Miller was involved in a heat race crash and did not compete in the A-main so the bounty on him increases to $600 should someone defeat him next Friday.

“That motor gets it. I have to thank Bryan (Sebetto) for letting me run it all year. That thing is bad ass…thanks Level Performance. Kevin (Schlachter, car owner) did a lot of homework and learned a lot over the off-season. He’s freaking awesome…he got us here,” said Schneider beside his Josh Kromers Seamless Gutters, Commercial Glazing Systems, Overwatch Precision, Level Performance, Level Utilities, Sandusky Bay Remodeling, RCF Chassis backed #36.

Attica Raceway Park will be back in action Friday, Aug. 22 with the 410 and 305 sprints and UMP Late Models in action.

For more information go to www.atticaracewaypark.com or follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park.

About Five Star Maintenance & Construction – https://fivestarmaintenanceohio.com/

Located in Tiffin, Ohio, Five Star Maintenance & Construction offers general contracting, handling the entire project with a dedicated crew and the licenses, insurance and certifications needed to get the job done. Five Star also does commercial construction including upgrades, expansion and building projects from the ground up. Five Star’s professionals are certified to take on even the largest industrial maintenance jobs. Five Star provides interior and exterior painting to both commercial and industrial clients. Five Star also does roofing, property preservation, historic restoration work, and real estate services that include construction loans, custom built homes and additions, and much more. Check out our services at fivestarmaintenanceohio.com

About FE Kroka & Associates – https://www.fekrocka.com/

F.E. Krocka & Associates Inc (FEK) is a professional surveying and mapping firm in Shelby, Ohio. FEK specializes primarily in construction layout, topographic surveying, boundary surveying, mortgage location surveys, ALTA/NSPS Surveys, and FEMA Flood Elevation Certificates. FEK is also pre-qualified by the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) for Limited Right of Way Plan Development.

About Ohio Truck Sales – https://www.ohiotrucks.com/

In October 2010, sprint car driver Chris Andrews made the difficult decision to sell the family racing team and go all in on used semi trucks. The income from his sale allowed him to purchase four pre-owned semi trucks. In his first year of business, he sold five trucks. The next year he sold 15, then 30, and so on. These days, Ohio Truck Sales sells around 1,000 used semi trucks each year and has 150 employees working hard so future drivers can accomplish their goals of starting a new business and making a name for themselves. Ohio Truck Sales, located in Sandusky, Ohio, is America’s largest buyer of long hood Kenworths and Peterbilts and has the largest inventory and selection in the nation all on one property. All of Ohio Truck Sales inventory comes directly from retired owner-operators; there are no auction trucks on the property. Ohio Truck Sales specializes in financing of older “hard to finance” trucks that most banks will not touch. Check out their inventory at www.ohiotrucks.com

About Croghan Colonial Bank – www.croghan.com

At Croghan, we understand where you’re coming from. Literally. Because chances are, we were brought up with similar values like honesty, hard work, commitment to family. So we hope you consider the Croghan Colonial Bank more than just your neighbor. Think of us as friends. Better yet, as family. Croghan would love nothing more than to be here to listen, guide and help you for years to come. The Croghan Colonial Bank was founded in 1888 and opened what its headquarters on Croghan Street in downtown Fremont, Ohio in 1904 where the main branch is located to this day. Croghan Colonial Bank has grown throughout the years with branches located in communities throughout Northwest and North Central Ohio.

ATTICA RACEWAY PARK

Friday, Aug. 15, 2025

410 Sprints – Callies Performance Products

A Feature 1 30 Laps | 00:28:48.723

1. 33W-Cap Henry[5]; 2. 32-Bryce Lucius[4]; 3. 16-DJ Foos[7]; 4. 19-TJ Michael[9]; 5. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[1]; 6. 19P-Paige Polyak[11]; 7. 01-Bryan Sebetto[6]; 8. 3J-Trey Jacobs[10]; 9. 35-Stuart Brubaker[14]; 10. 22M-Dan McCarron[13]; 11. 78-Justin Clark[17]; 12. 5-Kody Brewer[15]; 13. 7M-Brandon Moore[18]; 14. 98-Ky Harper[16]; 15. 75-Jerry Dahms[20]; 16. 9-Lance Heinberger[19]; 17. 15C-Chris Andrews[8]; 18. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[3]; 19. 29-Zeth Sabo[2]; 20. 15K-Creed Kemenah[12]; 21. 10C-Chris Plascak[22]; 22. 8T-Tanner Tecco[21]

Heat 1 8 Laps | 00:06:11.316

1. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[1]; 2. 33W-Cap Henry[3]; 3. 19-TJ Michael[2]; 4. 15C-Chris Andrews[4]; 5. 22M-Dan McCarron[7]; 6. 98-Ky Harper[5]; 7. 10C-Chris Plascak[8]; 8. (DNS) 8T-Tanner Tecco

Heat 2 8 Laps | 00:04:14.890

1. 29-Zeth Sabo[2]; 2. 16-DJ Foos[1]; 3. 3J-Trey Jacobs[3]; 4. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[4]; 5. 35-Stuart Brubaker[5]; 6. 78-Justin Clark[6]; 7. 9-Lance Heinberger[7]

Heat 3 8 Laps | 00:06:19.192

1. 01-Bryan Sebetto[1]; 2. 32-Bryce Lucius[3]; 3. 19P-Paige Polyak[2]; 4. 15K-Creed Kemenah[4]; 5. 5-Kody Brewer[5]; 6. 7M-Brandon Moore[6]; 7. 75-Jerry Dahms[7]

Qualifying 1 3 Laps | 00:01:13.285

1. 15C-Chris Andrews, 00:12.107[6]; 2. 33W-Cap Henry, 00:12.135[8]; 3. 19-TJ Michael, 00:12.549[1]; 4. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr, 00:12.580[4]; 5. 98-Ky Harper, 00:12.984[2]; 6. 8T-Tanner Tecco, 00:13.030[3]; 7. 22M-Dan McCarron, 00:13.075[5]; 8. 10C-Chris Plascak, 00:59.999[7]

Qualifying 2 3 Laps | 00:01:11.315

1. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek, 00:12.099[6]; 2. 3J-Trey Jacobs, 00:12.273[3]; 3. 29-Zeth Sabo, 00:12.301[1]; 4. 16-DJ Foos, 00:12.410[5]; 5. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 00:12.451[7]; 6. 78-Justin Clark, 00:12.747[4]; 7. 9-Lance Heinberger, 00:12.790[2]

Qualifying 3 3 Laps | 00:01:10.652

1. 15K-Creed Kemenah, 00:12.178[4]; 2. 32-Bryce Lucius, 00:12.278[6]; 3. 19P-Paige Polyak, 00:12.384[3]; 4. 01-Bryan Sebetto, 00:12.457[1]; 5. 5-Kody Brewer, 00:12.620[7]; 6. 7M-Brandon Moore, 00:12.678[2]; 7. 75-Jerry Dahms, 00:13.777[5]

305 Sprints – Fremont Fence

A Feature 1 25 Laps | 00:28:38.111

1. 36-Seth Schneider[1]; 2. 4M-Blayne Keckler[6]; 3. 3M-Logan Mongeau[2]; 4. 49I-John Ivy[9]; 5. 19R-Steve Rando[13]; 6. 4T-Kasey Jedrzejek[18]; 7. 2-Brenden Torok[5]; 8. 8K-Zach Kramer[3]; 9. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr[11]; 10. 1W-Paul Weaver[12]; 11. 09-Daniel Hoffman[7]; 12. 28-Shawn Valenti[10]; 13. X15-Kasey Ziebold[20]; 14. 63-Randy Ruble[19]; 15. 13S-Drew Siferd[15]; 16. 13M-Kael Mowrer[14]; 17. 9R-Logan Riehl[4]; 18. 0-Bradley Bateson[17]; 19. 6-Dustin Dinan[22]; 20. 5-Brandon Riehl[16]; 21. 319-Steve Watts[21]; 22. 98-Bobby Clark[8]

B Feature 1 8 Laps | 00:10:26.676

1. 0-Bradley Bateson[1]; 2. 63-Randy Ruble[2]; 3. 319-Steve Watts[8]; 4. 55-Jim Leaser[7]; 5. 63B-Matt Lucius[4]; 6. 39M-Madden Merrill[5]; 7. 14T-Tim Freeman[6]; 8. 34-Jud Dickerson[3]

B Feature 2 8 Laps | 00:05:59.906

1. 4T-Kasey Jedrzejek[6]; 2. X15-Kasey Ziebold[1]; 3. 6-Dustin Dinan[7]; 4. 18Z-Kelsey Ivy[2]; 5. 18-Ben Watson[4]; 6. 39T-Trevor St Clair[3]; 7. 11-Brayden Harrison[5]

Heat 1 8 Laps | 00:04:34.228

1. 8K-Zach Kramer[2]; 2. 98-Bobby Clark[1]; 3. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr[3]; 4. 13M-Kael Mowrer[5]; 5. 0-Bradley Bateson[4]; 6. 34-Jud Dickerson[6]; 7. 39M-Madden Merrill[8]; 8. 55-Jim Leaser[7]

Heat 2 8 Laps | 00:14:27.569

1. 49I-John Ivy[2]; 2. 2-Brenden Torok[1]; 3. 1W-Paul Weaver[6]; 4. 13S-Drew Siferd[5]; 5. X15-Kasey Ziebold[7]; 6. 39T-Trevor St Clair[8]; 7. 26-Jamie Miller[3]; 8. 4T-Kasey Jedrzejek[4]

Heat 3 8 Laps | 00:08:45.065

1. 3M-Logan Mongeau[2]; 2. 28-Shawn Valenti[4]; 3. 19R-Steve Rando[5]; 4. 5-Brandon Riehl[1]; 5. 63-Randy Ruble[7]; 6. 63B-Matt Lucius[6]; 7. 14T-Tim Freeman[8]; 8. 319-Steve Watts[3]

Heat 4 8 Laps | 00:06:34.423

1. 9R-Logan Riehl[3]; 2. 09-Daniel Hoffman[1]; 3. 4M-Blayne Keckler[5]; 4. 36-Seth Schneider[4]; 5. 18Z-Kelsey Ivy[7]; 6. 18-Ben Watson[6]; 7. 11-Brayden Harrison[8]; 8. 6-Dustin Dinan[2]

Qualifying 1 3 Laps | 00:03:52.823

1. 0-Bradley Bateson, 00:13.841[4]; 2. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr, 00:13.936[2]; 3. 8K-Zach Kramer, 00:13.987[8]; 4. 98-Bobby Clark, 00:14.004[1]; 5. 13M-Kael Mowrer, 00:14.091[6]; 6. 34-Jud Dickerson, 00:14.161[3]; 7. 55-Jim Leaser, 00:14.290[5]; 8. 39M-Madden Merrill, 00:14.347[7]

Qualifying 2 3 Laps | 00:01:25.112

1. 4T-Kasey Jedrzejek, 00:13.695[5]; 2. 26-Jamie Miller, 00:13.754[4]; 3. 49I-John Ivy, 00:13.823[2]; 4. 2-Brenden Torok, 00:13.992[3]; 5. 13S-Drew Siferd, 00:14.049[8]; 6. 1W-Paul Weaver, 00:14.069[7]; 7. X15-Kasey Ziebold, 00:14.079[1]; 8. 39T-Trevor St Clair, 00:14.100[6]

Qualifying 3 3 Laps | 00:01:49.733

1. 28-Shawn Valenti, 00:13.654[8]; 2. 319-Steve Watts, 00:13.790[6]; 3. 3M-Logan Mongeau, 00:13.820[1]; 4. 5-Brandon Riehl, 00:14.001[4]; 5. 19R-Steve Rando, 00:14.009[2]; 6. 63B-Matt Lucius, 00:14.045[3]; 7. 63-Randy Ruble, 00:14.136[5]; 8. 14T-Tim Freeman, 00:14.642[7]

Qualifying 4 3 Laps | 00:01:53.221

1. 36-Seth Schneider, 00:13.469[3]; 2. 9R-Logan Riehl, 00:13.485[2]; 3. 6-Dustin Dinan, 00:13.529[1]; 4. 09-Daniel Hoffman, 00:13.614[5]; 5. 4M-Blayne Keckler, 00:13.788[6]; 6. 18-Ben Watson, 00:13.819[7]; 7. 18Z-Kelsey Ivy, 00:13.925[8]; 8. 11-Brayden Harrison, 00:14.008[4]

Dirt Super Late Models – Dirt Nerds Podcast

A Feature 1 25 Laps | 00:19:21.460

1. 51-Devin Shiels[3]; 2. 36-Matt Irey[4]; 3. RH21-Gregg Haskell[8]; 4. 46-Colin Shipley[6]; 5. 5M-Ryan Markham[10]; 6. 3-Matt Miller[9]; 7. 15B-Mike Bores[15]; 8. 74-Jeff Warnick[11]; 9. 28-Kent Brewer[19]; 10. 34-Herb Reich[12]; 11. 11-Austin Gibson[18]; 12. 51B-Brayden Shiels[1]; 13. 59-Larry Bellman[2]; 14. 1*-Kyle Moore[7]; 15. 22-Dominic DeNero[16]; 16. 29-Nate Potts[13]; 17. 69R-Doug Baird[20]; 18. 53X-Dylan Jessen[17]; 19. 10-Nathan Loney[5]; 20. 16-Steve Sabo[14]; 21. (DNS) 101-Chester Fitch; 22. (DNS) 1N-Casey Noonan

Heat 1 8 Laps | 00:03:30.280

1. 59-Larry Bellman[1]; 2. 51B-Brayden Shiels[2]; 3. 3-Matt Miller[4]; 4. 5M-Ryan Markham[3]; 5. 29-Nate Potts[7]; 6. 22-Dominic DeNero[5]; 7. 28-Kent Brewer[6]; 8. 1N-Casey Noonan[8]

Heat 2 8 Laps | 00:09:58.115

1. 36-Matt Irey[2]; 2. 1*-Kyle Moore[3]; 3. 46-Colin Shipley[4]; 4. 74-Jeff Warnick[5]; 5. 16-Steve Sabo[7]; 6. 53X-Dylan Jessen[6]; 7. 101-Chester Fitch[1]

Heat 3 8 Laps | 00:03:17.992

1. 10-Nathan Loney[1]; 2. RH21-Gregg Haskell[3]; 3. 51-Devin Shiels[4]; 4. 34-Herb Reich[2]; 5. 15B-Mike Bores[5]; 6. 11-Austin Gibson[6]; 7. 69R-Doug Baird[7]

Qualifying 1 3 Laps | 00:01:21.918

1. 3-Matt Miller, 00:14.788[3]; 2. 5M-Ryan Markham, 00:14.875[5]; 3. 51B-Brayden Shiels, 00:14.900[2]; 4. 59-Larry Bellman, 00:14.990[4]; 5. 22-Dominic DeNero, 00:15.097[1]; 6. 28-Kent Brewer, 00:15.126[6]; 7. 29-Nate Potts, 00:15.266[7]; 8. 1N-Casey Noonan, 00:16.825[8]

Qualifying 2 3 Laps | 00:01:43.476

1. 46-Colin Shipley, 00:14.479[5]; 2. 1*-Kyle Moore, 00:14.593[7]; 3. 36-Matt Irey, 00:14.795[1]; 4. 101-Chester Fitch, 00:15.436[4]; 5. 74-Jeff Warnick, 00:16.652[6]; 6. 53X-Dylan Jessen, 00:16.665[2]; 7. 16-Steve Sabo, 00:16.916[3]

Qualifying 3 3 Laps | 00:01:21.728

1. 51-Devin Shiels, 00:14.405[7]; 2. RH21-Gregg Haskell, 00:14.809[4]; 3. 34-Herb Reich, 00:14.875[5]; 4. 10-Nathan Loney, 00:15.078[3]; 5. 15B-Mike Bores, 00:15.113[2]; 6. 11-Austin Gibson, 00:15.555[1]; 7. 69R-Doug Baird, 00:17.042[6]