Grant Spectacular in Route to Smack Down XIV Victory

KOKOMO, IN (August 24, 2025) — Justin Grant did not let a broken foot slow him down in route to winning the Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Sprint Car Smackdown XIV finale Saturday night at Kokomo Speedway.

Briggs Danner had build up a lead of over five seconds after passing C.J. Leary for the top spot on lap five until Danner made contact trying to lap Hayden Reinbold, with Reinbold slowing with a flat tire and front end damage. This setup an epic race for the lead with Danner and Grant exchanging slide jobs.

That race for the lead ended on the final lap when Danner got into the turn two wall and turned over. Danner walked back to the pit area disappointed, but drew a standing ovation from the capacity crowd for his performance and a $24,000 prize with his second place finish and money for laps led and $5,000 for winning the hard luck award.

Grant held on during the green/white/checkered finish to collect the $30,000 top prize. Kyle Cummins, Logan Seavey, Leary, and Kevin Thomas Jr. rounded out the top five.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: August 23, 2025 – Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, Indiana – 1/4-Mile Dirt Track – Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Sprint Car Smackdown XIV

CAR IQ FIRST HEAT: (10 laps, top 3 transfer to the feature) 1. Cale Coons (#63 Dooling/Curb-Agajanian), 2. Carson Garrett (#2E Epperson), 3. Jadon Rogers (#5 Baldwin-Fox), 4. Rylan Gray (#06 Gray), 5. David Gasper (#77s Sturgeon), 6. Harley Burns (#16 Britt Aero), 7. Brayden Clark (#4c Clark), 8. Troy Carey (#45N Carey), 9. Braydon Cromwell (#4x Cromwell). NT

K1 RACEGEAR SECOND HEAT: (10 laps, top 3 transfer to the feature) 1. Chelby Hinton (#71p Phillips), 2. Jake Swanson (#5T Daming Swanson), 3. Ricky Lewis (#41 Lewis), 4. Wyatt Burks (#16K Knight), 5. Zack Pretorius (#9z Pretorius), 6. Brandon Mattox (#28 Mattox), 7. Aaron Davis (#11 Davis), 8. Max Adams (#21 Hery), 9. Bryce Andrews (#17 MSR). 2:11.220

USAC GEAR THIRD HEAT: (10 laps, top 3 transfer to the feature) 1. Hayden Reinbold (#19 Reinbold-Underwood), 2. Kyle Shipley (#0G Black Gold), 3. Clinton Boyles (#12 Ballou), 4. Chance Crum (#83c Crum), 5. Matt Westfall (#54 Westfall), 6. Hunter Maddox (#24m Maddox), 7. Tyler Miller (#67 Lohman), 8. James Turnbull II (#2J Turnbull), 9. Parker Frederickson (#00 Whitney), 10. R.J. Miller (#34 Miller). NT

COOK OUT FOURTH HEAT: (10 laps, top 3 transfer to the feature) 1. Gunnar Setser (#5G KO), 2. Chase Stockon (#92 Sertich), 3. Shane Cottle (#86 Stamper), 4. Kobe Simpson (#21K Simpson), 5. Kayla Roell (#4K Roell), 6. Matt Goodnight (#39G Goodnight), 7. Adyn Schmidt (#12s Schmidt), 8. Devan Myers (#75 Myers). 2:16.325

FIRST BILL & SANDY WEVER & THE GRANDKIDS KING OF THE HILL QUARTERFINAL: (3 laps) #1 Kyle Cummins (#3p Petty) defeats #8 Logan Seavey (#57 Abacus). 40.708

SECOND BILL & SANDY WEVER & THE GRANDKIDS KING OF THE HILL QUARTERFINAL: (3 laps) #5 Mitchel Moles (#19AZ Reinbold-Underwood) defeats #4 Kevin Thomas Jr. (#3R Rock Steady). 40.971

THIRD BILL & SANDY WEVER & THE GRANDKIDS KING OF THE HILL QUARTERFINAL: (3 laps) #6 Briggs Danner (#39 Hogue) defeats #3 Justin Grant (#4 TOPP). 40.797

FOURTH BILL & SANDY WEVER & THE GRANDKIDS KING OF THE HILL QUARTERFINAL: (3 laps) #2 C.J. Leary (#21AZ Team AZ/Curb-Agajanian) defeats #7 Kale Drake (#2B 2B Racing). 41.895

FIRST BILL & SANDY WEVER & THE GRANDKIDS KING OF THE HILL SEMIFINAL: (3 laps) #1 Kyle Cummins defeats #5 Mitchel Moles. 40.132

SECOND BILL & SANDY WEVER & THE GRANDKIDS KING OF THE HILL SEMIFINAL: (3 laps) #2 C.J. Leary defeats #6 Briggs Danner. 41.597

BILL & SANDY WEVER & THE GRANDKIDS KING OF THE HILL FINAL: (3 laps) #2 C.J. Leary defeats #1 Kyle Cummins. 42.235

ALSO AT THE TRACK: Jacob Tuttle (#24x Maddox) & Jack Hoyer (#57H Hazen)

HOOSIER TIRE C-MAIN: (10 laps, top 4 transfer to the semi) 1. Brayden Clark, 2. Aaron Davis, 3. Devan Myers, 4. Max Adams, 5. Troy Carey, 6. Adyn Schmidt, 7. James Turnbull II, 8. Bryce Andrews, 9. Tyler Miller. 2:21.921

ELLIOTT’S CUSTOM TRAILERS & CARTS SEMI: (12 laps, top 4 transfer to the feature) 1. Wyatt Burks, 2. Chance Crum, 3. Kobe Simpson, 4. Rylan Gray, 5. Zack Pretorius, 6. Matt Westfall, 7. Harley Burns, 8. Kayla Roell, 9. Max Adams, 10. Brandon Mattox, 11. Matt Goodnight, 12. Brayden Clark, 13. Aaron Davis, 14. Devan Myers, 15. David Gasper, 16. Hunter Maddox. NT

FEATURE: (41 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Justin Grant (5), 2. Kyle Cummins (2), 3. Logan Seavey (8), 4. C.J. Leary (1), 5. Kevin Thomas Jr. (6), 6. Mitchel Moles (3), 7. Chase Stockon (16), 8. Clinton Boyles (19), 9. Kale Drake (7), 10. Cale Coons (9), 11. Carson Garrett (13), 12. Gunnar Setser (12), 13. Ricky Lewis (18), 14. Chelby Hinton (10), 15. Kobe Simpson (23), 16. Jadon Rogers (17), 17. Chance Crum (22), 18. Harley Burns (26-P), 19. Kayla Roell (25-P), 20. Briggs Danner (4), 21. Hayden Reinbold (11), 22. Kyle Shipley (15), 23. Rylan Gray (24), 24. Jake Swanson (14), 25. Wyatt Burks (21), 26. Shane Cottle (20). NT

(P) represents a provisional starter

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-4 C.J. Leary, Laps 5-39 Briggs Danner, Laps 40-41 Justin Grant.

**Jacob Tuttle flipped during hot laps. Matt Westfall flipped during the third heat. Parker Frederickson & R.J. Miller flipped during the third heat. Wyatt Burks flipped on lap 3 of the feature. Briggs Danner flipped on lap 40 of the feature.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Kyle Cummins-2317, 2-Mitchel Moles-2059, 3-Logan Seavey-2041, 4-Kevin Thomas Jr.-1953, 5-Justin Grant-1901, 6-Briggs Danner-1899, 7-C.J. Leary-1812, 8-Jake Swanson-1771, 9-Robert Ballou-1693, 10-Kale Drake-1653.

USAC PARALLAX GROUP NATIONAL PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Kale Drake-207, 2-Briggs Danner-129, 3-Kevin Thomas Jr.-107, 4-Logan Seavey-105, 5-Gunnar Setser-102, 6-Justin Grant-97, 7-C.J. Leary-95, 8-Kyle Cummins-94, 9-Chase Stockon-82, 10-Jake Swanson-72.

FINAL SPRINT CAR SMACKDOWN PARALLAX GROUP PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Ricky Lewis-29, 2-Clinton Boyles-26, 3-Kobe Simpson-24, 4-Chance Crum-24, 5-Chase Stockon-21, 6-David Gasper-19, 7-Max Adams-18, 8-Logan Seavey-15, 9-Kale Drake-13, 10-Justin Grant-12.

NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: September 5, 2025 – Tri-City Speedway – Granite City, Illinois – 3/8-Mile Dirt Track

CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:

Dirt Draft Hot Laps Fastest Driver: Briggs Danner (12.725)

Car IQ First Heat Winner: Cale Coons

K1 RaceGear Second Heat Winner: Chelby Hinton

USAC Gear Third Heat Winner: Hayden Reinbold

Cook Out Fourth Heat Winner: Gunnar Setser

Bill & Sandy Wever & The Grandkids King of the Hill Winner: C.J. Leary

Hoosier Tire C-Main Winner: Brayden Clark

Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Semi Winner: Wyatt Burks

Hoosier Tire Last Semi Transfer: Rylan Gray

Rod End Supply Hard Charger: Clinton Boyles (19th to 8th)

ProSource Hard Work: Kobe Simpson

Inferno Armor Fire Move of the Night: Chase Stockon

Jeff’s Jam-It-In Storage Top Finishing Kokomo Regular: Cale Coons

Jeff’s Jam-It-In Storage 2nd Best Finishing Kokomo Regular: Harley Burns

Crume-Evans Insurance Rookie of the Race: Cale Coons

Smackdown Parallax Group Passing Master: Ricky Lewis