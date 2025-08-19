Tyler Thompson Takes Race Win, Otto Sitterly Scores His Tenth Championship

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (August 17, 2025) – The Novelis Supermodified season championship presented by Oswego County Tourism hit the Oswego Speedway last Saturday, with Otto Sitterly carrying a commanding 37-point advantage over Michael Barnes. While Sitterly’s unprecedented tenth track title was all but locked up following fast time in time trials and a conservative run through his heat to lock in a handicap starting spot, the battle for a feature win, and positions in the top ten in point standings and through the field – promised plenty of action.

At the drop of the green, Lou Levea Jr. got the jump on outside pole-sitter Jack Patrick, with third-starting Tyler Thompson in prime position for his first win of the year, quickly settling into second. Patrick fell to third, as Dave Shullick Jr. held fourth, with sixth-starting Camden Proud powering around the outside of Jeff Abold to move into fifth.

Eighth-starting Josh Sokolic was on a mission from the drop of the green. Already up to sixth, Sokolic dove low under Proud to take fifth just after the completion of lap 1. Less than a lap later, Sokolic stormed to the outside of both Shullick and Patrick to rocket into third. Meanwhile, his teammate Thompson had just slid inside of LeVea Jr. to take the top spot before lap 2 was completed, as Sokolic quickly followed him through the pack with a power move in the high-road to grab second, completing a remarkable charge from eighth to runner-up in just two laps as the Jason Simmons Racing cars were now one-two.

The only yellow flew on lap four when Logan Rayvals got up high and rode the foam in turns three and four. On the restart, Thompson, Sokolic, and now Shullick, who had surged past Patrick, pulled away at the front of the field. Behind them, Dan Connors Jr. moved into the top five, with Proud, Barnes, Sitterly, Danzer, and Gosek rounding out the top 10.

By lap 17, Sitterly began his trademark march forward, slipping past Barnes for seventh and then Proud for sixth. At halfway, it was Thompson leading Sokolic, Shullick third, Patrick fourth, Connors fifth, and Sitterly sixth.

With 12 laps to go, Sitterly reeled in Patrick and Connors and before long had moved into fourth. Just a few circuits later, misfortune struck Shullick for the second week in a row as mechanical issues forced him pitside with eight laps remaining. That shuffled Sitterly into third, with Patrick back to fourth and Connors fifth. Proud, Barnes, Danzer, Gosek, and Bellinger held steady to round out the top 10.

At the checkered, Thompson earned his first victory of the season, the 11th of his Supermodified career, tying Kempton Dates for 25th on the all-time wins list while moving past Randy Ritskes and Tim Snyder. Sokolic settled for second in another strong run, with Sitterly rounding out the podium on the night he officially clinched his tenth Oswego Supermodified championship.

“I didn’t really know what to expect there,” Thompson said in victory lane. “We’ve been struggling all year. We’ve either gone out and been really loose or really tight and just had trouble finding that happy medium, and the start there felt very good. It was really balanced, and about halfway through it started getting tight on me, but we got it done. Thanks to Ashley Lynn, Hammond Auto, Oswego Auto and Tire, and everybody that helps out – and my guy Dave here – this whole week he was at the shop until 3 or 4 in the morning some nights, so if it wasn’t for him and everybody that helps out on the car, I wouldn’t be out here.”

Next up at Oswego Speedway is the 69th annual Budweiser International Classic 200, the finale of the 2025 Oswego Super Challenge, scheduled for Sunday, August 31 alongside the 60-lap Bud Light SBS Classic and 50-lap Oswego County Tourism 350 Super Classic. Tickets are now available at OswegoSpeedway.com by clicking the ‘Buy Tickets’ button on the homepage.

RESULTS

Oswego County Tourism

Track Championship Night

Novelis Supermodifieds

Oswego Speedway

Oswego, NY

Feature (50-laps): 1. 98 TYLER THOMPSON, 2. 6 – Josh Sokolic, 3. 7 – Otto Sitterly, 4. 90 – Jack Patrick, 5. 01 – Dan Connors Jr., 6. 54 – Camden Proud, 7. 68 – Michael Barnes, 8. 52 – Dave Danzer, 9. 00 – Joe Gosek, 10. 02 – Brandon Bellinger, 11. 95 – Dave Shullick Jr., 12. 05 – Jeff Abold, 13. 83 – Lou LeVea Jr., 14. 94 – Logan Rayvals, 15. 22 – Mike McVetta

Heat 1 (12-laps): 1. 05 – Jeff Abold, 2. 98 – Tyler Thompson, 3. 90 – Jack Patrick, 4. 68 – Michael Barnes, 5. 7 – Otto Sitterly, 6. 52 – Dave Danzer, 7. 00 – Joe Gosek, 8. 22 – Mike McVetta (DNS)

Heat 2 (12-laps): 1. 54 – Camden Proud, 2. 94 – Logan Rayvals, 3. 6 – Josh Sokolic, 4. 01 – Dan Connors Jr., 5. 83 – Lou LeVea Jr., 6. 95 – Dave Shullick Jr., 7. 02 – Brandon Bellinger

JP Jewelers Halfway Leader ($100 bonus to the leader of lap 25): #98 Tyler Thompson

Lighthouse Lanes Up & Comer ($50 bonus to the highest finishing driver who has never won a feature at Oswego Speedway): #90 Jack Patrick

D&S Landscaping Hard Charger ($25 to the driver advancing the most positions): #7 Otto Sitterly