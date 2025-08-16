Thiel and Ragged Edge Racing Part Ways

(August 16, 2025) — Scotty Thiel announced Saturday morning that he had parted ways with the Home Pro Roofing backed Ragged Ridge Racing after Friday’s GLSS event at I-96 Speedway.

Thiel, from Cheboygan, Wisconsin, with the Ragged Edge team won seven features during the 2025 season.

After leading the early portion of the GLSS feature at I-96 Thiel entered the work area when the car would not stay in gear. After the issue was resolved Thiel from from the back of the field to third position.

As of this posting Thiel had not returned an inquiry yet about his plans for the remainder of the 2025 season.