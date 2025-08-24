Henry and Lewis Win at Millstream

FINDLAY, OH (August 25, 2025) — Cap Henry and Ricky Lewis won feature events Sunday night with the FAST on Dirt and Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series respectively at Millstream Speedway.

Henry took the lead from Ricky Peterson on lap four and held off Kasey Jedrzejek in the closing stages of the main event for the victory. Jedrzejek, Peterson, Jordan Ryan, and Trey Jacobs rounded out the top five.

Lewis took the lead from Cole Kirkman on lap 10 and held off Trey Osborne for the BOSS feature victory. Osborn, Kirkman, Korbyn Hayslett, and Max Adams from 14th starting position rounded out the top five.

Millstream Speedway

Findlay, Ohio

Sunday, August 24, 2025

FAST on Dirt

Qualifying Flight A

1. 32-Bryce Lucius, 14.764[2]

2. 98-Ricky Peterson, 14.822[1]

3. 17GP-Tim Shaffer, 14.969[3]

4. 46-Michael Bauer, 15.008[6]

5. 40X-Caleb Helms, 15.062[5]

6. 4-Danny Smith, 15.157[4]

Qualifying Flight B

1. 25R-Jordan Ryan, 14.573[1]

2. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek, 15.019[6]

3. 51-Clinton Boyles, 15.031[5]

4. 68G-Tyler Gunn, 15.451[2]

5. 16E-Caleb Erwin, 15.470[4]

6. 9-Lance Heinberger, 16.010[3]

Qualifying Flight C

1. 33W-Cap Henry, 14.464[1]

2. 13-Van Gurley Jr, 15.378[5]

3. 28N-Trey Jacobs, 15.725[3]

4. 00-Anthony Gaskins, 16.966[2]

5. 0J-Jeremy Atchison, 19.134[4]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 98-Ricky Peterson[1]

2. 32-Bryce Lucius[4]

3. 17GP-Tim Shaffer[2]

4. 46-Michael Bauer[3]

5. 40X-Caleb Helms[5]

6. 4-Danny Smith[6]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[1]

2. 68G-Tyler Gunn[3]

3. 25R-Jordan Ryan[4]

4. 16E-Caleb Erwin[5]

5. 51-Clinton Boyles[2]

6. 9-Lance Heinberger[6]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 33W-Cap Henry[4]

2. 28N-Trey Jacobs[2]

3. 13-Van Gurley Jr[1]

4. 00-Anthony Gaskins[3]

5. 0J-Jeremy Atchison[5]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 33W-Cap Henry[3]

2. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[5]

3. 98-Ricky Peterson[1]

4. 25R-Jordan Ryan[2]

5. 28N-Trey Jacobs[7]

6. 68G-Tyler Gunn[6]

7. 40X-Caleb Helms[13]

8. 17GP-Tim Shaffer[8]

9. 46-Michael Bauer[10]

10. 4-Danny Smith[16]

11. 16E-Caleb Erwin[11]

12. 9-Lance Heinberger[17]

13. 32-Bryce Lucius[4]

14. 51-Clinton Boyles[14]

15. 13-Van Gurley Jr[9]

16. 00-Anthony Gaskins[12]

17. 0J-Jeremy Atchison[15]

Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series

Qualifying Flight A

1. 81-Kole Kirkman, 17.036[1]

2. 2DI-Dustin Ingle, 17.571[5]

3. 19-Matt Cooley, 17.599[4]

4. 73-Blake Vermillion, 17.980[6]

5. 5A-Toby Alfrey, 17.993[3]

6. 97XB-Reed Hurst, 19.237[2]

Qualifying Flight B

1. 6T-Trey Osborne, 16.450[3]

2. 23S-Max Adams, 17.053[6]

3. 33-Mike Miller, 17.292[5]

4. 5V-Jesse Vermillion, 17.451[2]

5. 16-Jackson Slone, 17.754[1]

6. 24-Lee Underwood, 17.889[4]

Qualifying Flight C

1. 1H-Korbyn Hayslett, 17.283[4]

2. 41-Ricky Lewis, 17.448[5]

3. 9X-Tyler Gunn, 17.748[2]

4. 33M-Derek Hastings, 17.844[3]

5. 22-Brian Heitkamp, 18.179[1]\

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 81-Kole Kirkman[4]

2. 19-Matt Cooley[2]

3. 2DI-Dustin Ingle[3]

4. 73-Blake Vermillion[1]

5. 5A-Toby Alfrey[5]

6. 97XB-Reed Hurst[6]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 5V-Jesse Vermillion[1]

2. 6T-Trey Osborne[4]

3. 33-Mike Miller[2]

4. 16-Jackson Slone[5]

5. 23S-Max Adams[3]

6. 24-Lee Underwood[6]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 41-Ricky Lewis[3]

2. 1H-Korbyn Hayslett[4]

3. 33M-Derek Hastings[1]

4. 9X-Tyler Gunn[2]

5. 22-Brian Heitkamp[5]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 41-Ricky Lewis[3]

2. 6T-Trey Osborne[4]

3. 81-Kole Kirkman[2]

4. 1H-Korbyn Hayslett[5]

5. 23S-Max Adams[14]

6. 5V-Jesse Vermillion[1]

7. 9X-Tyler Gunn[12]

8. 33-Mike Miller[8]

9. 16-Jackson Slone[11]

10. 19-Matt Cooley[6]

11. 73-Blake Vermillion[10]

12. 33M-Derek Hastings[9]

13. 24-Lee Underwood[17]

14. 22-Brian Heitkamp[15]

15. 5A-Toby Alfrey[13]

16. 2DI-Dustin Ingle[7]

DNS: 97XB-Reed Hurst