Parker Price Miller steers to Paragon All Star win

Paragon,In (August 16,2025)- Parker Price Miller won the 35 lap NAPA All Star Circuit of Champions feature at Paragon Speedway Saturday night. PPM was followed by Cale Thomas, Kalib Henry, Tim Shaffer and Howard Moore.
NAPA Auto Parts A Feature (35 Laps): 1. 71-Parker Price Miller[7]; 2. 49X-Cale Thomas[5]; 3. 101-Kalib Henry[3]; 4. 17GP-Tim Shaffer[11]; 5. 40-Howard Moore[4]; 6. W20-Greg Wilson[14]; 7. 45-Devon Borden[6]; 8. 51-Scott Bogucki[15]; 9. 22-Brandon Spithaler[9]; 10. 09-Craig Mintz[13]; 11. 14-Keith Sheffer Jr[8]; 12. 7N-Darin Naida[1]; 13. 20B-Cody Bova[12]; 14. 5E-Bobby Elliott[18]; 15. 37-Bryce Norris[16]; 16. 2MD-Aiden Price[17]; 17. 87-Reed Whitney[21]; 18. 38-Leyton Wagner[20]; 19. 34-Sterling Cling[2]; 20. 4-Zane DeVault[10]; 21. 77-Geoff Dodge[19]
Level Utilities Level Utilities Dash (6 Laps): 1. 7N-Darin Naida[1]; 2. 34-Sterling Cling[2]; 3. 101-Kalib Henry[3]; 4. 40-Howard Moore[5]; 5. 49X-Cale Thomas[6]; 6. 45-Devon Borden[4]
Premier Planning Premier Planning Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 40-Howard Moore[2]; 2. 101-Kalib Henry[3]; 3. 17GP-Tim Shaffer[1]; 4. 09-Craig Mintz[5]; 5. 7N-Darin Naida[4]; 6. 5E-Bobby Elliott[7]; 7. 77-Geoff Dodge[6]
All Pro All Pro Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 49X-Cale Thomas[2]; 2. 4-Zane DeVault[1]; 3. 45-Devon Borden[4]; 4. 14-Keith Sheffer Jr[3]; 5. 37-Bryce Norris[6]; 6. 51-Scott Bogucki[5]; 7. 38-Leyton Wagner[7]
Adaptive One Adaptive One Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 71-Parker Price Miller[2]; 2. 20B-Cody Bova[1]; 3. 34-Sterling Cling[4]; 4. W20-Greg Wilson[5]; 5. 22-Brandon Spithaler[3]; 6. 2MD-Aiden Price[6]; 7. 87-Reed Whitney[7]
Capital Renegade Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. 7N-Darin Naida, 00:12.801[4]; 2. 45-Devon Borden, 00:12.905[14]; 3. 34-Sterling Cling, 00:12.924[10]; 4. 101-Kalib Henry, 00:13.026[16]; 5. 14-Keith Sheffer Jr, 00:13.187[11]; 6. 22-Brandon Spithaler, 00:13.200[6]; 7. 40-Howard Moore, 00:13.223[7]; 8. 49X-Cale Thomas, 00:13.232[17]; 9. 71-Parker Price Miller, 00:13.286[21]; 10. 17GP-Tim Shaffer, 00:13.288[9]; 11. 4-Zane DeVault, 00:13.297[13]; 12. 20B-Cody Bova, 00:13.303[19]; 13. 09-Craig Mintz, 00:13.358[8]; 14. 51-Scott Bogucki, 00:13.444[5]; 15. W20-Greg Wilson, 00:13.477[1]; 16. 77-Geoff Dodge, 00:13.488[18]; 17. 37-Bryce Norris, 00:13.533[20]; 18. 2MD-Aiden Price, 00:13.690[12]; 19. 5E-Bobby Elliott, 00:13.762[3]; 20. 38-Leyton Wagner, 00:13.956[2]; 21. 87-Reed Whitney, 00:14.020[15]