Henry Continues to Squelch Fields at Attica

From Brian Liskai

ATTICA, OH (August 22, 2025) — Cap Henry continued his dominance at Attica Raceway Park, Friday, Aug. 22, driving to his sixth 410 sprint win of the year at the track on Wilson Tire/Central Ohio Farmers/Ohio CAT/Cam Tech Industrial Services Night.

The three time and defending track champion took the lead from Chris Andrews on lap 11 and cruised to his 26th career Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprint win at Attica. It is his 12 overall victory of 2025. The bounty on Henry increases to $700 for Sept. 5.

Other than the two World of Outlaw NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series events at Attica, Henry, who started fourth in the 30 lap feature Friday, has not finished out of the top three the rest of the season at Attica Raceway Park.

Bryan Sebetto rallied late to take second with eighth starter DJ Foos finished third, and Chris Andrews and Bryce Lucius rounded out the top five.

“I thought we were going to have our work cut out for us there. The track was pretty fast and Chris (Andrews) was fast early. I started to move around there and Zack had that thing pretty good and I could move down. Traffic was starting to get a little bit tricky. That car is just so fast…it kind of scared me early in the race. It was puffing smoke and I was having to wipe the visor to get the oil off of it. I’m so proud of my guys, Jeff, Chris, Chad, Gary, Jeff and everyone involved in this thing. It’s really special. I’ve dreamed of having a season like this. We did it in 2020 and came close in 2023,” said Henry beside his Premier Planning Service, Jeff Ward Demolition, Ohio Logistics, Primal Tee Shop, Innovative Excavating, Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts, FK Rod Ends, King Racing, Griff’s Engines; Berryman Racing Shocks, Callie’s Performance Products, Dyers, Power Cool Manufacturing, SCS Gearbox, Tony Elliott Foundation backed #33W.

The Dirt Nerds Podcast Powered by Propane UMP Late Model feature was shaping up to be a barn-burner late in the 25-lap affair. After Matt Irey led the opening lap, defending track champion Kyle Moore took over until Rusty Schlenk grabbed the lead on lap 12 after a spirited battle with Moore for several laps.

Moore stayed within striking distance until a caution with just eight laps to go. On the ensuing restart Schlenk encountered some mechanical woes, bringing out the caution and handing the lead back to Moore, who drove to his third win of the season. A fantastic battle behind Moore saw Ryan Missler edge out Devin Shiels for second with Irey and Ryan Markham rounding out the top five.

The victory was Moore’s ninth career win at Attica in the last two seasons.

“Last week I thought I had a shot at winning but I messed up. I hate to win it like that tonight….you was going to see a hell of a race. But, I’ve lost a lot of them like that,” said Moore beside his Kepling Flooring, Tye Tworg Longhorn, Joyride Transportation, Smitley Towing, Short Stop, Malcuit Race Engines, Wilson Realty agent Robin Jakubick, RL Bond Septic, Hepthorn Golf Cart Sales, House of Spud, K&B Septic Service, Coffman Composites, Team Midwest Paint, Platinum Design backed #1*.

John Ivy led the first eight laps of the Fremont Fence 305 Sprint feature before Jimmy McGrath took over. Ivy stayed within striking distance and had a shot when the caution flew on lap 16. McGrath rim-rode while Ivy cruised the bottom and stayed within a car length the rest of the way. McGrath took his second win of the year at Attica and his third career win at the trak over Ivy, Dustin Stroup, Paul Weaver and 13th starter Seth Schneider.

McGrath collected the $500 bounty as Jamie Miller, who has five wins at Attica in 2025, got into a flipping car early and finished eighth.

“Johnny made me nervous. I know he’s pretty good on the bottom and I was kind of hesitant to go to the top but it worked,” said McGrath beside his MAK Fabrication, BSE Welding & Fabrication, Sulfer Town Pub, Level Utilities, B&B Drain Service, Level Performance, WDLC Sheds & More, Wood Wizard, D2 Excavating #5JR.

Attica Raceway Park

Attica, Ohio

Friday, August 22, 2025

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Qualifying Flight A (3 Laps)

1. 15C-Chris Andrews, 12.300[7]

2. 01-Bryan Sebetto, 12.343[5]

3. 32-Bryce Lucius, 12.381[6]

4. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 12.764[3]

5. 6J-Jonah Aumend, 13.545[1]

6. 75-Jerry Dahms, 14.118[4]

7. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr, 14.118[2]

Qualifying Flight B (3 Laps)

1. 33W-Cap Henry, 12.199[4]

2. 15K-Creed Kemenah, 12.462[1]

3. 29-Zeth Sabo, 12.529[2]

4. 7M-Brandon Moore, 12.650[7]

5. 09-Craig Mintz, 12.663[3]

6. 98-Ky Harper, 13.386[5]

7. 8T-Tanner Tecco, 13.565[6]

Qualifying Flight C (3 Laps)

1. 3J-Trey Jacobs, 12.407[1]

2. 79-Chris Miller, 12.559[2]

3. 19-TJ Michael, 12.568[3]

4. 16-DJ Foos, 12.575[4]

5. 5-Kody Brewer, 13.008[5]

6. 12-Tyler Capodice, 15.316[6]

7. 8-Olivia Shelbo, 15.560[7]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 32-Bryce Lucius[2]

2. 15C-Chris Andrews[4]

3. 01-Bryan Sebetto[3]

4. 35-Stuart Brubaker[1]

5. 6J-Jonah Aumend[5]

6. 75-Jerry Dahms[6]

DNS: 21-Larry Kingseed Jr

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 29-Zeth Sabo[2]

2. 33W-Cap Henry[4]

3. 15K-Creed Kemenah[3]

4. 09-Craig Mintz[5]

5. 98-Ky Harper[6]

6. 8T-Tanner Tecco[7]

7. 7M-Brandon Moore[1]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 16-DJ Foos[1]

2. 3J-Trey Jacobs[4]

3. 5-Kody Brewer[5]

4. 19-TJ Michael[2]

5. 79-Chris Miller[3]

6. 8-Olivia Shelbo[7]

7. 12-Tyler Capodice[6]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 33W-Cap Henry[4]

2. 01-Bryan Sebetto[5]

3. 16-DJ Foos[8]

4. 15C-Chris Andrews[2]

5. 32-Bryce Lucius[1]

6. 15K-Creed Kemenah[6]

7. 19-TJ Michael[12]

8. 3J-Trey Jacobs[7]

9. 09-Craig Mintz[11]

10. 5-Kody Brewer[9]

11. 35-Stuart Brubaker[10]

12. 7M-Brandon Moore[19]

13. 79-Chris Miller[15]

14. 6J-Jonah Aumend[13]

15. 8-Olivia Shelbo[18]

16. 12-Tyler Capodice[20]

17. 29-Zeth Sabo[3]

18. 8T-Tanner Tecco[17]

19. 98-Ky Harper[14]

DNS: 75-Jerry Dahms

Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Qualifying Flight A (3 Laps)

1. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr, 14.002[7]

2. 36-Seth Schneider, 14.017[1]

3. 4M-Blayne Keckler, 14.021[5]

4. 1W-Paul Weaver, 14.038[4]

5. 11-Brayden Harrison, 14.104[8]

6. 19R-Steve Rando, 14.116[9]

7. 18Z-Brian Smith, 14.186[3]

8. 2-Brenden Torok, 14.470[6]

9. 63B-Matt Lucius, 14.470[2]

Qualifying Flight B (3 Laps)

1. 6-Dustin Dinan, 14.008[3]

2. 26-Jamie Miller, 14.244[1]

3. 39T-Trevor St Clair, 14.590[8]

4. 34-Jud Dickerson, 14.823[7]

5. 78-Austin Black, 14.853[4]

6. 13M-Kael Mowrer, 14.988[6]

7. 13S-Drew Siferd, 15.141[5]

8. 3M-Logan Mongeau, 15.141[2]

Qualifying Flight C (3 Laps)

1. 36J-JJ Henes, 13.945[2]

2. 9R-Logan Riehl, 14.112[4]

3. 10X-Dustin Stroup, 14.178[5]

4. 49I-John Ivy, 14.331[3]

5. X15-Kasey Ziebold, 14.492[8]

6. 63-Randy Ruble, 14.508[1]

7. 8K-Zach Kramer, 14.636[6]

8. 09-Daniel Hoffman, 59.999[7]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 1W-Paul Weaver[1]

2. 4M-Blayne Keckler[2]

3. 19R-Steve Rando[6]

4. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr[4]

5. 36-Seth Schneider[3]

6. 11-Brayden Harrison[5]

7. 18Z-Brian Smith[7]

8. 2-Brenden Torok[8]

9. 63B-Matt Lucius[9]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 6-Dustin Dinan[4]

2. 26-Jamie Miller[3]

3. 34-Jud Dickerson[1]

4. 3M-Logan Mongeau[8]

5. 39T-Trevor St Clair[2]

6. 13M-Kael Mowrer[6]

7. 78-Austin Black[5]

8. 13S-Drew Siferd[7]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 49I-John Ivy[1]

2. 10X-Dustin Stroup[2]

3. 9R-Logan Riehl[3]

4. 36J-JJ Henes[4]

5. X15-Kasey Ziebold[5]

6. 8K-Zach Kramer[7]

7. 63-Randy Ruble[6]

8. 09-Daniel Hoffman[8]

B-Main (10 Laps)

1. 11-Brayden Harrison[1]

2. 8K-Zach Kramer[3]

3. 18Z-Brian Smith[4]

4. 78-Austin Black[5]

5. 13M-Kael Mowrer[2]

6. 09-Daniel Hoffman[9]

7. 63-Randy Ruble[6]

8. 2-Brenden Torok[7]

9. 13S-Drew Siferd[8]

10. 63B-Matt Lucius[10]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr[2]

2. 49I-John Ivy[1]

3. 10X-Dustin Stroup[6]

4. 1W-Paul Weaver[7]

5. 36-Seth Schneider[13]

6. 19R-Steve Rando[9]

7. 4M-Blayne Keckler[5]

8. 26-Jamie Miller[4]

9. 36J-JJ Henes[8]

10. X15-Kasey Ziebold[15]

11. 8K-Zach Kramer[17]

12. 18Z-Brian Smith[18]

13. 9R-Logan Riehl[11]

14. 11-Brayden Harrison[16]

15. 3M-Logan Mongeau[12]

16. 78-Austin Black[19]

17. 13M-Kael Mowrer[20]

18. 39T-Trevor St Clair[14]

19. 6-Dustin Dinan[3]

20. 34-Jud Dickerson[10]

Dirt Super Late Models

Qualifying Flight A (3 Laps)

1. 91-Rusty Schlenk, 14.881[3]

2. RH21-Gregg Haskell, 14.971[6]

3. 1N-Casey Noonan, 15.006[9]

4. 15B-Mike Bores, 15.598[2]

5. 51B-Brayden Shiels, 15.793[1]

6. 69-John Mayes Jr, 16.072[8]

7. 29-Nate Potts, 16.076[7]

8. 28-Kent Brewer, 16.251[5]

9. 53X-Dylan Jessen, 16.455[4]

Qualifying Flight B (3 Laps)

1. 36-Matt Irey, 14.855[7]

2. 5M-Ryan Markham, 15.067[5]

3. 32-Scott Boyd Jr, 15.831[3]

4. 74-Jeff Warnick, 15.835[2]

5. 22-Dominic DeNero, 15.978[6]

6. 03-Jim Gingery, 16.078[4]

7. 0-Cameron Tusing, 16.442[1]

8. 59-Larry Bellman, 16.444[8]

Qualifying Flight C (3 Laps)

1. 1*-Kyle Moore, 14.626[3]

2. 50-Ryan Missler, 14.930[6]

3. 46-Colin Shipley, 15.051[2]

4. 51-Devin Shiels, 15.063[7]

5. 11-Austin Gibson, 16.322[1]

6. 69R-Doug Baird, 16.402[4]

7. 16-Steve Sabo, 16.443[8]

8. 14T-Cody Truman, 17.986[5]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 91-Rusty Schlenk[4]

2. 1N-Casey Noonan[2]

3. 15B-Mike Bores[1]

4. RH21-Gregg Haskell[3]

5. 29-Nate Potts[7]

6. 28-Kent Brewer[8]

7. 51B-Brayden Shiels[5]

8. 69-John Mayes Jr[6]

9. 53X-Dylan Jessen[9]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 36-Matt Irey[4]

2. 5M-Ryan Markham[3]

3. 74-Jeff Warnick[1]

4. 59-Larry Bellman[8]

5. 22-Dominic DeNero[5]

6. 32-Scott Boyd Jr[2]

7. 0-Cameron Tusing[7]

8. 03-Jim Gingery[6]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 51-Devin Shiels[1]

2. 1*-Kyle Moore[4]

3. 50-Ryan Missler[3]

4. 46-Colin Shipley[2]

5. 11-Austin Gibson[5]

6. 16-Steve Sabo[7]

7. 69R-Doug Baird[6]

8. 14T-Cody Truman[8]

B-Main (10 Laps)

1. 51B-Brayden Shiels[4]

2. 28-Kent Brewer[1]

3. 32-Scott Boyd Jr[2]

4. 0-Cameron Tusing[5]

5. 03-Jim Gingery[8]

6. 14T-Cody Truman[9]

7. 69-John Mayes Jr[7]

8. 16-Steve Sabo[3]

9. 53X-Dylan Jessen[10]

10. 69R-Doug Baird[6]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 1*-Kyle Moore[2]

2. 50-Ryan Missler[3]

3. 51-Devin Shiels[6]

4. 36-Matt Irey[1]

5. 5M-Ryan Markham[7]

6. 46-Colin Shipley[12]

7. RH21-Gregg Haskell[4]

8. 15B-Mike Bores[9]

9. 29-Nate Potts[13]

10. 74-Jeff Warnick[10]

11. 28-Kent Brewer[17]

12. 1N-Casey Noonan[8]

13. 59-Larry Bellman[11]

14. 22-Dominic DeNero[14]

15. 11-Austin Gibson[15]

16. 51B-Brayden Shiels[16]

17. 0-Cameron Tusing[19]

18. 91-Rusty Schlenk[5]

19. 03-Jim Gingery[20]

20. 32-Scott Boyd Jr[18]